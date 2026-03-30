China's 'Venice Of The East' Is A Historic Canal City Near Shanghai With Arched Bridges And Lantern-Lit Waterways

Just west of Shanghai lies beautiful Suzhou, a city so crisscrossed by canals, lakes and waterways that it has long been dubbed the 'Venice of the East.' Despite being a city with an urban population of over 8 million, Suzhou's center is a haven of calm traditional Chinese aesthetics, with idyllic gardens threaded together by narrow canals and crossed with enchanting arched stone bridges.

Suzhou's canals form part of the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, acting as a vital cultural lifeline for the city, similar to Venice's artery-like Grand Canal. But where today in Italy you'll find stripe-shirted Gondoliers pushing through the canals in ornate gondolas, here it's brightly lit long canal boats and traditional wooden boats operated by men in conical hats.

Suzhou presents a convenient addition to a Shanghai trip, as it takes as little as 23 minutes from Shanghai by high-speed train, making it viable even for a day-trip. However, we'd suggest staying at least a night or two to see the delightful glowing red lanterns adorning the buildings along the canal in the evenings.