Between Fort Wayne And Cleveland Is An Affordable Ohio City With A Charming Downtown, Art, And Friendly Vibes
Much of northwestern Ohio is characterized by pastoral landscapes and small towns that often go overlooked. About 100 miles east of Fort Wayne and just over 100 miles west of Cleveland lies a sleepy little city known as "Train City USA." This is Fostoria, Ohio: once a booming center of the glassmaking industry, thanks to its location at the heart of several major railroad routes. Today, it's a charming community with an estimated population of 13,000.
Ohio is full of artsy and affordable cities, and Fostoria is a shining example. According to Tripadvisor, rates for a hotel stay in Fostoria start around $74 at Country Inn & Suites or $102 at Best Western Fostoria Inn & Suites (at the time of writing). Fostoria's affordable hotel rates leave more money in your wallet to spend exploring the city's most well-known attractions, many of which offer free entry, such as the Fostoria Iron Triangle Rail Park and the Glass Heritage Gallery.
Fostoria is also relatively well-connected for a small, rural town; it's roughly 40 miles south of Toledo, a lakefront city that's also one of America's best spots for holiday activities. While select flights are available from nearby Toledo Express Airport, the closest international airport is Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Spend a day in historic and artistic downtown Fostoria
The heart of Fostoria lies in its compact, walkable downtown district that stretches along Main Street. The narrow road is lined by brick storefronts framed by lampposts and young trees surrounded by flowerbeds, making the sidewalks here an ideal place for a leisurely stroll. Despite the town's small size, a wide range of businesses are represented within the span of a few downtown blocks, from restaurants and bars to cafes and breweries. You can grab a bite to eat at Fostoria Dell's, a downtown diner that's been serving the community for more than 90 years. They even have breakfast platters and ham steak dinners for just under $10 (at the time of writing).
Downtown Fostoria is also full of history, hearkening back to its past as a lively railroad town. Head to the Fostoria Iron Triangle Rail Park to see that railroad history alive and well today at one of the most popular spots for train watching in the Midwest. The park sits at the convergence of three major rail routes operated by CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern, making it a rare high-volume spot where upwards of 100 trains pass through each day.
Likewise, the city's longstanding history with the arts dates back to its time as a center of glass production, with at least 12 glass plants active between the late 1800s and early 1900s. Today, you can visit the Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery for free to see some of the works produced in this time period, including Art Nouveau pieces that resemble the work of high-end glassmakers. You can also take a walk down Main Street to see a colorful array of murals adorning the historic brick buildings. Formal galleries and studios are also close by. A few miles from the downtown area, MONgallery and Art Studio showcases the work of Jennifer Sowders, a local artist whose work has been recognized by International Artist Magazine.
Visit during the Fostoria Rail Festival
If there's ever a time to visit Fostoria, it's during the Fostoria Rail Festival, which celebrated its 23rd year in 2025. The annual tradition typically takes place in late September and honors the city's heritage as a railroad town, with food, drink, and some good old train-watching. Hosted by the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society, the event also boasts elaborate model train setups and more than 50 train-related vendors selling memorabilia. The Fostoria Rail Festival isn't just a small local event, as hundreds of train enthusiasts from across the country flock to the small city, with some traveling from as far as Maine and Washington.
While Fostoria is no big city, its unique history and friendly vibes make it an ideal place to slow down and enjoy the small-town life for a day, or even a weekend, while in northwestern Ohio. Visitors — typically rail fans traveling to Fostoria for train tourism — regularly note the friendliness of locals. If visiting during the holiday season, you won't want to miss out on WinterFest, a Christmas paradise adored by locals, just a couple of towns over in Findlay. However, with its affordability and welcoming atmosphere, any time in Fostoria is well spent.