Nebraska's Nature Haven In Omaha Was Crowned The Best Zoo In The US For 2026
Zoos play an important role in ecological conservation and wildlife rehabilitation. They allow people to contribute to conservation efforts and learn more about animals and their habitats in a safe, controlled way. In another installment of their long-running series, USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards chose to shine a spotlight on some of the best zoos in the country. For the fourth time in a row, one Nebraska zoo topped the list.
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in the artsy Midwestern mecca of Omaha, topped the 2026 list of the United States' best zoos, a position it has held since 2023. The list acknowledges "facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors." With its interactive petting zoos and realistic artificial ecosystems, these are certainly things the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium excels at.
The zoo can trace its roots back to 1894, when it first opened as Riverview Park. Following a generous donation from Margaret Hitchcock Doorly in 1963, the zoo reinvented itself with new exhibits and a new name: the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, named after the donor's late husband. Today, the zoo has diverse indoor ecosystems, the world's largest indoor desert, themed habitats, and kid-friendly activities that support conservation efforts across the world. Realistic indoor exhibits like the Desert Dome and the rainforests of the Lied Jungle have contributed to the zoo's growing popularity and renown.
Explore the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's most immersive exhibits
Animal lovers always want to be sure that they're having ethical wildlife tourism experiences. Thankfully, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's exhibits are a good example of what ethical zoos look like. While some exhibits — such as the African Grasslands area and the Elephant Habitat — are outdoors, most of the zoo's ecosystems are housed in individual climate-controlled buildings, making the zoo a year-round attraction. Two of their most famous indoor exhibits sit right by the main entrance: the Lied Jungle and the Desert Dome.
The Lied Jungle is an indoor rainforest, with tall trees, hanging vines, waterfalls, and human-made cave systems leading guests through an immersive jungle expedition. Along the way, you'll see monkeys, bats, birds, pygmy hippos, and more. When you enter, you walk through a raised trail involving dark caves, rope bridges, and wood-plank bridges built next to stone walls. You then have the option of taking the Jungle Trail, which leads you through the same area on ground level for a closer look at the animals below.
In addition to the zoo taking the big prize, the Desert Dome was also voted the No. 1 Best Zoo Exhibit on USA Today's 10 Best list. It features indoor sand dunes, a central mountain, and desert plants that provide cover to native birds, animals, and insects. Parts of the exhibit are separated only by a mesh net, while some sections, like the snake habitats, are viewable through glass windows. The Desert Dome also features a nocturnal animal habitat called Kingdoms of the Night — a darker section with very dim lighting in which you can watch animals that you wouldn't normally see during the day. For a full list of exhibits, check out the zoo map on the official website.
Planning a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is located just off I-80, south of downtown, 5.3 miles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield. You can bring food in a bag or cooler, but even if you forget, there are several restaurants inside the zoo — most of which also have great views of the exhibits nearby.
Tickets can be purchased online, but we recommend becoming a member if you plan to visit often. A membership buys you unlimited zoo visits, free admission into the Lozier Giant Screen Theater (a 41×75-foot screen that regularly screens wildlife-oriented programs), and special pricing and discounts on many attractions and rides inside the zoo. At a starting price of $109 per year (at the time of writing), the membership pays for itself in a few visits. The numerous perks offered at such a reasonable price are also why the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium topped the list of USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Memberships.
Set aside at least one day to explore the zoo, or two if you have young children. The zoo spans 160 acres, including 7 acres of indoor exhibits, so you'll likely take at least a few hours to explore it thoroughly. As one woman with young kids said on Tripadvisor, "We got there when the gates opened and stayed until closing and still didn't see everything." There are also several child-friendly activities, like a play area, a petting zoo, giraffe feeding, and a train ride through the zoo. Before you visit, check the zoo's official Today at the Zoo page for an updated account of the exhibits and rides available on the day you're visiting.