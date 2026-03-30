One Major US Airport Teased Banning Pajamas And Caused Serious Uproar Online

Pajamas are cozy. Pajamas are low-maintenance. Pajamas make us feel warm and comfy when there's nothing to do but sit. When you think about it, they might just be the perfect outfit for airline passengers.

Yet the staff at Tampa International Airport (TPA) appeared to disagree. On Feb. 26, the airport's official social media accounts posted the following statement: "We've seen enough. We've had enough. It's time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport." Using white text against an authoritative blue background, the post continued: "After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world's first Crocs-free airport, it's time to take on an even larger crisis. Pajamas. At the airport. In the middle of the day."

There were many hints that this post was a joke, much in the style of (Floridian humorist) Dave Barry. For starters, TPA hasn't actually banned Crocs, let alone fuzzy sleepwear. When the post encourages travelers to wear regular clothes, it adds the aside: "You can do this. We (and Phoebe) believe in you." If you're wondering, "Phoebe" is a 21-foot-tall sculpture of a pink flamingo inside TPA (pictured below). Indeed, this Florida airport is widely considered the best in the country for travel and food, so it's hard to imagine anyone getting kicked out for wearing flannels. TPA's marketing department was pranking the public, yet it seems that not everyone appreciated the joke.