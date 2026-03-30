Michigan's Lakeside Township Is A Cozy Gem For Beach Camping, Fishing, And Breathtaking Views
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a superb destination for outdoor adventures and stunning vistas, with countless spots along Lake Superior's shoreline for water activities and great scenery. The small township of Au Train, in the scenic Hiawatha National Forest, provides the perfect base for a lakeside Upper Peninsula getaway. The town has a picturesque, quiet location on the lake, with access to fun activities and basic amenities — but it's also within reach of conveniences in the lovely coastal city of Munising, which is about a 15-minute drive away.
Au Train is a cozy place — with just 1,165 residents, there are plenty of small-town vibes here. It's a rural spot, with a few small local businesses and no chain hotels or restaurants. Northwoods Outpost serves up tasty pizza, while you can get basic supplies from the general store, Au Train Grocery. There are a number of accommodations in the area, but the main highlight here is the water access — swimming, fishing, and paddling are all popular.
There is an excellent sandy beach on Lake Superior, right by the highway, where the Au Train River empties into the lake. This makes the water warmer for swimming — a relief, as Lake Superior has notoriously chilly temperatures. The river is a good place for kayaking and canoeing, or even a lazy float. Other top features of the area are the spectacular views — including at nearby Au Train Falls — fishing at Au Train Lake, and beach camping.
Where to find the best views and fishing around Au Train
The views around Au Train are simply phenomenal. One Google reviewer sums it up nicely: "Au Train Beach is awesome! In summer, the water gets warm enough for swimming, there is plenty of sandy shore to spread out a blanket and a picnic, and the views are amazing." The beach is an incredible spot to watch the sunset and soak up the peaceful atmosphere. Dogs are allowed on leashes and it's a great spot for a picnic, but plan to come early on busy weekends because parking is limited.
South of Lake Superior and Au Train Lake is Au Train Falls, a great stop on a majestic Michigan road trip and another attraction offering pretty views. The Lower Falls drop 10 feet, while the Upper Falls feature a 40-foot drop. It's a short and easy 0.5-mile trail to see the waterfall here. According to the Musing Visitors Bureau, spring is the best time to visit to see the most water flowing.
Between the falls and the beach, you'll find some of the best fishing in the area in Au Train Lake. The 830-acre lake is known for walleye, but anglers can also reel in northern pike, smallmouth bass, and perch. If you want to cast a line further afield, head to the waters of Lake Superior and try to catch trout and salmon — you may also catch trout in the Au Train River.
Planning your trip to Au Train
If you want to enjoy the area on a longer stay, set up camp close to the beach. Au Train Beach Campground has a top-notch location right by the Lake Superior shoreline. The campground is open from May through the end of September, and features 23 furnished yurts, two grand yurts, three furnished mini-tipis, 15 furnished safari tents, and 13 rustic campsites. All sites have fire pits, grills, and picnic tables. If proximity to the water is important, the superior yurts have the closest access to the beach.
"The friendliest campground we ever visited," one Google reviewer praised, adding, "You can walk right across the beach to swim or have fires right on the sand at night! It's beautiful and relaxing." There are no RV sites here — all sites are walk-in only. For more nearby camping options, head to Au Train Lake Campground, which has about 33 wooded campsites suitable for both tents and RVs, on the southern part of the lake. Since this campground is in the national forest, sites can be reserved at Recreation.gov.
Au Train is located on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan between the city of Munising and the township of Rock River. Due to the rural location, it's best to have your own vehicle to get around. The closest airport is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport outside the small Michigan city of Marquette. The airport is approximately a 50-minute drive from Au Train.