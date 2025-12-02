North America's Gorgeous International Glacier Park Is An Extremely Underrated Banff Alternative

Getting out on the trail and into the wilderness is the best way to experience the incredible natural beauty of Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. Combined, the two parks offer hundreds of miles of hiking trails to enjoy. One of the top-rated trails in Glacier National Park is the Avalanche Lake Trail, a moderately challenging yet accessible hike that takes you through the high alpine meadows to a clear and beautiful lake. For more experienced hikers, there's the adrenaline-pumping Highline Trail, which winds 12 miles through the wilderness and provides panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains. In Waterton Lakes, the short but steep climb up the Bear's Hump is one of the most popular hikes in the park, affording spectacular views of the park's jewel-toned lakes and iconic Prince of Wales Hotel.

You don't necessarily have to lace up your hiking boots to see some of the best sights in the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. Considered one of America's most scenic roads, Going-to-the-Sun Road is a mountainous highway that takes you on a 50-mile journey between the east and west sides of Glacier, up and along the Continental Divide. Along the way, you'll encounter views of beautiful alpine lakes, waterfalls, and overlooks from which you can spot some of the park's slowly shrinking glaciers. If it's wildlife you want to see, drive along the Red Rock Parkway in Waterton Lakes, where pull-offs and open spaces where the mountains meet the prairie provide ample opportunities to spot bears, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and moose, all from the safety of your car.