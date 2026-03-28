North Carolina's Stunning State Park Near Durham Is A Riverside Escape For Trails, Fishing, And Paddling

By creating 41 state parks, North Carolina ensured that there are plenty of spots to enjoy nature between its coastline to the east and mountains to the west. Eno River State Park is right outside of Durham, a North Carolina college city that's a true cultural melting pot. Its hiking trails, fishing spots, and paddling sites make it easy to leave the city behind.

The 40-mile-long Eno River is a tributary of the Neuse River, the longest river in the Tar Heel State. It was named after the Eno people, who, along with the Shakori and Occoneechee tribes, lived in the Piedmont region of North Carolina before European settlers arrived. By the mid-18th century, farms and mills were being built along the river, and nearby cities, including Durham, were growing quickly. In 1965, a reservoir that would have drastically altered the Eno River Valley was proposed. It took nearly a decade for a state park to be created to protect the waterway instead. Eno River State Park was finally established in 1973. Its two sections, Eastern and Western, now cover nearly 4,200 acres and straddle 35 miles of the river in Durham and Orange Counties.

It's easy to reach Eno River State Park from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The large airport, which receives nonstop flights from cities across the United States, is located in Morrisville, between its two namesake cities. From there, it's only 20 miles to the Cabe Lands Access, the state park's southernmost entryway.