Between Fort Wayne And Cleveland Is An Affordable Ohio City With A Charming Downtown, Art, And Friendly Vibes

The heart of Fostoria lies in its compact, walkable downtown district that stretches along Main Street. The narrow road is lined by brick storefronts framed by lampposts and young trees surrounded by flowerbeds, making the sidewalks here an ideal place for a leisurely stroll. Despite the town's small size, a wide range of businesses are represented within the span of a few downtown blocks, from restaurants and bars to cafes and breweries. You can grab a bite to eat at Fostoria Dell's, a downtown diner that's been serving the community for more than 90 years. They even have breakfast platters and ham steak dinners for just under $10 (at the time of writing).

Downtown Fostoria is also full of history, hearkening back to its past as a lively railroad town. Head to the Fostoria Iron Triangle Rail Park to see that railroad history alive and well today at one of the most popular spots for train watching in the Midwest. The park sits at the convergence of three major rail routes operated by CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern, making it a rare high-volume spot where upwards of 100 trains pass through each day.

Likewise, the city's longstanding history with the arts dates back to its time as a center of glass production, with at least 12 glass plants active between the late 1800s and early 1900s. Today, you can visit the Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery for free to see some of the works produced in this time period, including Art Nouveau pieces that resemble the work of high-end glassmakers. You can also take a walk down Main Street to see a colorful array of murals adorning the historic brick buildings. Formal galleries and studios are also close by. A few miles from the downtown area, MONgallery and Art Studio showcases the work of Jennifer Sowders, a local artist whose work has been recognized by International Artist Magazine.