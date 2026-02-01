Vegas' Quietest Casinos For Tourists Who Want A More Peaceful Gambling Experience, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clicking slots, crowded tables, and ringing sirens — a casino isn't exactly a place to go for peace and quiet. The sheer number of modern gambling venues in Las Vegas means that some are quieter than others, and some casinos are part of resorts, hotels, or other "all-inclusive" venues that are intended to provide guests with a relaxing vacation without too many distractions and noise.

For those who love the Las Vegas gambling scene but can't deal with the heightened decibel level of the average casino, there are still various exciting options. Not everyone wants to party on vacation, and noise levels are a serious consideration for guests and travelers. There's even an app for that, SoundPrint, that guests can use to measure and rate the noise of any venue at certain hours. SoundPrint defines an environmental rating of "Quiet" to be anything 70 decibels or lower, which is a decibel level equivalent to a vacuum cleaner or washing machine. Some of the following casinos have specific decibel ratings on SoundPrint, but if this was unavailable, the reviews of Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Yelp often mention the general noise level as well.

Some of these choices are away from the main Strip, scattered in various locations throughout the Greater Metropolitan area, as well as North Las Vegas, which is a separate city but still within a few miles of downtown. The ones that are located downtown use a combination of clever architecture and soundproofing to insulate their guests from noise. All of them have ways to keep their casino floors relatively quiet, so if you're a person who likes gambling but hates noise, there are some ideal locations to know when visiting Las Vegas.