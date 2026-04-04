Canada's 'Warmest Saltwater Beach' Is The Perfect Spot For Coastal Camping, Sunbathing, And Scenic Views
If someone invites you to a Canadian beach with balmy ocean waters, it's not a scam. Such a place exists. Parlee Beach Provincial Park, on New Brunswick's Acadian Coast, has the oxymoronic distinction of being Canada's "warmest saltwater beach" (per the park's official Facebook page). The welcoming waters offer a perfect spot for sunbathing, with scenic views and coastal camping for those who want to prolong their visit. It's also a perfect side trip for visitors exploring Shediac, Canada's "Lobster Capital of the World," just a five-minute drive away.
Parlee Beach boasts the warmest ocean waters not just in Canada but the entire eastern seaboard north of Virginia. The beachwater's temperature can reach a soothing 84 degrees Fahrenheit. The Acadian Coast overall enjoys warmer waters, thanks to the shallow Northumberland Strait's knack for heating quickly, a process boosted by the Gulf Stream delivering warmer waters from as far south as Florida. The weather and environment have some downsides, with occasional closures due to high bacteria levels. Be sure to check water quality reports before jumping in.
Despite the closures, Parlee Beach Provincial Park enjoys a cult status among Canadians lucky enough to live near it, and may be the most popular beach in all of New Brunswick. The mix of accessibility, its status as an eco-friendly Blue Flag beach, and campgrounds makes it a destination that merits several days of adventure, exploration, or relaxation — or just a quick detour on a road trip. The toasty waters and shallow depths make it an ideal swimming spot for families with less-experienced swimmers (complete with on-duty lifeguards). It's a worthy opponent to British Columbia's San Josef Bay, whose rocky sea stacks and white sands make it Canada's best beach.
Sunbathe, take in the views, and socialize at Parlee Beach
Parlee Beach's scenic stretch of golden sand and warm waters combine to create a unique amenity for New Brunswick: a beach where sunbathers can laze away an entire day. One guest writes on Google, "You can watch the sail boats as you relax by the beach, listen to the waves come in, and the hustle and bustle of people having fun." The beach grows when low tide pulls back the waters, creating more sandy beachfront to explore. There's plenty to see for those who'd rather not spend their beach day getting a tan.
The beach is enmeshed in the easy 1.4-mile Pointe-du-Chêne Road to Parlee Beach trail that encompasses the beach and the surrounding woods, connects to the town of Pointe-du-Chêne, and circles back to the awaiting wetlands. An even easier 1.2-mile loop trail offers a stroll along the sand that lets you take in the view of the Northumberland Strait. Those with an athletic streak can enjoy playing volleyball, throwing down an ultimate frisbee match, or building sculptures out of the clean, malleable sand.
Those looking to socialize and enjoy the stunning natural surroundings with company are in luck. Parlee Beach is anything but deserted. "If you like a crowded beach... then this is the beach for you," writes the Maritime beach blogger. "It was a warm overcast day, but the beach was still bumpin'." The crowds have plenty of reasons to be there. Euston Park Social Beer Garden, located right on the beach, can fix any craving with a serving of seafood or poutine, with the requisite burgers and ice cream to boot. The provincial park rewards guests throughout the summer with various events, including an ultimate frisbee tournament.
The logistics of visiting Parlee Beach Provincial Park
New Brunswick's far-flung location makes reaching Parlee Beach a bit of a headache. The closest thing to a major transit hub is the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, about 20 minutes away. Be careful to avoid booking a flight to Saint John Airport in New Brunswick, as the tiny, cramped airport has a reputation as "the worst place to fly out of" and is almost two hours away from Parlee Beach.
Any fully realized visit to Parlee Beach ends with a night under the stars. The park has over 200 campsites to accommodate visitors, all within a short stroll of the waterfront. It's isolated, but not desolate. Those looking for a bit more comfort can head over to Shediac, where you'll find less rustic accommodations and plenty of lobster.
Parlee Beach Provincial Park is almost an exclusively summer destination. As such, you can expect crowds to shuffle in during the peak season, so get there early. Pros know to check the tide schedule ahead of time and schedule their visit to coincide with low tide to maximize beachfront real estate. Be sure to bring all the usual beach requisites: sunscreen, tents or umbrellas, hats, and a change of clothes to leave the beach at least somewhat sand-free. If a swim isn't in your itinerary, you can time your visit in the shoulder season.