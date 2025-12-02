North America's Gorgeous International Glacier Park Is An Extremely Underrated Banff Alternative
Turquoise blue lakes and majestic snow-capped peaks have made Canada's Banff National Park famous. However, Banff sees its fair share of visitors, which can detract from the peaceful nature retreat many visitors may be seeking. Fortunately, there's another option. Also in Alberta, you'll find the less-visited but equally stunning Waterton Lakes National Park. This park lies just across the United States-Canadian border from Montana, where, along with Glacier National Park in the U.S., it makes up the world's first International Peace Park.
Waterton-Glacier International Park was formed in 1932 as a gesture of goodwill between the U.S. and Canada. Set among the Rocky Mountains, the park has stunning mountain vistas, awe-inspiring glaciers, clear alpine lakes, and an abundance of wildlife. On the U.S. side, Glacier National Park was christened the "Crown of the Continent" for its natural beauty. It's one of the most popular U.S. national parks, receiving 3.2 million visitors in 2024 alone, according to the Smithsonian. Yet, few are familiar with its Canadian counterpart. For one, Waterton Lakes National Park is smaller and more remote, about three hours from the nearest airport in either direction. You can easily hit both parks in one trip — just be sure to pack your passport.
Hike and see wildlife in Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park
Getting out on the trail and into the wilderness is the best way to experience the incredible natural beauty of Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. Combined, the two parks offer hundreds of miles of hiking trails to enjoy. One of the top-rated trails in Glacier National Park is the Avalanche Lake Trail, a moderately challenging yet accessible hike that takes you through the high alpine meadows to a clear and beautiful lake. For more experienced hikers, there's the adrenaline-pumping Highline Trail, which winds 12 miles through the wilderness and provides panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains. In Waterton Lakes, the short but steep climb up the Bear's Hump is one of the most popular hikes in the park, affording spectacular views of the park's jewel-toned lakes and iconic Prince of Wales Hotel.
You don't necessarily have to lace up your hiking boots to see some of the best sights in the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. Considered one of America's most scenic roads, Going-to-the-Sun Road is a mountainous highway that takes you on a 50-mile journey between the east and west sides of Glacier, up and along the Continental Divide. Along the way, you'll encounter views of beautiful alpine lakes, waterfalls, and overlooks from which you can spot some of the park's slowly shrinking glaciers. If it's wildlife you want to see, drive along the Red Rock Parkway in Waterton Lakes, where pull-offs and open spaces where the mountains meet the prairie provide ample opportunities to spot bears, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and moose, all from the safety of your car.
How to visit Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park
Getting to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is no small feat. In the U.S., the closest airport is Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, Montana, about 30 minutes from the closest entrance to Glacier National Park. On the Canadian side, Calgary International Airport is about a three-hour drive from Waterton Lakes. The most direct (and scenic) route between the two is the Chief Mountain Highway, which connects the St. Mary area of Glacier National Park to Waterton Village, the charming town just inside Waterton Lakes, and passes through prairie grasslands with scenic lookouts of the mountain range. However, the international border crossing along the highway is only open from mid-May to the end of September.
Camping — both in established campgrounds and in the backcountry — is popular in both parks, with first-come, first-served options and sites reservable in advance. You can also stay at one of Glacier's Swiss-chalet-style lodges, like Lake McDonald Lodge or the Many Glacier Hotel. The park is also home to several rustic, hike-in lodges like Sperry Chalet, hidden within the park's wilderness and accessible only via a miles-long trail. In Waterton Lakes, the breathtaking Prince of Wales Hotel, perched on a hill between the Upper and Middle Waterton Lakes, is one of the most iconic sights in the park. Even if you aren't staying at the lodge, it's at least worth stopping by to take in the incredible views and explore the historic structure, built in 1927.