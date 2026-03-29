The Upper Midwest's Largest Amusement Park Is An Iconic Destination With Classic Eats And Attractions

Minnesota may be well-known for its many lakes and beautiful natural scenery, but there are lots of thrills to be found around the state. Besides America's largest mall, the giant Mall of America, in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington, visit nearby Shakopee for an exciting experience at Valleyfair, the largest amusement park in the Upper Midwest. This is an iconic spot for both Minnesotans and visitors to the North Star State — there are over 75 rides and attractions here, offering plenty of adrenaline-pumping opportunities for thrill seekers, along with water rides and a waterpark, Soak City, to cool off in the summer sun, plus tasty bites when you get hungry.

Valleyfair dishes up classic eats at restaurants and stations around the park. Sweet treats like cotton candy and funnel cakes are on offer, as well as favorite brands like Dippin' Dots Ice Cream, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne's. If you need something more filling, there are numerous options for heartier fare. Lucky Loon Kitchen serves comfort food like chicken tenders and mac and cheese, while Renegade Smokehouse specializes in barbecue — don't miss the smoked chicken wings. For nostalgic vibes, grab a burger and fries or a milkshake at Coasters, a '50s-themed diner. Wash it all down with a fun cocktail from Wild Thing Brews and Spirits, which also has non-alcoholic drinks.