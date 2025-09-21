This Connecticut Town In Samantha Brown's Favorite Fall Region Has Epic Foliage Views, Events, And Dining
Travel expert Samantha Brown loves her cozy New England foliage towns. "All six states are among the smallest in the country, the whole region feels closer together and more intimate," she told Parade. And if you're looking to benefit from Brown's decades of travel experience when making your own leaf peeping plans, consider a trip to one of her favorite fall destinations, Mystic, Connecticut.
Mystic is a laidback, scenic coastal town that makes a great year-round getaway, but seeing the brilliant foliage flanking the Mystic River in the fall is a must. Brown isn't the only one with a Mystic fall escape on her mind. The town is trending for fall travel with a 50% increase in lodging searches from last year on travel booking site Expedia. Hotel lovers need search no further than The Whaler's Inn, a boutique hotel encompassing six historic buildings with thoughtful touches inspired by Mystic's maritime past. Alternatively, you can book The Patriot — a modern houseboat right on the harbor with panoramic water views.
Autumn events and sea-to-table dining in Mystic
A visit to Mystic in the fall includes activities that aren't available at other times of year, and lucky for us, many are food-related. Owned and operated by the Clyde family since 1881, B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill is America's oldest steam-powered cider mill and a Mystic fall must, opening its doors only for cider season every year starting September 1. Visitors can enjoy all things apple, from slushies and champagne to donuts and dumplings. Outdoor shopping area Olde Mistick Village holds seasonal events like the Apple Festival and Garlic Festival.
Mystic's restaurants know how to do fall dining, with fresh, locally sourced seasonal ingredients highlighting the menus at The Shipwright's Daughter and Mystic Fish Camp. Saltwater Farm Vineyard has a fall music series accompanied by food trucks and the occasional raw bar. Spend an evening sipping and staring out at the coastal farmland, with foliage surrounding the WWII-era private airfield turned vineyard.
Apple picking and road trips around Mystic
Mystic has many other ways to experience the fall colors besides food. The leaves light up the banks of the Mystic River this time of year, which you can take in from the boardwalk at Mystic River Park, or get a view of the foliage with your own private cruise on an antique picnic boat with Mystic River Cruises. Whittle's Willow Spring Farm has all of the family fall things with apple picking, a pumpkin patch, tractor rides, and the cutest little piggies!
Did you know that eight of the 15 best places in the country to see fall foliage in 2024 were in New England? Take Brown's advice and explore more of this intimate region, making Mystic one stop on a larger fall New England adventure. Consider the small towns and cities on this New England road trip route as inspiration for your own. No matter where you roam, you're bound to be treated to a colorful view.