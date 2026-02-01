Vegas' Quietest Casinos For Tourists Who Want A More Peaceful Gambling Experience, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Clicking slots, crowded tables, and ringing sirens — a casino isn't exactly a place to go for peace and quiet. The sheer number of modern gambling venues in Las Vegas means that some are quieter than others, and some casinos are part of resorts, hotels, or other "all-inclusive" venues that are intended to provide guests with a relaxing vacation without too many distractions and noise.
For those who love the Las Vegas gambling scene but can't deal with the heightened decibel level of the average casino, there are still various exciting options. Not everyone wants to party on vacation, and noise levels are a serious consideration for guests and travelers. There's even an app for that, SoundPrint, that guests can use to measure and rate the noise of any venue at certain hours. SoundPrint defines an environmental rating of "Quiet" to be anything 70 decibels or lower, which is a decibel level equivalent to a vacuum cleaner or washing machine. Some of the following casinos have specific decibel ratings on SoundPrint, but if this was unavailable, the reviews of Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Yelp often mention the general noise level as well.
Some of these choices are away from the main Strip, scattered in various locations throughout the Greater Metropolitan area, as well as North Las Vegas, which is a separate city but still within a few miles of downtown. The ones that are located downtown use a combination of clever architecture and soundproofing to insulate their guests from noise. All of them have ways to keep their casino floors relatively quiet, so if you're a person who likes gambling but hates noise, there are some ideal locations to know when visiting Las Vegas.
Fontainebleau
Located on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, Fontainebleau's credentials as a luxury venue with a quiet casino are intact. The convenient location is close to the various other noisy casinos and attractions, but it also seems to be insulated from the urban noise.
The high-end ambiance throughout the venue is also a factor. The vertically integrated design includes a variety of activities under one roof within a smaller, more walkable space that guests never have to leave. Fontainebleau keeps its plush, spacious, and expensive casino resort on the low end of the noise scale.
The resort appears on Soundprint with a Quiet rating at 59 decibels, which measures how quiet the venue is overall, not just the casino. Past guest Michael P. on Tripadvisor described the casino as smaller than others, with a more specialized focus, and less noise. Reviewers on Yelp, such as Lilly B., also described the hotel as "quiet and luxurious," and Jamie C., another guest who is familiar with high-end gambling venues, said the casino was "quiet," indicating that it is generally less crowded and less noisy than other casinos.
Santa Fe Station Hotel Casino
There are advantages to getting away from the Strip and embracing the old school vibe of the Santa Fe Station Hotel Casino. Although technically still within Las Vegas city limits, it's about 15 minutes away from the far northern end of the Strip by car. Either way, if you have your own transportation or don't care to leave the property often, this is an ideal budget option for those looking for a reasonably priced and fairly quiet Las Vegas vacation that includes gambling.
Soundprint gives this property a Quiet rating of 69 decibels using a sound check from the busy daytime hours. It's the largest gaming floor in the state and includes a bingo Hall and poker lounge, along with the usual slots and table games.
Guest reviews mention the bowling alley, movie theater, and a plethora of dining choices, including conventional restaurants and a food court, in addition to the spacious casino. One review on Tripadvisor said they liked that the tables aren't too busy, and another spent a "quiet afternoon" at the Santa Fe, enjoying the cheap slot machines. Other past guests on Yelp talked about how spacious and uncrowded the casino is compared to those on the Strip, which also means less noise.
Silverton Casino Lodge
The Silverton Casino Lodge uses its location a few miles away from the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip as one of its selling points, giving visitors the best of both worlds when it comes to entertainment and less noise. It's a boutique hotel with character and luxury, designed in the "rustic luxe" style, and it includes a few unique attractions aside from the casino, like an aquarium, a variety of mermaid-related events for kids, several bars, restaurants, and a concert venue.
It's not just the casino that's quiet and relaxing, but also the whole atmosphere, according to many guest reviews. Donna G. on Tripadvisor described it as a "comfortable, quiet, relaxing, the pool isn't crowded. Nice and peaceful place to stay," although she didn't specifically mention the casino. Guests on Yelp commonly use terms like "local," "small," and even "cute" to describe the casino. Past guest Helen on Booking.com mentioned the convenient services and location, but "without the madness of the [Strip]."
SAHARA Las Vegas
SAHARA Las Vegas is a large resort right on the Strip with all of the expected amenities, including a casino with an intimate vibe and a variety of slots and table games that take up 60,000 square feet of space. This is a boutique-style hotel that offers a choice of suites that vary by theme, price, location on the property, and level of service, and all of them include access to the casino floor.
One guest on Tripadvisor described the casino as "relaxing and spacious." Misty D. on Yelp mentioned how quiet the hotel is overall, and E C. similarly said the casino specifically as "small and quiet." That's pretty impressive considering the general noise of the Strip, so visitors can choose between the relative peace of the casino and the noise of the streets. Guests who would prefer transit to driving can use the convenient SAHARA Las Vegas Monorail Station, which makes it easier to visit the casino even if you aren't staying on the property.
The Palazzo at The Venetian
The Palazzo at the Venetian is one of two casinos located in The Venetian Resort, a luxury venue with a modern European aesthetic. One of the mottos here is "Viva Las Venice," or so the main website proclaims. The other is the main casino floor, or the Venetian Casino, which focuses more on the excitement of the game and less on the elegant atmosphere.
The ratings at Casinos.com agree, putting this location very low on their list of The Noisiest Casinos in Las Vegas. Be advised, however, that Soundprint classifies the entire Venetian Resort as Loud with a rating of 79 decibels. Guests of the resort have access to both casinos on the property, but it's the more sophisticated Palazzo that's more well known for a quieter gambling experience.
For a place that's this big and is located at the southern end of the infamous Strip, that's an impressive feature. The casino floor is never full, according to a Yelp review from Pratik S., who said, "The casino floor is never full. Now if you want the crowd and noise I suggest another casino ... now I just want to hang out at the blackjack table have a few drinks and walk around. Palazzo is great for me."
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Not only does the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino get accolades for the quiet rooms and an uncrowded casino just a few minutes east of the Strip, but this is also where Barilow Manilow has his local residence. Relax after enjoying a show featuring a musical icon, and if you want to travel without a car, public transit is also an option, thanks to the convenient Westgate Monorail Station.
The casino floor alone takes up 95,000 square feet of space, which means fewer crowds and more time to enjoy the biggest Race & Sports Book in the world, along with practically every other game imaginable. Casino.com puts the Westgate just below the Palazzo on their noise rankings, making it one of the quieter casinos in Las Vegas that's so close to the Strip.
On Yelp, past guest Phoebe F. talked about about how the gaming tables are accessible and uncrowded, and another guest on Tripadvisor described the interior design as "relaxing, it's open, it has lots of windows, with natural lighting."
Wynn Las Vegas
One of the most notorious venues in Las Vegas when it comes to events and entertainment, the Wynn Las Vegas also has a tranquil side, which is ideal for those who also prefer to gamble in peace. The venue is located on the northern end of the Strip, but is buffered from city noise partly by the expansive greenery of the Wynn Golf Club, which wraps around the property.
Soundprint rates the property as Moderate, with a sound level of 75 decibels. Given the location and publicity, the casino floor of the Wynn Las Vegas Resort is on the noisier end of the scale. However, it's an ideal choice for those guests who want a more peaceful version of the big wins and massive entertainment that's expected with the 24-hour Las Vegas experience.
The casino is just one part of a whole on this vast resort, and big enough to carry a wide variety of games, slots, and other activities while keeping the decibel level down. Visitors like Paul S. described the casino on Tripadvisor as a beautiful building, and that "there is no overpowering smoky odor like many [Strip] establishments and it is quiet and uncrowded."
Tuscany Suites & Casino
The Tuscany Suites & Casino is a quiet place overall, and it's ideal for guests who prefer a more peaceful casino experience. For travelers who like to mix it up and are interested in some glitz, glamour, and noise, the location is still close the southern end of the Strip. The property is also equipped with a golf course, spa, and pool, and many guests opt to stay here and never visit the relatively small casino.
The website touts the casino as one of the best local gambling venues off the Strip, and the atmosphere is intended to be welcoming and comfortable. Past guests agree, with many highly-rated comments describing the whole venue as relaxing and peaceful. Past guest Candy E. said on Tripadvisor said the casino is "just far away enough to walk to the [Strip]," and is "peaceful and relaxing." Lisa P. on Yelp said the casino floor was "never overcrowded ... with no long walks through smoky, noisy corridors like you find in some Strip properties."
Cannery Casino & Hotel
Located well away from the Strip in North Las Vegas, the Cannery Casino & Hotel attempts to combine a peaceful vacation with Las Vegas-style activities and entertainment. This location is relatively far, but it's still only about 15 minutes away from downtown, and has enough entertainment and activities so guests never have to leave anyway. The whole venue takes up 28 acres and 72,000 square feet of this is dedicated to gaming.
The reviews for The Cannery are a healthy mix of opinions from both locals and visitors, and many agree that this is a quieter and more peaceful casino than others on the Strip and downtown. People come here to escape from the noise typical in these busy areas of town, and Jana M. on Tripadvisor mentioned how the casino specifically is not crowded, although the smell of cigarette smoke seems to be a common complaint. There are designated spaces for watching sports and playing slots, and they are said to be comfortable, according to visitors on Tripadvisor.
Suncoast Hotel & Casino
Considered a family-friendly venue and located within close range of many Las Vegas attractions but about 20 minutes away from the noisy Strip, the Suncoast Hotel & Casino also includes a golf course in addition to several restaurants and a pool to enjoy when you don't feel like gambling. The restaurants feature a bar and grill, as well as a steakhouse, an Asian-inspired bistro, a seafood restaurant (and oyster bar), and more.
This ambiance overlaps into the casino, but that can have a downside. Visitors who want to visit downtown or the Strip might want to secure their own transportation or rent a car. However, the venue has plenty to do on-site, and leans into more subdued activities like a cinema, bowling, and golf as opposed to big concerts or noisy, large-scale events.
This place doesn't pretend to be a glitzy resort with all the trimmings, but it's still well-liked. One past guest on Tripadvisor described both the neighborhood and hotel in general as quiet. Another local visitor on Yelp described the casino as "very low key, quiet," and generally filled with more mature guests rather than younger crowds looking to party.
Gold Coast Hotel & Casino
Another venue that promises a friendly environment to both locals and tourists, the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino is located a few blocks west of the southern end of Strip. The Gold Coast Casino has been here since 1986, and is one of the few casinos that have survived intact from that era. Despite its location in one of the noisiest parts of town, it's a bit more economical and less crowded than other options in the same area.
Naturally, being located a little off the Strip has its perks in terms of comfort and noise-level (while still being a convenient distance away from the action). Jamie P. on Yelp described Gold Coast as "very quaint, quiet casino, but after being on the busy [Strip] it was a welcome surprise," and that it hosts an older crowd. Another guest on Tripadvisor described the location as "laid back and quiet ... as opposed to the hustle and bustle of most Strip casinos."
Aliante Casino Hotel Spa
The Aliante Casino Hotel Spa is located in North Las Vegas. Driving downtown to the southern end of the Strip can take as little as 25 minutes, depending on the route, so guests without their own transport might opt to stay in the neighborhood. The location could be why the casino, along with the rest of the property, is more peaceful than others.
One guest on Tripadvisor described the whole neighborhood as "clean and pretty quiet." Another guest on Yelp said the casino was "quiet (for a casino)," but that it has "always been a decent place to spend an hour or two and sometimes stop by for a meal."
As the official name of the venue suggests, this place also offers a relaxing spa and hotel in addition to being a casino. As a "sister casino" in the Boyd Gaming Family, however, this location follows the brand of a few others. A few of these are also counted among the list of quieter casinos: the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, the Sun Coast Hotel & Casino, and the Cannery Casino Hotel.
Jerry's Nugget Casino
Usually, it's a hotel that's combined with a casino, but Jerry's Nugget Casino is a unique location in North Las Vegas that combines an American diner-style restaurant with gaming fun instead. People often discover this colorful and kitschy little getaway by accident when stopping for a roadside meal and are pleasantly surprised by the cozy, relaxing casino. The regulars here ensure a civilized, mature, and overall peaceful vintage vibe as opposed to the party scene on the Strip.
Come for the signature prime rib and famous coffee, but stay for the games, which include all of the usual options, from table games to slots, bingo, and sports. Many reviews on Yelp describe the scene here as local, without the glitz typical of Vegas, and some of the vintage machines seem to give better odds than those on the Strip, according to a past guest on Tripadvisor. Another past visitor also described this place as "nice and quiet....didn't have to shout to hear one another," on Tripadvisor.
Methodology
Las Vegas has evolved from a noisy, crowded, and often hectic place that primarily caters to adults into a destination that serves a much larger clientele. This is a world-renowned tourist city with a bit of everything, but just because someone likes to gamble doesn't mean they want to be up all night surrounded by flashing lights and ringing bells. There's absolutely a market for people who appreciate a thoughtful table game, like poker, as opposed to the sirens and whistles of the giant jackpot.
Luxury venues tended to have a better rating overall when it came to noise, but there are a few choices near the Strip that also hold up to scrutiny. Bigger and more spacious can mean less noise, just as much as small and cozy can also be comfortable and quiet.
Casino.com's article, The Noisiest Casinos in Las Vegas, offered suggestions when it came to the loudest casinos in Las Vegas. Our ranking used a similar methodology, but with some basic changes to the search terms, opting to mention some casinos that ranked lower (i.e. quieter) on that list. We referred to Yelp, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor reviews using descriptive terms like "noise", "quiet," and "peaceful" paired with "casino" in searches instead. We also included any scientific information from sites like SoundPrint to help verify decibel levels whenever possible.