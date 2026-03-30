One Of Asheville's Top Latin Restaurants Serves Arepas And Lunchbox-Style Meals In A Casual Setting

Pull up one of six barstools or grab a seat at the outdoor patio. Little Chango is indeed small — almost everything's within view (or at least smell) of the kitchen. "It's cozy on the inside [...] but if you score one of the bar seats, the atmosphere and conversation is old-school diner kind of fun," wrote one Google reviewer.

During lunchtime, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Little Chango serves loncheras, or lunch boxes. These generously portioned set meals include a choice of protein along with several side dishes, like escabeche salad, pickled cabbage and onions, and a wet rice-and-beans side dish à la Puerto Rico called mamposteao. "I got the lonchera with ropa vieja and it was great," wrote another reviewer. "I have never had escabeche before and now I'm addicted!"

In a vegan-friendly city like Asheville, Little Chango's meatless arepas are popular, such as the vegetarian jibara, a dish that the chef says encapsulates Little Chango's flavor goals. Its cornmeal arepa base is topped with a sofrito black bean mash, sweet plantains, avocado, and onions, then drizzled in queso fresco and pepita sauce. Meanwhile, carnivores can order Cuban-style ropa vieja (shredded flank steak with sofrito black bean mash and sweet plantains), chile verde chicken with poblano peppers and Colombian-style aji, or pernil (shredded pork shoulder with pickled onions and cabbage in a chile de arbol salsa, drizzled in "fancy pink sauce"). "Quite possibly one of the most perfect dishes ever," said one guest about the pernil. Pair any arepas with sides like Yuca fries or tostones (fried green plantain patties), served with flavorful salsas for dipping. Top it all off with coconut cardamom flan and an agua fresca or a cold draft beer — this is Asheville, after all!