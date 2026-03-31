United Airlines Is Putting Its Foot Down And Booting Passengers Over This All-Too-Common Faux-Pas
Headphones provided by most airlines fall short of expectations — so much so that you're usually better off bringing your own. Or you can skip them altogether and "raw-dog" a flight, staring out at the endless horizon and doing nothing. On United Airlines, however, the lackluster sound quality — and general din of a flight — is no longer an excuse to ditch headphones. The carrier updated its rules in February 2026, saying passengers can be booted for the all-too-common faux pas of blasting audio from a phone's speaker.
The airline added the rule to the safety section of its contract of carriage. "Passengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content" can now be removed from a flight. In United Airlines' estimation, blasting a favorite dubstep track or taking a FaceTime call on speaker midflight puts a traveler in the same category as those who are barefoot, intoxicated, malodorous, or creating a disturbance. "We've always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones," United spokesman Josh Freed told The Washington Post in an email. "It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."
A United Airlines attendant welcomed the policy, encouraging hesitant passengers to call over a crew member to handle a noisy phone. "Even if you have to get up and find one of us, just do it," they wrote on Reddit. "My calling in life is shutting those people down and telling them that they're in public, not at home." Forgetting headphones is no excuse, either. The airline is willing to provide passengers with free earbuds during flights, according to its in-flight entertainment policy.
Other passengers sound off
The list of things that can get you kicked off an airplane is amended regularly, often sparking debate. United's move, however, has been met with cheers from the online commentariat. "This will literally make me more likely to consider United on an upcoming flight," one Reddit user wrote in a thread that quickly became a venting station for relieved passengers. "My personal pet peeve is kids playing video games. The repetitive annoying sound effects are killers. But people watching videos/TikToks are a close second."
It didn't take long for the policy to snag attention online. A TikTok posted by user jcmack03 shows a passenger being escorted off a United Airlines flight by law enforcement, complaining that she merely "played a video for 30 [expletive] seconds at 50 percent sound." Other passengers on the flight cheered as police escorted her off.
@jcmack03
A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone. The flight attendants politely asked her to use headphones before we even left the gate, and the lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent. She was shouting and cursing at employees and other passengers. It continued until law enforcement finally came and thankfully removed her. The American Airlines employees handled it very well and were respectful the entire time. Just a wild situation. Never in my life did I think I'd witness this. #airplane #drunk #americanairlines #miami #florida
Basic civility is just one reason to wear headphones on flights. For some travelers, the constant noise of an aircraft can heighten anxiety at 30,000 feet. Noise-canceling headphones have been found to help reduce that stress. Some studies also suggest they are even the secret to making plane food taste better. United's policy aims to add "quieter flights" to that list of benefits. Whether the rule is consistently enforced remains to be seen. "This is a good step they're making it clear if this isn't allowed, but as usual the lynchpin will be enforcement," one Reddit user astutely wrote. "Will the stewards proactively tell people to knock off the nonsense? Yeah, other passengers can complain, but you always risk getting someone Karen'ing out on you if you rat them out."