5 Abandoned Hotels That Were Once-Thriving Tourist Destinations

Just off the coast of Croatia is Krk, an island in the Adriatic Sea. Known for its pristine beaches, the island includes the town of Malinska, where you'll find what remains of the Haludovo Palace Hotel. Built in 1969, the seaside complex blended brutalist architecture with a touch of retrofuturism (think high ceilings and eye-catching shapes). Needless to say, it was once the definition of extravagance. According to Business Insider, the hotel featured two pools and a casino established by "Penthouse" founder Bob Guccione.

Once frequented by affluent tourists who came to gamble and enjoy the high life, the Haludovo Palace Hotel closed in 1991 during the Yugoslav Wars. Today, the former opulent hotel is enveloped by thick greenery and frequented by urban explorers. Although it's filled with debris and its walls are covered in graffiti, visitors can still catch a glimpse of its former glory. The pools remain, as do the seaside views.

In fact, the Haludovo Palace Hotel is listed as not only one of the best things to do in Malinska but in Krk on Tripadvisor. "The main room is beautiful in a strange apocalyptic way, and you can explore corridors in both directions," reads a review from the platform, though the reviewer added that the property is in bad shape and visitors should proceed with caution. It's worth mentioning that there is a popular beach, Haludovo, nearby, and according to several Google reviewers, you can see the dilapidated structure in the distance.