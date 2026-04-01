Between Columbus And Cleveland Is A Charming Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown, Antique Shops, And Museums

Look deeper at any state, and the places that are easy to drive past reveal themselves as underrated treasures. In Ohio, the Lake Erie shore in the north or the foothills of the Appalachians in the southeast hide countless natural destinations worth visiting — the towering trees and waterfalls of Hocking Hills State Park principal among them. But Ohio has historic clout as well. It was the 17th state to join the U.S., the birthplace of a whopping eight presidents, and has many small towns, like Galion, Ohio, that have endured more than two centuries of ebbs and flows.

Tucked between Columbus (an hour south) and Cleveland (2 hours north), Galion is the second largest city in Crawford County — only behind Bucyrus, the Bratwurst Capital of America. It's a town of just over 10,000 inhabitants, brimming with history, and its downtown reflects the grandeur of times past. There are walkable streets with three-story brick buildings, multiple museums, and five sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This includes the once-bustling train depot where presidents FDR, Eisenhower, Nixon, and others gave whistle-stop speeches from the platform.

Galion is full of historical buildings, museums, and landmarks (there's a birthplace marker for the 29th President, Warren G. Harding, 10 minutes down the road). Its main streets, like Harding Way, are lined with local restaurants, numerous antique stores, and a community theater with a nostalgic, neon marquee straight from another era. Whether diving into American history, searching for a one-of-a-kind gift, or grabbing a meal and wandering the charming streets of north-central Ohio, Galion is well worth adding to your itinerary.