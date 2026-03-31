Florida's Once-Thriving Wellness Hotel Was Abandoned And Remains As A Hauntingly Scenic Park

Once a bustling resort that drew travelers hundreds of miles for its mineral waters, the Hampton Springs Hotel basically vanished overnight. All that remains of what was a luxurious Florida spring resort are the crumbling outlines of pools and fountains, shrouded in wildly growing Florida greenery. The Hampton Springs Hotel Historic Site is one of several relics in the state belonging to an era of Florida tourism before Disney World and mega-resorts, alongside sites like the White Sulphur Springs, which was one of Florida's first tourist attractions. It might not have the same crowds or the same grandeur as in its heyday, but the site promises an interesting excursion in a quiet corner of the state today.

It's hard to imagine what Florida might have looked like for travelers before it became so closely tied to theme parks and spring break, but the Hampton Springs Hotel gives some insight. The hotel was built in 1908, at a site that was already known by Native Americans for its natural sulphur springs. With the help of new railroad lines, the Hampton Springs Hotel experienced a quick boom, offering visitors both the claimed health benefits of the spring and a new spot for social gatherings.

The beginning of the end for the hotel was World War II — during the wartime, it was repurposed as a military barracks. Finally, in 1954, a fire brought down the hotel for good, adding it to abandoned hotels that were once-thriving tourist destinations. All that was left behind were the stone foundations and basins, just enough that you could get a sense of how the resort was laid out. For all its ruin, the historic site is a peaceful and pretty park you can walk through today.