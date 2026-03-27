Canada's Alpine 'Wildflower Wonderland' Comes Alive In Spring

In the warm months of the year, hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Waterton Lakes National Park — and for many, the wildflowers are a main draw. According to Parks Canada, the best time to visit is mid-June, although they continue to bloom in higher-elevation areas of the park through July and August.

Canada's national parks agency also has some specific suggestions of the best ways to experience Waterton Lakes' wildflower wonderland. One of the hikes they recommend is a 4.6-mile out-and-back adventure on the Bellevue Trail. Moderate in difficulty with minimal elevation gain, the trail begins off Red Rock Parkway and leads you through a prairie full of spring and summer wildflowers. "Gorgeous views of prairies meeting mountains," said one hiker on AllTrails, who went on to praise the beauty of the wildflowers. The hike takes about 2.5 hours to complete.

If you're up for a challenging spring wildflower hike on the other side of the U.S. border, check out the popular Dog Mountain in Washington state, a steep trail with jaw-dropping river views.