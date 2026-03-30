Michigan's Lakeside Township Is A Cozy Gem For Beach Camping, Fishing, And Breathtaking Views

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a superb destination for outdoor adventures and stunning vistas, with countless spots along Lake Superior's shoreline for water activities and great scenery. The small township of Au Train, in the scenic Hiawatha National Forest, provides the perfect base for a lakeside Upper Peninsula getaway. The town has a picturesque, quiet location on the lake, with access to fun activities and basic amenities — but it's also within reach of conveniences in the lovely coastal city of Munising, which is about a 15-minute drive away.

Au Train is a cozy place — with just 1,165 residents, there are plenty of small-town vibes here. It's a rural spot, with a few small local businesses and no chain hotels or restaurants. Northwoods Outpost serves up tasty pizza, while you can get basic supplies from the general store, Au Train Grocery. There are a number of accommodations in the area, but the main highlight here is the water access — swimming, fishing, and paddling are all popular.

There is an excellent sandy beach on Lake Superior, right by the highway, where the Au Train River empties into the lake. This makes the water warmer for swimming — a relief, as Lake Superior has notoriously chilly temperatures. The river is a good place for kayaking and canoeing, or even a lazy float. Other top features of the area are the spectacular views — including at nearby Au Train Falls — fishing at Au Train Lake, and beach camping.