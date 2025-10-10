Between Houston And Dallas Is Texas' Pretty City Known As The 'Gateway To The Angelina National Forest'
Zavalla is about as pretty a community as they come. The little city covers a little over 2 square miles in East Texas, a region teeming with pine-swathed rolling hills, scenic country roads, and a plethora of winding waterways. Perched near the western shore of the sprawling Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Zavalla certainly rivals any, if not all, of the best lake towns in America. But beyond its proximity to lovely lake views, the city is perhaps most beloved for its towering treescape, serving as the gateway to the seemingly boundless Angelina National Forest.
Of course, like any small town, Zavalla has its hiccups. But despite facing deteriorating infrastructure — namely, water-system issues — the Angelina County city is still a diamond in the rough, with many sparkling nooks and crannies to be seen. Home to some 600 Texans, Zavalla sits between Houston and Dallas, roughly 30 minutes southeast of the hidden Texas gem of Lufkin. If you're not from around these parts, there are a few options for flying in, including Jack Brooks Regional Airport (BPT) in Beaumont, which offers daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
As for room and board, you won't find any fancy hotel chains in this neck of the woods. But you can still wake among the trees at Piney Woods Cabins. The cozy abodes lie just a stone's throw away from the lake's edge. Some of the best lesser-known RV destinations are also sprinkled around Zavalla, such as the Bass Warriors Lodge, Camoriver RV Park, and Lakeview RV & Motel.
Take a walk in the woods
Sprouting up in four different counties — Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, and Jasper — the Angelina National Forest is downright massive. Set around the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, the lush woodland stretches across East Texas for more than 153,000 acres, offering up miles upon miles of tree-topped trails to explore.
If you're up for a challenge, tackle the Sawmill Hiking Trail. Spanning nearly 5 miles, the out-and-back path is one of the more popular hiking routes, taking you across a few streams to a historic sawmill, which now stands painted in graffiti. "Trail was pretty steep in some areas. But very fun," one hiker shared on AllTrails, adding that the path is "very beautiful, and shaded most of the way." Just be mindful as you go, and always keep an eye out for pesky critters, such as snakes and ticks, as well as poisonous plants like poison ivy.
From the trailhead, you can access the Boykin Springs Recreation Area, which is about a 15-minute drive away from Zavalla. Nestled on the smaller 9-acre Boykin Springs Lake, the recreation area is a perfect spot for tucking into a picnic or camping the night away. The campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will run you $10 per night at the time of writing. There's currently also a $3 day-use fee to enter the recreation area itself. You'll also find primitive campsites over at the nearby Caney Creek Recreation Area, which is right on the reservoir.
Splash around the Sam Rayburn Reservoir
It's no secret that everything's bigger in Texas. Just look at the more than 180,000-acre Toledo Bend Reservoir. Straddling the border between Texas and Louisiana, the lake is known as the American South's largest artificial body of water. But its next-door neighbor, the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, is equally impressive. In fact, it actually holds the distinction of being the biggest manmade lake completely confined to the Lone Star State.
Covering more than 114,000 acres, the reservoir offers plenty of space to make a splash. If you want to take your boat out, there are a number of ramps scattered around the lake. Many of them can be found at various public lakefront parks, such as theSan Augustine and Mill Creek parks. In addition to boat ramps, both recreation areas feature more than 100 campsites, as well as a swimming beach if you fancy a dip.
If you don't have any gear, boat and kayak rentals can also be found around the reservoir. Powell Park Campground & Marina, located on the southern end of the manmade lake, has quite the assortment of watercraft on deck and even offers homey lakefront cabins for rent, too.