Near Indianapolis Is A Midwest City With Small-Town Charm, Tasty Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun

Considered a mere flyover state, Indiana doesn't always get the flowers it deserves. Travelers looking for new destinations off the beaten track should consider exploring everything the Hoosier State has to offer. Storybook streets aglow with twinkly lights can be found in the bustling city of Carmel, considered one of the best Midwestern destinations worth visiting more than once, while lovebirds looking for a couples retreat will find historic inns, wineries, and even the Indiana Dunes National Park among Indiana's most romantic destinations. Another underrated locale for small-town adventures is Shelbyville, just 40 minutes southeast of Indianapolis by car. Poised on the edge of Indiana's rolling countryside, Shelbyville offers a slower pace of adventure without sacrificing the comforts of the big city.

The gentle bends of the Big Blue River frame the north edge of Shelbyville, where outdoorsy travelers will find access to trailheads and tranquil parks. Anglers can bring their rods to catch all kinds of bass, crappie, and trout, while the river beckons kayakers for a day of paddling. Venture into downtown for a stroll around brick-paved pedestrian courtyards flanked by trickling fountains and shady trees. Abutting the courtyards are rows of nostalgic red-brick storefronts where shops, art galleries, and local eateries offer plenty of diversion.

Shelbyville's welcoming community makes any visit all the more pleasant. A local review on Niche, the city scoring website, stated Shelbyville is a "very great place with a bunch of nice people." Meanwhile, the neighborhood social networking site, Nextdoor, called Shelbyville a "peaceful, family-friendly town known for its clean environment and welcoming atmosphere." Mingle with the friendly locals at seasonal downtown events like the Shelby County Farmers Market in the summer, where stalls offer farm-fresh produce and live music fills the air. Embracing a small-town atmosphere, Shelbyville is an underrated getaway.