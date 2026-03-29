These 2 Charming Idaho Cities Made America's 'Friendliest' List, Per A Survey

Pocatello was established back in the 1880s, but has since grown to be the largest city in all of Bannock County. Despite its sheer size, the old railroad town has managed to retain its hometown charm. Lauded as Idaho's top retiree escape, the city's historic downtown is a welcoming step back in time. Covering almost 20 blocks, the district's streets are lined with a slew of heritage buildings, most of which date back more than a century. Many of the establishments have been revitalized and now boast new businesses.

Station Square on South Main Street, which occupies a charming cream-colored brick structure built in 1916, has plenty of fun happenings in store. These include the Hares and Hatters Bookshop (ironically Pocatello has another bookstore named seemingly after "Alice and Wonderland," Walrus & Carpenter Books) and The Nook, a highly-rated comfort food eatery. And yes, the restaurant is known for its personable service. As one patron shared on Yelp: "The lady who took my order was patient and answered all my questions clearly. The chef checked up on me after my meal was delivered." The flavors and hospitality are also top-notch at The Yellowstone Restaurant, which is just a few doors down. This local favorite is housed in an early 1900s building that once operated as a hotel. "Service is fantastic, speedy, and very friendly," one visitor wrote in a Google review.

If unique stays are your thing, book a reservation at the Black Swan Inn, which is minutes away from downtown. The English Tudor-style abode has been around since the early 1930s and has just over a dozen themed rooms, from a cave suite featuring sculpted stone walls to an Old West-inspired chamber full of frontier charm.