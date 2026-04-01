Between Columbus And Cleveland Is A Charming Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown, Antique Shops, And Museums
Look deeper at any state, and the places that are easy to drive past reveal themselves as underrated treasures. In Ohio, the Lake Erie shore in the north or the foothills of the Appalachians in the southeast hide countless natural destinations worth visiting — the towering trees and waterfalls of Hocking Hills State Park principal among them. But Ohio has historic clout as well. It was the 17th state to join the U.S., the birthplace of a whopping eight presidents, and has many small towns, like Galion, Ohio, that have endured more than two centuries of ebbs and flows.
Tucked between Columbus (an hour south) and Cleveland (2 hours north), Galion is the second largest city in Crawford County — only behind Bucyrus, the Bratwurst Capital of America. It's a town of just over 10,000 inhabitants, brimming with history, and its downtown reflects the grandeur of times past. There are walkable streets with three-story brick buildings, multiple museums, and five sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This includes the once-bustling train depot where presidents FDR, Eisenhower, Nixon, and others gave whistle-stop speeches from the platform.
Galion is full of historical buildings, museums, and landmarks (there's a birthplace marker for the 29th President, Warren G. Harding, 10 minutes down the road). Its main streets, like Harding Way, are lined with local restaurants, numerous antique stores, and a community theater with a nostalgic, neon marquee straight from another era. Whether diving into American history, searching for a one-of-a-kind gift, or grabbing a meal and wandering the charming streets of north-central Ohio, Galion is well worth adding to your itinerary.
Walking in downtown Galion, Ohio
When exploring Galion and its historic district, a trip could start at the Brownella Cottage (pictured above), one of the properties on the National Register of Historic Places. Located a block and a half from Harding Way, the house was built in 1887 and served as the residence for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. Today, it's a by-appointment museum that is like a time capsule. "Brownella Cottage is a stunningly beautiful place. Like stepping back in time to the 1920s, everything in the home is carefully preserved," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "Steve and Victoria were wonderful hosts, giving me a quick tour and then letting me have free rein of the place."
Other nationally registered historic buildings in town, like the Hosford House and Adam Howard House, aren't currently open to the public but are nonetheless worth seeing from the street for those who enjoy late-19th-century architecture. The Galion Big Four Depot, however, is one historic place available for tours. A quick 10-minute walk from the Brownella Cottage, this train depot from 1900 has undergone extensive renovations to restore its former splendor as the division headquarters for the Cleveland, Chicago, Cincinnati, and St. Louis Railroad (aka The Big Four). It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours.
History isn't the only draw in Galion. There are also attractions for those who enjoy the paranormal. The Ohio Museum of Horror is downtown, with all things haunted and true crime. And if you like conjuring spirits with your historic tours, past visitors of the Gill House downtown mention ghost hunting, and some even say the Brownella Cottage is haunted.
Antiques, quality dining, and more in Galion
The closest large airport to Galion is in Columbus, and there are a few local hotels, like the Sleep Inn & Suites Galion, with more options nearby in Mansfield, Ohio's underrated city that blends pop culture and outdoor thrills. And Galion has much more than just well-preserved places to wander back in time; its historic downtown also has quaint shops, local eats, and hosts cultural events. The Galion Pickle Run takes place in July and features games and vendors. Galion Oktoberfest runs for 3 days in late September, and the Galion Community Theatre is there, putting on movie nights, dramas, musicals, and other events to support the local arts.
The town earned a "very walkable" designation from Walk Score, a platform that measures pedestrian friendliness. This means you can park the car and spend the day on foot, popping into local shops. On the east end of Harding Way, you'll find Pat's Place Antiques and Collectibles, with a wide variety of goods at reasonable prices. Moving west, you'll find Small Town Treasures, which has two floors of antiques, collectibles, and peculiarities. A few more blocks west, and there's the Evergreen Co. Past patrons on Google Reviews say it has "a little bit of everything and a nice variety," and call it a "hidden gem in Galion."
While getting your 10,000 daily steps exploring Galion's historic district, there are many local spots for refueling. Three Bean Coffee House is a casual spot to grab a latte and breakfast sandwich, while on the east end of town, Granny's Kitchen is a beloved favorite. It boasts 1,400 Google reviews, plush diner booths, and classic American food made with ingredients from local farms. In the evening, try to catch a show at the Galion Theatre or grab some spirits at the Iron Vault Distillery downtown.