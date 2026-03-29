Escape To The Beachy Hamptons Oasis Where Marlyn Monroe Once Lived In A Windmill

Before you get too excited about the windmill house rented by Marilyn Monroe, it should be noted that you won't be able to visit it. It's a private home and, as of October 2025, it's not a currently available real estate listing per Out East. Any chance of stepping inside it has, for now, disappeared. But the windmill's history might give you a sense of what drew Monroe to Amagansett in the first place (and what makes it still worth a visit). According to Modern Luxury, Monroe and Miller rented the windmill home as a place to hide out from the paparazzi. Monroe also reportedly enjoyed taking drives around the area, while old photographs show her beaming on the shorefront.

There are two shorelines to visit in Amagansett. The southern one faces directly out to the Atlantic Ocean while the northern faces Napeague Bay. One of the more popular beaches is the southern Atlantic Avenue Beach, which Afloat USA notes can get quite busy on weekends. But this is a well-equipped stretch of shore with lifeguards on duty, shower and restroom facilities, and a juice stand. For a quieter option, in the vein of Monroe's low-profile beach days, you might be better off heading to the northern shoreline, to Albert's Landing Beach. The beach also has some facilities, including restrooms and picnic tables, and you can swim when lifeguards are on duty.