Escape To The Beachy Hamptons Oasis Where Marlyn Monroe Once Lived In A Windmill
What does a Hamptons getaway have in common with Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe? In Amagansett, New York, the answer is a windmill. It's true, Monroe once lived in a real windmill here in the small town of under 1,000 residents at the eastern end of Long Island. While the windmill and its famed history might be an initial inspiration, the real draw would probably be Amagansett's beachfront, where Monroe used to go on walks with her husband, the writer Arthur Miller. Miller captured the seaside romance of the town in writing, as quoted in Modern Luxury: "[W]e walked the empty Amagansett beach in peace, chatting with the occasional commercial fishermen who worked their nets from winches on their rusting trucks."
Amagansett sits between two Hamptons anchors, with Napeague State Park to the east and the beautiful village of East Hampton with its storybook vibes on the west. Somehow Amagansett has remained a more laid-back Hamptons destination, as it was for Monroe and Miller decades ago. "It's quieter than East Hampton but still packed with great shops, scenic spots, and places to eat," wrote travel blogger Katie Kennedy on her Orange to Apple Blog.
Channel Marilyn Monroe on Amagansett's shores
Before you get too excited about the windmill house rented by Marilyn Monroe, it should be noted that you won't be able to visit it. It's a private home and, as of October 2025, it's not a currently available real estate listing per Out East. Any chance of stepping inside it has, for now, disappeared. But the windmill's history might give you a sense of what drew Monroe to Amagansett in the first place (and what makes it still worth a visit). According to Modern Luxury, Monroe and Miller rented the windmill home as a place to hide out from the paparazzi. Monroe also reportedly enjoyed taking drives around the area, while old photographs show her beaming on the shorefront.
There are two shorelines to visit in Amagansett. The southern one faces directly out to the Atlantic Ocean while the northern faces Napeague Bay. One of the more popular beaches is the southern Atlantic Avenue Beach, which Afloat USA notes can get quite busy on weekends. But this is a well-equipped stretch of shore with lifeguards on duty, shower and restroom facilities, and a juice stand. For a quieter option, in the vein of Monroe's low-profile beach days, you might be better off heading to the northern shoreline, to Albert's Landing Beach. The beach also has some facilities, including restrooms and picnic tables, and you can swim when lifeguards are on duty.
Getting to and around Amagansett
To park at beaches in Amagansett, you'll need a parking permit from the Town of East Hampton. The permits can be pricey (though the cost is lower for Atlantic Avenue Beach, specifically), so you might want to plan another way to get there. One option is to come by bike — There's a well-reviewed bike rental shop in town, Amagansett Bike & Beach, which rents out bikes designed for coastal routes. You could even tie it into a 3-minute ride from town over to Hither Hills State Park, a coastal camping destination with a beautiful beach. Alternately, it's a fairly doable walk from the Amagansett Long Island Rail Road station to Atlantic Avenue Beach — around 20 minutes. Walking to Albert's Landing, however, would take nearly an hour, so you might want to look into booking a rideshare service (Uber is available).
From New York City, you can get to Amagansett without needing a car by taking the Long Island Rail Road. You'll get on the Montauk line at Jamaica, and from there it's about a two-and-a-half-hour ride to Amagansett. Those planning to stay overnight might not get to stay in a windmill, but there are a couple lovely bed-and-breakfasts in town. One great place is 434 on Main, a 4-star option in a cute, 1905-built cottage home. While staying in Amagansett, you can dine at Ina Garten's favorite restaurant in neighboring East Hampton.