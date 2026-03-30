The Largest Artificial Lake Entirely Within Texas Is Famous For Top-Tier Fishing And Sandy Beaches
The Piney Woods of East Texas is underrated region home to Southern charm and scenic lakes. One of those lakes happens to be the largest artificial lake entirely within Texas — Lake Sam Rayburn (aka Sam Rayburn Reservoir). Although this massive spot was created for flood control and to provide hydroelectric power, it is famous for incredible fishing and a surplus of sandy beaches that provide an array of outdoor recreational opportunities.
While several small communities (such as Brookeland down by the dam and the pretty city of Zavalla around the lake's midpoint) dot Rayburn's shoreline, there are no major metro areas nearby. In fact, the majority of the lake is encircled by the Angelina National Forest. While that can add to the appeal for anyone wanting a remote escape, it also means the best option for travelers flying into the area is Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, which is about a two-hour drive from the lake.
Upon reaching the water, visitors will find no shortage of accommodations, despite the lack of large cities nearby. Campers have numerous options at both RV parks and campgrounds. This comes via a mix of private facilities such as Twin Dikes Marina (down near the dam) and public lands throughout the Angelina National Forest, which surround the middle and upper portions of the lake. There are also a number of lodges, motels, hotels, and Airbnbs to be found in the various small towns scattered around the region.
Lake Sam Rayburn offers excellent angling opportunities
As one might expect from a body of water that sprawls over 114,000 acres and features close to 750 miles of shoreline, Lake Sam Rayburn affords anglers a myriad of outstanding options. So, you definitely want to bring your fishing gear with you. Anglers will also find no shortage of lake access avenues, as many boat ramps and bank fishing locales are available. Several of these sites are located within the Angelina National Forest.
Although the lake is home to a variety of species, it is the largemouth bass that gets the most attention. This is really no surprise given that bass are the most popular freshwater gamefish in the United States. Plus, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPW), Sam Rayburn boasts an excellent bass fishery. This is largely what drives the nearly 300 fishing tournaments held on the lake each year. Even though bass fishing is a bit more challenging during the hottest portion of summer, anglers can successfully target bass throughout the year. During the peak heat from mid-June through early September, bass will spend most of their time sulking in deep water. So, during the summer, anglers are typically most successful early and late in the day. The rest of the year, they will be much more active — and typically found in shallower water.
While they are the most popular, largemouth bass are hardly the only option Sam Rayburn offers anglers. TPW rates both the catfish and crappie fisheries on the lake as excellent. There are also a good number of panfish, such as bluegill and redear sunfish, swimming in these waters. Each of these species can be targeted with simpler methods, such as nightcrawlers and bobbers, making them popular among casual anglers, especially families with youngsters.
Sandy beaches abound on Lake Sam Rayburn
Beyond fishing, there are plenty of options for enjoying the waters of Lake Sam Rayburn. One way is to spend a day at some of the sandy Texas beaches surrounding the lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains designated, partitioned swimming areas at four such beaches within Ebenezer, Mill Creek, San Augustine, and Hanks Creek parks. Although lifeguards are not on duty, these areas with gently sloping shorelines allow safe swimming and water play without having to worry about the possibility of boats approaching. Access to these swimming areas are free for those camping in the parks. There is a $5 per vehicle fee for day-use visitors.
Another shorefront attraction at Lake Sam Rayburn is the Beach at Rayburn Resort. This 1,600-foot stretch of sand is situated in District 255 and has a swim area, along with cabana and palapa rentals. There is also a floating splash park and a pair of bars located onsite. Alternatively, visitors can reach the sand via Powell Park. Those camping or renting a cabin there have access to its beach. Powell Point Marina, located within the park, offers kayak and boat rentals for visitors who want to explore more of the lake.
Water sports are very popular on Lake Sam Rayburn, particularly in the summer. Boating, paddling, jet skiing, and water skiing are just some of the ways to enjoy time on the water. In addition to the aforementioned Powell Point Marina, there are numerous other places to rent personal watercraft, boats, and kayaks. Boat tours are also available for those who prefer to hire an experienced operator.