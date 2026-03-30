Utah's Once-Thriving Railroad Locale Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town With Historic Ruins To Explore

In the vastness of Utah's northwest desert, surrounded by sand and dust, big empty skies, and tufts of sagebrush, sits the abandoned town of Terrace. At more than 40 miles from the nearest gas station, you'd be forgiven for wondering why anyone would erect a town in such a patently remote place. But in the latter half of the 19th century, Terrace was booming, with as many as 1,000 residents. From 1869 to 1904, it was the major Utah terminal on the First Transcontinental Railroad, which connected New York with San Francisco.

Today, there's little evidence of Terrace's prior significance. Connected to Highway 30 by an old railroad grade road, the ghost town is as flat as the land it sits on. The railway depot, the main street, and the shops, hotels, saloons, and 1,000-book library are long gone. All that's left are remnants of the railway track, cracked and displaced over time, depressions left behind by the former 18-stall roundhouse and turntable, and a forlorn-looking cemetery. Then there's Terrace Mountain a few miles to the south.

While Terrace lacks some of the architectural features found in Utah's other once-thriving but now abandoned ghost towns, archaeologists have been conducting digs and research in the area to uncover more about the town's history. They are particularly interested in Terrace's Chinese population — which may have made up 10 percent of the total — many of whom helped to build the railroad. Digs uncovered the foundations of houses in Terrace's Chinatown, featuring artifacts like porcelain vases, medicine jars, Chinese coins, bamboo-leaf paintings, and Go pieces. These artifacts will be displayed in the Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City, opening later this year.