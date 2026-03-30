Montana's Charming Little City Surrounded By Wide-Open Prairie Has A Historic Downtown And Quaint Shops
Montana is a wonderful destination for exploring the outdoors and rural locations. Tourists are flocking to the state for its nature and adventure, but there are fun cities and vibrant small towns to visit, too. One charming place to see is Conrad, situated in north-central Montana, with a population of about 2,400 residents and plenty of history to discover. It's a small town that feels like stepping back in time, complete with a restored theater next to a drug store (still with a soda fountain), and it's all near expansive Big Sky views and huge swaths of pure mountain wilderness.
Conrad has long been a hub for commerce and trade, as it's the halfway point on the Whoop-Up Trail that ran between Fort Benton, Montana, and Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. The railways further connected the town, and today Conrad is a vibrant spot in the prairie.
Visit in early June for Whoop-Up Trail Days, a fun annual festival that includes a two-day rodeo, plus family-friendly activities like a pancake breakfast, Rhubarb Festival, parades, and a fun run. But beyond the exciting festival, be sure to visit the historic downtown and one-of–a-kind shops, plus the beautiful prairie and wilderness surroundings.
What to see in downtown Conrad
Conrad's historic downtown shouldn't be missed. Visit Conrad notes the many "beautifully preserved buildings" in this small city, with opportunities to uncover Conrad's heritage here. Visit the restored Orpheum Theater, which was first constructed in 1917 and offers a nostalgic atmosphere in a modern-day attraction. Movies and live performances returned in the early 2000s, with some art deco elements preserved in the heritage building.
Step back in time at Conrad Transportation and Historical Museum, where you can experience the early 1900s through a reconstructed homestead shack, antique automobiles, memorabilia exhibits, and an extensive drug store collection.
Shoppers will enjoy browsing the unique stores in Conrad. Stop by Windrift Hill on Main Street for all-natural soaps and bath products made with goat milk. Visit The N' Thing for ladies' clothing — including prom gowns, and My Wife and Her Crazy Ideas for quirky vintage decor and antique furniture, among other treasures. After all that shopping, stop for a coffee at Folklore Coffee, a "micro-roastery" that serves light bites and pastries, or Java Hut for regularly changing daily specials. And for one final hit of nostalgia, don't miss Olson's Drug, the local pharmacy and gift shop with an original soda fountain that serves ice cream and soda.
Exploring the wilderness around Conrad
Conrad is surrounded by rolling plains and nearby grain fields, but close to beautiful wilderness areas, too. Soak up some stunning views of the Montana landscape from Pondera Golf Club, which is under a 5-minute drive from the main street in town.
Conrad is just east of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, which spans over 1 million acres — the U.S. Forest Service notes this is "one of the most completely preserved mountain ecosystems in the world, the kind of wilderness most people can only imagine." It's the third-largest wilderness area in the Lower 48, and it's a fantastic destination for hiking, backpacking, or horseback riding — set off on an epic adventure to see the majestic granite cliff, the Chinese Wall. Bear spray is highly recommended (some say the area has the highest concentration of grizzlies in the country), and special regulations apply in this wilderness area, so be sure to do your homework before trekking out there.
Due to Conrad's rural location, it's best to have your own vehicle to get around. The closest major airport is Great Falls International Airport, a one-hour drive away. Carry on your adventures in Big Sky Country with a visit to the hidden city of Shelby, east of Glacier National Park. It's about a 30-minute drive away from Conrad.