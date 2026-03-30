Nebraska's Nature Haven In Omaha Was Crowned The Best Zoo In The US For 2026

Zoos play an important role in ecological conservation and wildlife rehabilitation. They allow people to contribute to conservation efforts and learn more about animals and their habitats in a safe, controlled way. In another installment of their long-running series, USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards chose to shine a spotlight on some of the best zoos in the country. For the fourth time in a row, one Nebraska zoo topped the list.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in the artsy Midwestern mecca of Omaha, topped the 2026 list of the United States' best zoos, a position it has held since 2023. The list acknowledges "facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors." With its interactive petting zoos and realistic artificial ecosystems, these are certainly things the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium excels at.

The zoo can trace its roots back to 1894, when it first opened as Riverview Park. Following a generous donation from Margaret Hitchcock Doorly in 1963, the zoo reinvented itself with new exhibits and a new name: the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, named after the donor's late husband. Today, the zoo has diverse indoor ecosystems, the world's largest indoor desert, themed habitats, and kid-friendly activities that support conservation efforts across the world. Realistic indoor exhibits like the Desert Dome and the rainforests of the Lied Jungle have contributed to the zoo's growing popularity and renown.