Denver's Colorful, Artsy Urban Oasis Is One Of The Top Botanic Gardens In The US

Denver's got a lot going on, with eclectic neighborhoods, fantastic restaurants, and a standout craft beer scene. Of course, this lively city also has some great ways that you can immerse yourself in Colorado's natural beauty, like a visit to the Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street. The gardens flourish on 24 acres filled with plants and gardens from around the world, along with a variety of art installations, galleries, and science exhibits. It also plays host to some beloved annual events, and it's one of my favorite places to go whenever I'm in Denver, since each season brings something new.

The Denver Botanic Gardens is actually made up of two sites. The main location is on York Street, a few miles from downtown, and there's also Chatfield Farms in Littleton, a charming Denver suburb. Combined, they've raked in quite an impressive collection of accolades over the years. In 2025, Vogue named the Denver Botanic Gardens one of its "best botanic gardens in the U.S." It's also been named a runner-up for USA Today's Best Botanic Garden multiple times, and Tripadvisor lists it as one of the top 10 gardens in the country.

The highlight of the York Street location is wandering through the varied gardens. You can see a range of flora from around the Colorado region, including bristlecone pines, aspens, and plants sacred to regional Native Americans. You can feel transported from Colorado as you explore through their internationally inspired spaces, like the tropical conservatory and the Bill Hosokawa Bonsai Pavilion and Tea Garden and Japanese Tea Ceremony House, which was shipped from Japan and reassembled. Kids are sure to love the specially designed Mordecai Children's Garden, which has educational exhibits and fun hands-on activities, like building beaver dams, watering plants, and digging in the dirt.