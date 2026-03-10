3 Underrated US Airports Were Called America's 'Most Enjoyable'
When we talk about good airports in the United States, you'll often hear some of the same names thrown around, like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (known for its walkability) or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which has been repeatedly named the best airport in North America by Airports Council International (ACI). However, if you look a little deeper, you'll find several other under-the-radar airports across that country that are doing an exceptional job and, as a result, have been named as some of the most enjoyable airports in North America.
Each year, ACI conducts passenger surveys in airports around the globe to see how the travel hubs are performing. Rather than focusing solely on the percentage of lost baggage or delayed flights, they really dig into what makes airports tick by analyzing the entire customer experience, from the minute passengers walk through the door. One aspect ACI emphasizes is how enjoyable an airport is for the passengers who often spend multiple hours waiting for a departure or layover.
These results are then packaged into the ASQ Customer Experience Awards, the most recent edition of which honored three US airports that really know how to please their passengers. These are airports whose restaurants, WiFi access, shopping, and access to seating put them a level above the rest. This year, South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Florida's Orlando International Airport, and Utah's Salt Lake City International Airport were called out for this honor. Let's take a look at what makes each of these airports a pleasure to travel through.
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
With more than 100 daily nonstop flights and three million passengers annually, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is an example of a small airport that knows how to do it right. Not only was the airport named one of the country's most enjoyable, an honor it's held every year since the category was introduced in 2022, it was also named one of the best small airports in North America and one of the cleanest by ACI, honors it's held for four years straight. So what makes spending time in this airport, which is located just 25 minutes outside of Greenville, such a pleasure?
Let's start with the services and amenities that help push GSP to the front of the pack. The airport offers free WiFi throughout its terminal and, in an innovative lifeline to traveling families, allows streaming of the Cartoon Network while connected. Speaking of families, a play area full of interactive activities helps kids pass the time before their flight. Adults are catered to as well with amenities like the exclusive Escape Lounge, which, for a fee, provides a space to relax, get some work done on ultra-fast WiFi, or indulge in some freshly prepared snacks.
Dining options include The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, the iconic chef's casual grab-and-go option that uses locally sourced ingredients, as well as RJ Rockers Flight Room, which was born from a collaboration with a local brewery and features craft beers and casual bites. GSP is also known for its innovative Airside Garden, which gives passengers the chance to relax and get some fresh air. "There is a beautiful, peaceful outdoor garden with fountains and seating where you can wait for your flight," wrote one happy passenger on Google. "I've never experienced this at any other airport."
Orlando International Airport
Florida is home to the next award-winning airport, with Orlando International Airport (MCO) making its first appearance on the list. Located 20 minutes from downtown Orlando, MCO plays host to nearly 58 million passengers a year, making it the largest airport on the list. Though it services a high volume of passengers as the gateway to thousands of happy vacations at Disney World and Universal Studios, the airport still manages to keep people in a good mood thanks to its many amenities.
Part of the reason Florida's busiest airport made an appearance on the list is likely due to its incredible dining options. MCO was named the fourth best airport in the country for dining on the USA Today 2025 10 Best list thanks to its restaurants owned by award-winning chefs and the nearly 90 options for food and drink throughout the airport (here are our five favorites). Additionally, there are plenty of shops to peruse while making your way to or from your gate. Shopping options include, of course, Disney, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld stores, where you can get souvenirs you missed inside the park before departure.
Passengers can also enjoy rotating art exhibitions, while thoughtful touches like a sensory room geared toward travelers with sensory processing disorders put the airport in a class all by itself. "Orlando International Airport is truly one of the most pleasant and well-organized airports I've traveled through," wrote one Google reviewer. "From the moment you arrive, everything feels smooth, clean, and welcoming." With a light, bright atmosphere, comfortable seating, and plenty of places to eat, drink, and shop, it's no wonder MCO rated highly with travelers.
Salt Lake City International Airport
Our last entry takes us to the other side of the country, where Utah's Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) rounded out the ranks of ACI's most enjoyable airports in North America. The facility, which services over 28 million passengers a year, joins Orlando International Airport in making its debut appearance on the list. Located less than ten minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, the airport is constantly striving to make itself appealing to passengers. This includes a wonderful art collection and sculptural installations by Gordon Huether that capture the spirit of the city's landscape.
During the holidays and on other select occasions, passengers may also be treated to live musical performances that liven up the environment. As for dining, SLC delivers as the fifth-best airport in the nation for dining, according to USA Today. Featuring over 40 dining options that range from fast food favorites like Shake Shack to vegan- and vegetarian-friendly Vessel Kitchen, every taste palette has something to choose from. Best of all, you'll pay exactly what you would outside the airport for your meal thanks to the SLC's strict anti-price gouging rules.
Additional amenities include free WiFi throughout the airport, as well as dedicated mother's rooms for anyone who needs a quiet place to feed their babies. Shoppers will appreciate the variety while waiting for their flight, whether they're picking up a new piece of luggage from Briggs & Riley or a Salt Lake City sweatshirt to commemorate their time in Utah's capital. "Salt Lake City International Airport is genuinely one of my favorite airports in the world," wrote a happy passenger on Google. "It's modern, bright, and beautifully designed, and it actually feels enjoyable to be here." It doesn't get better than that.