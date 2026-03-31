5 Friendly Connecticut Towns That Are Overflowing With New England Charm

Less than an hour's drive from Hartford is Norwich, a town that makes you feel like you might actually be in old England rather than New England. Part of New London County, Norwich sits on a headland overlooking the (new) Thames River, and is also known as the birthplace of Benedict Arnold, the notorious traitor of the Revolutionary War. Settled in the 1650s, elegant brick buildings and colonial-style clapboard facades form the framework of the town's walkable streets, creating a picturesque postcard of old-world New England charm. Norwich's pastoral landscape of sprawling green hills has also earned it the nickname the "Rose of New England."

Stick around downtown to explore historic landmarks and quaint local eateries. Proprietors are friendly and welcoming, greeting tourists with a smile. Step into the bright red facade of the Harp & Dragon Pub on Main Street, where you'll find a "[v]ery friendly atmosphere geared toward Irish food," according to a previous visitor. D'Elia's Bakery & Grinder Shop offers tasty New England-style sandwiches, and the "people [are] friendly here," according to another visitor. Stroll around to snap photos with the stately architecture, particularly the Norwich Savings Society Building, which boasts elegant arched windows, and don't miss the pointed clock tower above the Second Empire-style facade of Norwich City Hall.

Outdoorsy travelers can spend the day wandering the Uncas Leap Heritage Park, which sits along the Yantic River just northwest of downtown. A hiking trail leads over to Yantic Falls, also called Uncas Leap, a billowing waterfall that plummets like a curtain down a rocky ledge against a backdrop of trees and boulders. Northeast of town is Mohegan Park, an oasis of wilderness where Spaulding Pond beckons for a dip, and paved footpaths weave between the trees.