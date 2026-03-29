Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Resort Is An Off-The-Strip Gem Where Barry Manilow Hosts His Residency

Visitors to Las Vegas often head right to the Strip. With iconic casino resorts like the Flamingo and Bellagio, restaurants, and shopping, this American tourist mecca is bursting with surprises. However, there is much more to Sin City than the Strip. In fact, venturing off this glitzy street could make for a more relaxing trip.

Next to the Las Vegas Convention Center is the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, often known simply as the Westgate. This casino resort is walking distance from the Strip and connected to it via the Monorail, one of the cheapest ways to get around Vegas, yet it is far enough away to rank among Vegas' quietest casinos. Comfortable hotel rooms aside, you could have a complete Las Vegas getaway without even leaving this building. Westgate has a casino, of course, but also a pool, top-rated restaurants, and a spa.

It wouldn't be Vegas without some famous faces, either. Westgate regularly hosts stand-up comedians, classic rock bands, and magicians. Perhaps most notably, singer Barry Manilow has a residency here, performing hits like "Mandy" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)" in the Westgate's historic International Theater. Shows are scheduled multiple nights per month, and tickets can be purchased through the resort's box office or online.