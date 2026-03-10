3 Underrated US Airports Were Called America's 'Most Enjoyable'

When we talk about good airports in the United States, you'll often hear some of the same names thrown around, like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (known for its walkability) or Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which has been repeatedly named the best airport in North America by Airports Council International (ACI). However, if you look a little deeper, you'll find several other under-the-radar airports across that country that are doing an exceptional job and, as a result, have been named as some of the most enjoyable airports in North America.

Each year, ACI conducts passenger surveys in airports around the globe to see how the travel hubs are performing. Rather than focusing solely on the percentage of lost baggage or delayed flights, they really dig into what makes airports tick by analyzing the entire customer experience, from the minute passengers walk through the door. One aspect ACI emphasizes is how enjoyable an airport is for the passengers who often spend multiple hours waiting for a departure or layover.

These results are then packaged into the ASQ Customer Experience Awards, the most recent edition of which honored three US airports that really know how to please their passengers. These are airports whose restaurants, WiFi access, shopping, and access to seating put them a level above the rest. This year, South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Florida's Orlando International Airport, and Utah's Salt Lake City International Airport were called out for this honor. Let's take a look at what makes each of these airports a pleasure to travel through.