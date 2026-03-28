North Carolina's Stunning State Park Near Durham Is A Riverside Escape For Trails, Fishing, And Paddling
By creating 41 state parks, North Carolina ensured that there are plenty of spots to enjoy nature between its coastline to the east and mountains to the west. Eno River State Park is right outside of Durham, a North Carolina college city that's a true cultural melting pot. Its hiking trails, fishing spots, and paddling sites make it easy to leave the city behind.
The 40-mile-long Eno River is a tributary of the Neuse River, the longest river in the Tar Heel State. It was named after the Eno people, who, along with the Shakori and Occoneechee tribes, lived in the Piedmont region of North Carolina before European settlers arrived. By the mid-18th century, farms and mills were being built along the river, and nearby cities, including Durham, were growing quickly. In 1965, a reservoir that would have drastically altered the Eno River Valley was proposed. It took nearly a decade for a state park to be created to protect the waterway instead. Eno River State Park was finally established in 1973. Its two sections, Eastern and Western, now cover nearly 4,200 acres and straddle 35 miles of the river in Durham and Orange Counties.
It's easy to reach Eno River State Park from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The large airport, which receives nonstop flights from cities across the United States, is located in Morrisville, between its two namesake cities. From there, it's only 20 miles to the Cabe Lands Access, the state park's southernmost entryway.
Discover your favorite trail in Eno River State Park
There are 24 hiking trails ranging from easy to moderate on Eno River State Park's many well-maintained paths. The Cox Mountain Trail is one of the most popular trails here. This 4-mile loop can be accessed from Fews Ford in the park's Western Section. It starts near the Piper-Cox House, a historic cabin from the 18th century, crosses a 124-foot suspension bridge over the Eno River, and climbs up the steep hill that bears its name. Along the way, you'll find rock formations offering river views and break points.
The Pump Station and Laurel Bluffs Trails are both in the park's Eastern Section. The Pump Station Trail Loop, which starts near the Pump Station Access, is an easy, 1.3-mile hike. It passes the ruins of the Eno River Pumping Station, the first one built in Durham in 1887, as it hugs the edge of the river. It also connects with the Laurel Bluffs Trail. The longer trail begins at the Pleasant Green Access, follows the southern bank of the Eno River, and now extends all the way out to Guess Road, making it a 16.4-mile, out-and-back hike if you follow the entire trail.
Due to Tropical Depression Chantal, which affected this area in 2025, many trails in Eno River State Park remain closed due to flood damage at the time of this writing. Be sure to check the regularly updated North Carolina State Parks' trail list before embarking on one of these hikes.
Get in the water on the Eno River
While following the state park's hiking trails along the edge of the Eno River, you'll probably see quite a few fishermen. That's because more than 60 species of fish, including green sunfish and largemouth bass, have been spotted here. The river is also one of the only places you have a chance to catch a Roanoke bass. One NC Angler user says, "The Eno is probably one of the best places for fly fishing in the Piedmont." The banks near the Fews Ford and Pleasant Green Access areas are two great spots to start casting. To go fishing in the state park, a North Carolina recreational fishing license is required for adults age 16 and older.
Fishermen won't be the only ones in the water, though. The Eno River has both flatwater and whitewater sections for paddling. The flatwater areas have calm, high water, making them perfect for canoeing and kayaking, while rafting trips on the whitewater sections are seasonal and depend on water levels. Frog Hollow Outdoors, a local adventure company, can help you navigate the river. It offers both guided and self-guided trips for canoers, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboarders.
In addition to Eno River State Park, you should add Hillsborough and Falls Lake to your city escape. Nearby Hillsborough is North Carolina's artsy town with award-winning dining. Then, to the east, Falls Lake is an outdoor paradise with a beach and scenic trails. The city can wait in North Carolina.