Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Resort Is An Off-The-Strip Gem Where Barry Manilow Hosts His Residency
Visitors to Las Vegas often head right to the Strip. With iconic casino resorts like the Flamingo and Bellagio, restaurants, and shopping, this American tourist mecca is bursting with surprises. However, there is much more to Sin City than the Strip. In fact, venturing off this glitzy street could make for a more relaxing trip.
Next to the Las Vegas Convention Center is the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, often known simply as the Westgate. This casino resort is walking distance from the Strip and connected to it via the Monorail, one of the cheapest ways to get around Vegas, yet it is far enough away to rank among Vegas' quietest casinos. Comfortable hotel rooms aside, you could have a complete Las Vegas getaway without even leaving this building. Westgate has a casino, of course, but also a pool, top-rated restaurants, and a spa.
It wouldn't be Vegas without some famous faces, either. Westgate regularly hosts stand-up comedians, classic rock bands, and magicians. Perhaps most notably, singer Barry Manilow has a residency here, performing hits like "Mandy" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)" in the Westgate's historic International Theater. Shows are scheduled multiple nights per month, and tickets can be purchased through the resort's box office or online.
The Westgate is a stunning relic of Sin City's past
For a dining experience with a side of entertainment at Westgate, head to Benihana. Chefs cook on hibachi grills right in front of each table at this popular Japanese restaurant chain. Its Westgate location sets the scene with Japanese gardens complete with ponds and authentic decor. Westgate is also home to Edge Steakhouse. It is one of the top-rated Las Vegas steakhouses on Tripadvisor, but you can also try seafood options like caviar and grilled octopus, along with foie gras and crème brûlée.
Westgate's interior reflects the city's mid-20th-century glamor with gold details, marble columns, and ornate chandeliers, making it a relic of Las Vegas' past. Famous hotel casinos like The Sands, Stardust, Riviera, and more have been replaced by modern resorts, but the building that Westgate calls home still stands as brightly as it did when it first opened in 1969 as the International Hotel. This was also the year in which Elvis Presley performed his first of 636 sold-out shows at the International Theater. Check Westgate's calendar for Elvis-related special events.