5 Luggage Sets You Can Buy From Home Depot For Under $200
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is known best for selling hardware, home-repair supplies, lumber, and plants. If you've renovated your living space, it's a good bet that you've been there. However, what you might not know is how much the store has in terms of travel items. You can find things like compact travel adaptors, anti-theft backpacks, and in-flight accessories like travel blankets and pillows, just to name a few. Home Depot also carries luggage sets, and some of the offerings are priced very affordably. We took a look at all the sets on the Home Depot website and narrowed them down to the top-five sets available for under $200 at the time of this writing.
We read the reviews on the site for each set priced under $200, and compared the features of each of the luggage sets. While it may surprise you that you can grab suitcases from Home Depot, they have some deals on this important component of your trip.
2-Piece Travelarim Hard Carry-On Weekender Luggage Set
For our first pick, we have the 2-Piece Travelarim Hard Carry-On Weekender Luggage Set. This set retails on Home Depot for about $120 at the time of this writing, and it has some pretty great features. The larger, rolling bag is 22 inches high (including the wheels), 13.5 inches wide and 9 inches deep, so it works for most standard carry-on luggage restrictions. It has a quick-access front compartment that is great if you're traveling for work with its padded laptop pocket, a padded tablet pocket, and power-bank pocket. (The power bank doesn't come with it). It also has an insulated cooler pocket for snacks or drinks. It comes with a stainless-steel name tag and a built-in TSA lock. The wheels spin 360 degrees and are designed to be quiet. There are also plenty of zippered pockets inside.
The smaller cosmetic carry case also has large zippered sections. It has buckle straps to secure your belongings and shoulder straps if you want to carry it by itself. The measurements are 6 inches deep, 12 inches long, and 10 inches wide. The set comes in white, rose gold/pink, sage green, gray, teal/blue, navy, emerald green, and black. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars with 51 ratings at the time of this writing. While a couple of reviews said the set was easily scratched and others said it was smaller than expected, most were very positive. One reviewer wrote, "Great looking. Works well and met my carry on needs." Another reviewer who planned to purchase another set wrote, "Love this suitcase. If you carry a laptop with you, this keeps it safe and in a great location to pull out when you need it. Has the perfect amount of space for weekend clothing, too." A version of this bag is also on Amazon with a 4.2 score, with almost 2,900 ratings.
Merax ABS Hardshell 3-Piece Spinner Set
This set includes three pieces, but they're not all suitcases. The Merax 3-Piece ABS Hardshell Spinner Luggage Set is available on the Home Depot website for just over $90 at the time of this writing. The hardshell 20-inch-high rolling bag has a TSA-approved combination lock, multiple interior pockets, a telescopic handle, and four 360-degree spinner wheels. It weighs six pounds.
The set also comes with a duffle bag, which has a strap to either carry it separately or slip it over the handle of the rolling suitcase. It has a zippered pocket, an expandable zipper, and a side-snap tab to keep the zipper ends from getting stuck on things. The third item in the set is a matching, zippered toiletry bag to store your smaller items. There are only three ratings on this item at the time of this writing, but they're all 5 stars. One reviewer wrote, "I can't believe how classy this set looks! Glad I purchased as a Christmas gift to my daughter." The set comes in white/green, pink, ink blue, and green for about $90, with a few other color options available at a slightly higher price.
InUSA 3-Piece Adly Lightweight Hardside Spinner Set
Next we have the InUSA Adly 3-Piece Lightweight Hardside Spinner Set. The blue version retails for $186.33. It also comes in white for $210 and wine for about $200. The height of the three bags is 20 inches, 24 inches, and 28 inches, and they're made of lightweight PC/ABS with a micro-diamond finish. The luggage set has four 360-degree spinner wheels and comes with a TSA lock, as well as a 10-year limited warranty. The bags nest inside each other for convenient storage.
The set is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with 11 reviews. While one review mentioned a plastic smell, the rest of the reviews were positive. One reviewer says, "I bought this 3 pack two years ago and I still travel with it, the quality is amazing." Another reviewer says, "Amazing quality at a great price ! We have four of them and have used them for over 3 years."
Rio 2-Piece Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set
Next up is the Rio 2-Piece Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set, which retails on the Home Depot site for $60. This is a soft-sided set made of 1200D rigid polyester. The rolling bag has two inline skate wheels and corner protectors, two front zippered pockets, and top and side handles, in addition to the telescopic handle for rolling. Inside, you'll find a large mesh pocket with a zipper. The bag also expands to give you 25% more room if you're not taking it as a carry-on. It comes in royal blue, green, and mustard in addition to the pictured red set, all for the same price.
The other piece is a travel tote bag that is 14 inches wide, 10 inches high, and 6 inches deep, and it has a strap to slide over the top of the larger bag's handle to save you from carrying both. It also features a shoulder strap and handle. There is a front zippered pocket as well for quick access. This set has 4.2 out of 5 stars with 41 ratings. Positive reviews mention the color, affordability, sturdiness, and size. However, a few had issues with the size and material. One reviewer, who ordered the set in mustard, wrote, "I love the size. Perfect for a weekend get-away. Also the color." Amazon also carries this item in pink, black, camouflage, green, grey, orange, purple, red, light blue, and teal for between $40 and $60, with 4.2 out of 5 stars and over 35,000 ratings.
3-Piece U.S. Traveler New Yorker Rolling Luggage Set
Our final pick for luggage sets under $200 at Home Depot is the 3-Piece U.S. Traveler New Yorker Rolling Luggage Set. This one retails for $159.99, and only comes in silver/grey. The set includes two rolling bags and one tote bag. There are front zippered pockets, and top- and side-carry handles, as well as a bottom grip, an inner zippered mesh pocket, and two shoe pockets. The tote bag has an adjustable shoulder strap and a hand strap. There are inline skate wheels on the two larger bags. The largest bag is 29 inches high, 17 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep, expanding to 12.5 inches deep. The middle bag measures 21 inches high, 13.5 inches wide and 8 inches deep, and the tote bag is 15 inches wide, 10 inches high and 7 inches deep.
This set has 4.9 out of 5 stars with 13 reviews. Reviewers mention positive features like the color and the light weight. One reviewer wrote, "Beautiful and very well put together luggage set. Perfect for family trips!" Another reviewer wrote, " The tri-color design makes it very easy to identify on airport luggage turnstyles ... It's even lighter than expected even when I have it stuffed full." A version of this set is also sold on Amazon with a 4.3-out-of-5-star rating, and more than 5,000 reviews. Finally, if you're a chronic over-packer, you may want to check out the Skyshalo Vacuum Storage Bags at Home Depot to help you compress some of those extra clothes you're definitely not going to wear on vacation.
Methodology
To find the best luggage sets at Home Depot for under $200, we looked through each set within the price range on the website. We looked at reviews for each item to find the most positive feedback on criteria like wheel movement, locks, and durability, and we picked the options with the highest star ratings.