The Upper Midwest's Largest Amusement Park Is An Iconic Destination With Classic Eats And Attractions
Minnesota may be well-known for its many lakes and beautiful natural scenery, but there are lots of thrills to be found around the state. Besides America's largest mall, the giant Mall of America, in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington, visit nearby Shakopee for an exciting experience at Valleyfair, the largest amusement park in the Upper Midwest. This is an iconic spot for both Minnesotans and visitors to the North Star State — there are over 75 rides and attractions here, offering plenty of adrenaline-pumping opportunities for thrill seekers, along with water rides and a waterpark, Soak City, to cool off in the summer sun, plus tasty bites when you get hungry.
Valleyfair dishes up classic eats at restaurants and stations around the park. Sweet treats like cotton candy and funnel cakes are on offer, as well as favorite brands like Dippin' Dots Ice Cream, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne's. If you need something more filling, there are numerous options for heartier fare. Lucky Loon Kitchen serves comfort food like chicken tenders and mac and cheese, while Renegade Smokehouse specializes in barbecue — don't miss the smoked chicken wings. For nostalgic vibes, grab a burger and fries or a milkshake at Coasters, a '50s-themed diner. Wash it all down with a fun cocktail from Wild Thing Brews and Spirits, which also has non-alcoholic drinks.
Experience the best attractions at Valleyfair
With so many fun rides at Valleyfair, it can be hard to know which to try first. Wild Thing is the most iconic attraction in the park — the roller coaster reaches 207 feet at its highest point, where there's an amazing view of the surrounding area, before hurtling down the track at 74 mph. Power Tower has two options: One tower speeds up 240 feet in the air, while another whisks you to the top and then abruptly drops 250 feet at a rate quicker than free fall. Steel Venom is on a 656-foot U-shaped track with twists on either end, reaching 68 mph in just 4 seconds. For a throwback, try High Roller, a wooden roller coaster built when the park originally opened in 1976.
Beat the summer heat at Valleyfair's water rides and attractions. The Wave makes an enormous splash, dropping 50 feet at 40 mph — stand on the bridge if you want to cool down in the ride's eponymous wave. Thunder Canyon is a fun boat ride through simulated whitewater rapids where you're guaranteed to get splashed. Head to Soak City Waterpark, which has a number of fun water features. There are splash pads for the kids, numerous slides, and wave pools. Don't miss Ripple Rapids, the 1,280-foot lazy river. Water rides are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Planning your trip to Valleyfair
There are a few essential tips to know when planning your trip to Valleyfair. Pre-book tickets online to get the best rate and avoid lines at the ticket office. Valleyfair is cashless, and outside food and drinks are not allowed. It's a good idea to bring a plastic bag or waterproof phone case for your phone if you go on water rides, plus a change of clothes and shoes that can get wet. Parking is not free, but there is no fee for drop-off or pick-up. If you do park, be sure to take a photo of your car to help you remember where you parked — the lot is massive.
Valleyfair is located in Shakopee, a southwestern suburb of the Twin Cities and about a 20-minute drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (which happens to be the best airport in North America for customer satisfaction). One last important note: Valleyfair operates seasonally, so be sure to check the website for opening and closing dates. But don't fear, there's plenty more to explore in the Twin Cities metro area. Consider a trip to the award-winning Chanhassen Dinner Theatre or nearby Canterbury Park for horse racing.