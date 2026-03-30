One Major US Airport Teased Banning Pajamas And Caused Serious Uproar Online
Pajamas are cozy. Pajamas are low-maintenance. Pajamas make us feel warm and comfy when there's nothing to do but sit. When you think about it, they might just be the perfect outfit for airline passengers.
Yet the staff at Tampa International Airport (TPA) appeared to disagree. On Feb. 26, the airport's official social media accounts posted the following statement: "We've seen enough. We've had enough. It's time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport." Using white text against an authoritative blue background, the post continued: "After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world's first Crocs-free airport, it's time to take on an even larger crisis. Pajamas. At the airport. In the middle of the day."
There were many hints that this post was a joke, much in the style of (Floridian humorist) Dave Barry. For starters, TPA hasn't actually banned Crocs, let alone fuzzy sleepwear. When the post encourages travelers to wear regular clothes, it adds the aside: "You can do this. We (and Phoebe) believe in you." If you're wondering, "Phoebe" is a 21-foot-tall sculpture of a pink flamingo inside TPA (pictured below). Indeed, this Florida airport is widely considered the best in the country for travel and food, so it's hard to imagine anyone getting kicked out for wearing flannels. TPA's marketing department was pranking the public, yet it seems that not everyone appreciated the joke.
Tampa International Airport and a viral social media fight
The response was vocal and overwhelming, across X, Facebook, and Instagram. "If I have to take my shoes off to go through security, I'm wearing my easiest to take off shoes. Crocs," wrote one commenter on Facebook. "I didn't realize so many people were invested [in] what people were wearing on an airplane?" wrote another. Maybe it was the official-looking presentation or pugnacious proposal, but thousands of social media users seemed to take the "ban" seriously. They aired their grievances, both in favor of the imaginary ban or against it. A good number of users recognized the joke and reposted with their own snark: "Now I'm going to bring a mattress AND pajamas," and "Does [the ban] include my pink flamingo fuzzy slippers?"
What many didn't realize is that TPA's social media accounts are often jocular in tone. Another post reads: "There's 30g of protein in complaining about TPA not having nonstop flights to Paris." Yet another quips, "Sad Phoebe Fact: Phoebe has never been to Costco. This is because she does not have a job nor a stable source of income." While many items banned by TSA are surprisingly funny, the crocs-and-jams prank was just in keeping with TPA's screwball sense of humor.
In reality, TPA is well regarded as a welcoming place, and travel pro Samantha Brown has revealed it as her favorite airport in the world. The pajama-ban imbroglio caused a minor uproar, snatching a few headlines, but it quickly died down as more people understood its sarcasm. TPA even poked fun at itself: A post from March 4 shows a gaping-mouthed fish in a tank, with a caption reading: "Our social media manager realizing more people are now gonna show up to TPA wearing Crocs and pajamas out of spite." The status reads: "WHAT HAVE WE DONE????!!!!!"