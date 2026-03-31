United Airlines Is Putting Its Foot Down And Booting Passengers Over This All-Too-Common Faux-Pas

Headphones provided by most airlines fall short of expectations — so much so that you're usually better off bringing your own. Or you can skip them altogether and "raw-dog" a flight, staring out at the endless horizon and doing nothing. On United Airlines, however, the lackluster sound quality — and general din of a flight — is no longer an excuse to ditch headphones. The carrier updated its rules in February 2026, saying passengers can be booted for the all-too-common faux pas of blasting audio from a phone's speaker.

The airline added the rule to the safety section of its contract of carriage. "Passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content" can now be removed from a flight. In United Airlines' estimation, blasting a favorite dubstep track or taking a FaceTime call on speaker midflight puts a traveler in the same category as those who are barefoot, intoxicated, malodorous, or creating a disturbance. "We've always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones," United spokesman Josh Freed told The Washington Post in an email. "It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."

A United Airlines attendant welcomed the policy, encouraging hesitant passengers to call over a crew member to handle a noisy phone. "Even if you have to get up and find one of us, just do it," they wrote on Reddit. "My calling in life is shutting those people down and telling them that they're in public, not at home." Forgetting headphones is no excuse, either. The airline is willing to provide passengers with free earbuds during flights, according to its in-flight entertainment policy.