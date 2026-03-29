5 Luggage Sets You Can Buy From Home Depot For Under $200

For our first pick, we have the 2-Piece Travelarim Hard Carry-On Weekender Luggage Set. This set retails on Home Depot for about $120 at the time of this writing, and it has some pretty great features. The larger, rolling bag is 22 inches high (including the wheels), 13.5 inches wide and 9 inches deep, so it works for most standard carry-on luggage restrictions. It has a quick-access front compartment that is great if you're traveling for work with its padded laptop pocket, a padded tablet pocket, and power-bank pocket. (The power bank doesn't come with it). It also has an insulated cooler pocket for snacks or drinks. It comes with a stainless-steel name tag and a built-in TSA lock. The wheels spin 360 degrees and are designed to be quiet. There are also plenty of zippered pockets inside.

The smaller cosmetic carry case also has large zippered sections. It has buckle straps to secure your belongings and shoulder straps if you want to carry it by itself. The measurements are 6 inches deep, 12 inches long, and 10 inches wide. The set comes in white, rose gold/pink, sage green, gray, teal/blue, navy, emerald green, and black. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars with 51 ratings at the time of this writing. While a couple of reviews said the set was easily scratched and others said it was smaller than expected, most were very positive. One reviewer wrote, "Great looking. Works well and met my carry on needs." Another reviewer who planned to purchase another set wrote, "Love this suitcase. If you carry a laptop with you, this keeps it safe and in a great location to pull out when you need it. Has the perfect amount of space for weekend clothing, too." A version of this bag is also on Amazon with a 4.2 score, with almost 2,900 ratings.