These 2 Charming Idaho Cities Made America's 'Friendliest' List, Per A Survey
Idaho may be famous for its potatoes, but apparently it's pretty well-known for its hospitality, too. Not one, but two of the Gem State's cities landed on AMFM's roundup of the friendliest urban areas across the country — which could earn Idaho a position alongside our picks for the best states in America known for friendly people. The charming duo — Pocatello and Lewiston — ranked No. 116 and No. 127, respectively, on the mental health provider's "Greet Streets" survey of over 3000 vacationers, which identified the top 130 hospitable places where locals aren't afraid to say hello. "The people are friendly, happy, and eager to meet you with a smile!" one local wrote about Lewiston on Niche. As for Pocatello, one resident shared: "Everyone is very friendly and looks out for one another. If you enjoy your constitutional rights and the outdoors this is a fantastic place for you."
The two cities lie on opposite ends of Idaho. Aptly dubbed the "Gateway to the Northwest," Pocatello sits in the southeastern corner of the state, where it's flanked by mountains and unspoiled wilderness. The historic community serves as the county seat of Bannock County, and almost 60,000 Idahoans call the place home, per World Population Review. Lewiston, the county seat of Nez Perce County, is further north and hugs the Washington state border. The nearly 35,000 residents who live in Lewiston also have access to gorgeous natural views as the city is perched right at the junction of two winding rivers.
Experience Pocatello's welcoming spirit, from historic streets to good eats
Pocatello was established back in the 1880s, but has since grown to be the largest city in all of Bannock County. Despite its sheer size, the old railroad town has managed to retain its hometown charm. Lauded as Idaho's top retiree escape, the city's historic downtown is a welcoming step back in time. Covering almost 20 blocks, the district's streets are lined with a slew of heritage buildings, most of which date back more than a century. Many of the establishments have been revitalized and now boast new businesses.
Station Square on South Main Street, which occupies a charming cream-colored brick structure built in 1916, has plenty of fun happenings in store. These include the Hares and Hatters Bookshop (ironically Pocatello has another bookstore named seemingly after "Alice and Wonderland," Walrus & Carpenter Books) and The Nook, a highly-rated comfort food eatery. And yes, the restaurant is known for its personable service. As one patron shared on Yelp: "The lady who took my order was patient and answered all my questions clearly. The chef checked up on me after my meal was delivered." The flavors and hospitality are also top-notch at The Yellowstone Restaurant, which is just a few doors down. This local favorite is housed in an early 1900s building that once operated as a hotel. "Service is fantastic, speedy, and very friendly," one visitor wrote in a Google review.
If unique stays are your thing, book a reservation at the Black Swan Inn, which is minutes away from downtown. The English Tudor-style abode has been around since the early 1930s and has just over a dozen themed rooms, from a cave suite featuring sculpted stone walls to an Old West-inspired chamber full of frontier charm.
Inviting rivers and trails await in Lewiston, Idaho
Pocatello is beloved for its pioneering history. But Lewiston has some storied roots, too, and has actually been around a bit longer than its friendly counterpart. The city was founded in the early 1860s, making it one of the oldest incorporated towns in the state. It was named after Meriweather Lewis of Lewis and Clark fame. Beyond Lewiston's gold rush legacy, another one of its biggest draws is the stunning surrounding landscapes. Lewiston and its neighboring cities serve as the gateway to Hells Canyon, the deepest river gorge in North America, according to Idaho's tourism website.
This charming Idaho town sits at the confluence of two rivers, the Snake and the Clearwater, making it a great launch point for whitewater rafting, kayaking, and other water adventures. You'll find a slew of scenic trails to roam nearby, too. Sprawling Hells Gate State Park sits right on the outskirts of town. If you want to traipse along the rushing waters, tackle the moderately challenging Snake River route. The looped path covers just over 6 miles of ground, offering up Instagrammable views of the untamed Idaho wilds.
The trail does feature about 760 feet of elevation gain, so be prepared to huff it. And don't be surprised to see a few friendly faces on the trail. "Dog and I were both tuckered out!" one hiker shared on AllTrails, adding that the "other trails were a bit busier, but everyone [was] nice." The state park has several rustic cabins you can reserve from March to October, which are outfitted with fire pits, porch swings, and other homey furnishings. There are also seasonal sites for tent and RV camping, some of which come fully loaded with sewer, water, and electric hookups.