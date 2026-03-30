Montana's Charming Little City Surrounded By Wide-Open Prairie Has A Historic Downtown And Quaint Shops

Montana is a wonderful destination for exploring the outdoors and rural locations. Tourists are flocking to the state for its nature and adventure, but there are fun cities and vibrant small towns to visit, too. One charming place to see is Conrad, situated in north-central Montana, with a population of about 2,400 residents and plenty of history to discover. It's a small town that feels like stepping back in time, complete with a restored theater next to a drug store (still with a soda fountain), and it's all near expansive Big Sky views and huge swaths of pure mountain wilderness.

Conrad has long been a hub for commerce and trade, as it's the halfway point on the Whoop-Up Trail that ran between Fort Benton, Montana, and Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. The railways further connected the town, and today Conrad is a vibrant spot in the prairie.

Visit in early June for Whoop-Up Trail Days, a fun annual festival that includes a two-day rodeo, plus family-friendly activities like a pancake breakfast, Rhubarb Festival, parades, and a fun run. But beyond the exciting festival, be sure to visit the historic downtown and one-of–a-kind shops, plus the beautiful prairie and wilderness surroundings.