The 10 Most Rewarding Day Hikes In Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks, Ranked

Southern Utah is quite unlike anywhere on Earth. Vast desert landscapes carved by millions of years of wind and water extend in every direction, forming a maze of towering sandstone cliffs with narrow slot canyons and formations that often defy basic rules of physics. The colors of burnt orange, deep crimson red, pale pink, and creamy white shift constantly in the light, and every hour in this surreal landscape offers a different experience.

Sitting at its heart are the Mighty Five — Utah's otherworldly national parks. They are places where nature becomes a masterpiece, including Arches with its extraordinary concentration of more than 2,000 natural stone arches; Bryce Canyon, an alpine forest that seems to have as many red rock hoodoos as it does trees; Canyonlands, a sprawling wilderness split into three dramatically different regions; Capitol Reef's sweeping landscape of desert vistas and unlimited expanses of deep blue sky; and Zion, a park of iconic trails and towering walls that is one of the most visited in the U.S.

Together, these five parks offer a range of hiking trails, from the short and easy to serious multi-day backcountry routes. Day hikes offer enough time to reach the most spectacular viewpoints, and they demand nothing more than a good pair of boots, plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and a good phone camera. But don't underestimate them. Some may be fairly straightforward, but others can be dangerous and shouldn't be attempted by anyone not confident in their ability. That said, there are day hikes for everyone in Utah's Mighty Five, and here is our ranked list of the best.