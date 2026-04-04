Canada's 'Warmest Saltwater Beach' Is The Perfect Spot For Coastal Camping, Sunbathing, And Scenic Views

If someone invites you to a Canadian beach with balmy ocean waters, it's not a scam. Such a place exists. Parlee Beach Provincial Park, on New Brunswick's Acadian Coast, has the oxymoronic distinction of being Canada's "warmest saltwater beach" (per the park's official Facebook page). The welcoming waters offer a perfect spot for sunbathing, with scenic views and coastal camping for those who want to prolong their visit. It's also a perfect side trip for visitors exploring Shediac, Canada's "Lobster Capital of the World," just a five-minute drive away.

Parlee Beach boasts the warmest ocean waters not just in Canada but the entire eastern seaboard north of Virginia. The beachwater's temperature can reach a soothing 84 degrees Fahrenheit. The Acadian Coast overall enjoys warmer waters, thanks to the shallow Northumberland Strait's knack for heating quickly, a process boosted by the Gulf Stream delivering warmer waters from as far south as Florida. The weather and environment have some downsides, with occasional closures due to high bacteria levels. Be sure to check water quality reports before jumping in.

Despite the closures, Parlee Beach Provincial Park enjoys a cult status among Canadians lucky enough to live near it, and may be the most popular beach in all of New Brunswick. The mix of accessibility, its status as an eco-friendly Blue Flag beach, and campgrounds makes it a destination that merits several days of adventure, exploration, or relaxation — or just a quick detour on a road trip. The toasty waters and shallow depths make it an ideal swimming spot for families with less-experienced swimmers (complete with on-duty lifeguards). It's a worthy opponent to British Columbia's San Josef Bay, whose rocky sea stacks and white sands make it Canada's best beach.