One Of Pennsylvania's Historic Suburbs Was An Eclectic Island Tied To The Origins Of The Hoagie

Use both hands to steady the roll as you bite in — the crust gives just enough before your teeth sink into the soft, airy bread. Inside, densely layered cold cuts press together, slick with mayo, while shredded iceberg spills out with every bite. Call it a hoagie, a sub, a grinder, or a hero: The bread is integral to this beloved sandwich, hailing from a long-lost suburb of historic Philadelphia, one of America's most historic cities and top travel destinations with a rich food scene.

The hoagie's origins trace back to industrial manufacturing spaces along the Delaware River just southeast of Philadelphia. During World War I, emergency shipyards sprang up at Hog Island to meet wartime demand. Italian American workers needing quick, hearty, portable lunches brought massive sandwiches from home, typically cold cuts piled onto long rolls. Legend has it that an Irish laborer, envious of his co-workers' meals, asked a friend to bring him one. Before long, so-called "hoggies" evolved to hoagies and spread beyond the shipyard. More than a century later, hoagies — interchangeably referred to as the bread roll itself and the cold-cut sandwich — endure as a regional treasure. The torpedo-shaped roll was even adopted by another local delicacy, the Philly cheesesteak.

Hog Island itself is long gone — absorbed into airport infrastructure and history. In the 1930s, shipbuilding declined, and the area was paved over to make way for Philadelphia International Airport. Today, over 30 million visitors pass by the ghost of Hog Island each year as they transit through PHL. But a few vestiges of the marshland and river life remain: Those who venture beyond the terminals into Tinicum Township can explore preserved marshland strolls, a historic fort, and a few spots to get really good hoagies.