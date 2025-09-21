This Connecticut Town In Samantha Brown's Favorite Fall Region Has Epic Foliage Views, Events, And Dining

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel expert Samantha Brown loves her cozy New England foliage towns. "All six states are among the smallest in the country, the whole region feels closer together and more intimate," she told Parade. And if you're looking to benefit from Brown's decades of travel experience when making your own leaf peeping plans, consider a trip to one of her favorite fall destinations, Mystic, Connecticut.

Mystic is a laidback, scenic coastal town that makes a great year-round getaway, but seeing the brilliant foliage flanking the Mystic River in the fall is a must. Brown isn't the only one with a Mystic fall escape on her mind. The town is trending for fall travel with a 50% increase in lodging searches from last year on travel booking site Expedia. Hotel lovers need search no further than The Whaler's Inn, a boutique hotel encompassing six historic buildings with thoughtful touches inspired by Mystic's maritime past. Alternatively, you can book The Patriot — a modern houseboat right on the harbor with panoramic water views.