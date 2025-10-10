Between Houston And Dallas Is Texas' Pretty City Known As The 'Gateway To The Angelina National Forest'

Zavalla is about as pretty a community as they come. The little city covers a little over 2 square miles in East Texas, a region teeming with pine-swathed rolling hills, scenic country roads, and a plethora of winding waterways. Perched near the western shore of the sprawling Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Zavalla certainly rivals any, if not all, of the best lake towns in America. But beyond its proximity to lovely lake views, the city is perhaps most beloved for its towering treescape, serving as the gateway to the seemingly boundless Angelina National Forest.

Of course, like any small town, Zavalla has its hiccups. But despite facing deteriorating infrastructure — namely, water-system issues — the Angelina County city is still a diamond in the rough, with many sparkling nooks and crannies to be seen. Home to some 600 Texans, Zavalla sits between Houston and Dallas, roughly 30 minutes southeast of the hidden Texas gem of Lufkin. If you're not from around these parts, there are a few options for flying in, including Jack Brooks Regional Airport (BPT) in Beaumont, which offers daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

As for room and board, you won't find any fancy hotel chains in this neck of the woods. But you can still wake among the trees at Piney Woods Cabins. The cozy abodes lie just a stone's throw away from the lake's edge. Some of the best lesser-known RV destinations are also sprinkled around Zavalla, such as the Bass Warriors Lodge, Camoriver RV Park, and Lakeview RV & Motel.