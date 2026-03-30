One Of Asheville's Top Latin Restaurants Serves Arepas And Lunchbox-Style Meals In A Casual Setting
Next time you spend a beautiful morning hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains and wander back down into Asheville, North Carolina, with an appetite, you'll need to know where to go for lunch (or dinner). Little Chango describes itself as a "casual Hispanic kitchen," and it serves an amalgamation of Latin flavors in Asheville's popular South Slope neighborhood. Even Michelin approves: Little Chango was awarded a Bib Gourmand distinction in 2025, and it has also received accolades from Asheville Citizen-Times and Eater, as well as 4.9 stars across more than 500 Google reviews. An artsy, eclectic city tucked between North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has become a foodie destination, offering a wide range of options, from top-tier bar food at its many breweries to small, globally-inspired gems like Chai Pani, which serves some of North Carolina's best authentic Indian food.
Little Chango is part of what makes the city such a renowned culinary hotspot. Opened in 2021 by Puerto Rican chef Iris Rodriguez and her husband, Jose Busto, Little Chango specializes in arepas — cornmeal cakes that originated in Colombia and Venezuela and are about the size of an English muffin. The flat, neutral taste of the maize works as the perfect vehicle for stuffings and toppings, which can range from queso to beef to regional specificities. Little Chango's arepas are melt-in-your-mouth soft, served warm, and topped with taste-puckering protein, veggie, and salsa combinations.
In Puerto Rico, the word changos is slang for "little rascals," and it is used to refer to grackles — birds that migrate throughout the Americas. Sporting iridescent black feathers and long tails, they've earned a reputation for being raucously loud and voraciously hungry. Little Chango embraces this spirit, inviting guests to linger in its small space to eat, chat, commune, and embody the restaurant's "gregarious by nature, gluttonous by choice" ethos.
The menu is influenced by diverse Latin flavors
Pull up one of six barstools or grab a seat at the outdoor patio. Little Chango is indeed small — almost everything's within view (or at least smell) of the kitchen. "It's cozy on the inside [...] but if you score one of the bar seats, the atmosphere and conversation is old-school diner kind of fun," wrote one Google reviewer.
During lunchtime, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Little Chango serves loncheras, or lunch boxes. These generously portioned set meals include a choice of protein along with several side dishes, like escabeche salad, pickled cabbage and onions, and a wet rice-and-beans side dish à la Puerto Rico called mamposteao. "I got the lonchera with ropa vieja and it was great," wrote another reviewer. "I have never had escabeche before and now I'm addicted!"
In a vegan-friendly city like Asheville, Little Chango's meatless arepas are popular, such as the vegetarian jibara, a dish that the chef says encapsulates Little Chango's flavor goals. Its cornmeal arepa base is topped with a sofrito black bean mash, sweet plantains, avocado, and onions, then drizzled in queso fresco and pepita sauce. Meanwhile, carnivores can order Cuban-style ropa vieja (shredded flank steak with sofrito black bean mash and sweet plantains), chile verde chicken with poblano peppers and Colombian-style aji, or pernil (shredded pork shoulder with pickled onions and cabbage in a chile de arbol salsa, drizzled in "fancy pink sauce"). "Quite possibly one of the most perfect dishes ever," said one guest about the pernil. Pair any arepas with sides like Yuca fries or tostones (fried green plantain patties), served with flavorful salsas for dipping. Top it all off with coconut cardamom flan and an agua fresca or a cold draft beer — this is Asheville, after all!