Denver's Colorful, Artsy Urban Oasis Is One Of The Top Botanic Gardens In The US
Denver's got a lot going on, with eclectic neighborhoods, fantastic restaurants, and a standout craft beer scene. Of course, this lively city also has some great ways that you can immerse yourself in Colorado's natural beauty, like a visit to the Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street. The gardens flourish on 24 acres filled with plants and gardens from around the world, along with a variety of art installations, galleries, and science exhibits. It also plays host to some beloved annual events, and it's one of my favorite places to go whenever I'm in Denver, since each season brings something new.
The Denver Botanic Gardens is actually made up of two sites. The main location is on York Street, a few miles from downtown, and there's also Chatfield Farms in Littleton, a charming Denver suburb. Combined, they've raked in quite an impressive collection of accolades over the years. In 2025, Vogue named the Denver Botanic Gardens one of its "best botanic gardens in the U.S." It's also been named a runner-up for USA Today's Best Botanic Garden multiple times, and Tripadvisor lists it as one of the top 10 gardens in the country.
The highlight of the York Street location is wandering through the varied gardens. You can see a range of flora from around the Colorado region, including bristlecone pines, aspens, and plants sacred to regional Native Americans. You can feel transported from Colorado as you explore through their internationally inspired spaces, like the tropical conservatory and the Bill Hosokawa Bonsai Pavilion and Tea Garden and Japanese Tea Ceremony House, which was shipped from Japan and reassembled. Kids are sure to love the specially designed Mordecai Children's Garden, which has educational exhibits and fun hands-on activities, like building beaver dams, watering plants, and digging in the dirt.
The Denver Botanic Garden hosts rotating art and science exhibits
While visitors are more than welcome to explore the Denver Botanic Gardens York Street at their own pace, there's also a variety of guided tours that teach you about everything from the grounds' sculptures to the nature within the gardens. Depending on the time of year, you might see special artwork amidst the outdoor gardens, as there are often special exhibits that help bring a temporary new look to the grounds. One example is 2026's "Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism" exhibit that featured the Spanish artist's giant figure sculptures throughout the gardens. Even if you've been here before, you never know what you'll see around the corner that will delight you and make you think.
Plan to take at least 90 minutes to walk through the whole thing, and add another hour if you want to check out the other attractions, like the Freyer – Newman Center. This is home to a rotating set of art exhibits as well as natural history specimens from the Colorado region. The art changes about every six months, and it showcases a range of subjects. 2026 exhibits include work by Colorado-based artist Jazz Holmes that highlights Creole cuisine — which gave me a new perspective on both art and food — botanical illustrations that highlight how fungi and other organisms interconnect, and art by Daisy Patton that plays with memory and storytelling.
The Science Pyramid, a futuristic-looking building covered in honeycomb-shaped tiles, was built to house more interactive and educational exhibits that focus on science and natural history. Its "Welcome Home: Meet Your Habitat" exhibition that's been in place since 2019 highlights how we interact with the natural world, which is often in ways that we may not have even thought about before.
Special events, shopping, and dining at Denver Botanic Gardens
Along with its rotating art exhibits, Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street hosts special events. The Summer Concert Series draws big crowds to the lawn; it starts in late June and runs through mid-August with a variety of artists from R&B to bluegrass. Tickets are only available online, and they can sell out fast. In fall, Glow at the Gardens features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins spread throughout the gardens, and in winter, the grounds are festooned with lights and decorations for the Blossoms of Light experience. There's also a range of programming throughout the year; adults can attend talks on native plants, trees, medicinal herbs, and more, and there are events for Scouts and family workshops on topics like the indigenous peoples of the Colorado plains and candle-making. If you're anything like me, you'll want to spend some time in The Shop at the Gardens. It's a great place for getting locally made gifts and home decor.
If you find yourself getting hungry, there's a quick-grab coffee spot as well as a seasonal hot dog cart. If you want to sit down to eat, Offshoots Café sells sandwiches, flatbreads, and pastries while Hive Garden Bistro has burgers and salads, and both have kids' menus. I found them both to be yummy; they're a bit pricey, but comparable to what you'd expect to pay at a place like this.
All the special events have their own ticket price, and general entrance to the botanic gardens does require a paid ticket. There are occasional free days throughout the year, but you do still have to register, and times get booked quickly. The Freyer – Newman Center, however, is always free, including entry to see the short documentary films shown each day.