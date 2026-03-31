Minnesota's Famous Fishing Lake Is A Gateway To Voyageurs National Park With Top-Tier Views
If you want to experience lake life, Minnesota is the place to go. The northernmost part of the North Star State is perfect for exploring beautiful wilderness areas, such as Boundary Waters and the Midwest's underrated national park, Voyageurs. Located on the border between the U.S. and Canada, you'll find Rainy Lake, one of the deepest lakes in Minnesota, which is excellent for outdoor activities like fishing, paddling, and camping. Approximately 70% of Rainy Lake is in Canada, and 30% is in the U.S.
Rainy Lake is 60 miles long, covering more than 220,000 acres with an impressive 929 miles of shoreline. It's known as the "Gateway to Voyageurs National Park" because it offers direct access to the park, with one-third of the lake within the park boundaries. Voyageurs is a water-based park, and visitors get around by boat and paddling, navigating its 200-some islands. Rainy Lake is particularly well-known for its exceptional fishing and breathtaking scenery.
Enjoy excellent fishing and superb views at Rainy Lake
Rainy Lake is known around the country as a top spot for fishing. Fishing gear company Abu Garcia ranked Rainy Lake 54th out of the top 100 places to fish in America (via Game & Fish) — anglers can try to catch walleye, smallmouth bass, muskie, crappie, and northern pike here. It's especially well-known as one of Minnesota's best walleye lakes. Visit in May and June and head to the shallow bays and shores to try to reel in walleye, Minnesota's state fish. If you're really lucky, you may even be able to hook a rare sturgeon here.
Rainy Lake abounds with natural beauty. Island View Lodge notes the "unspoiled natural vistas" at this stunning destination, with water, forest, and rocky cliffs creating incredible panoramas. Wildlife abounds: One Tripadvisor reviewer who took a boat tour from the national park said they saw eagles, loons, and bears. The sunsets and starry skies are beautiful — particularly as Voyageurs is an International Dark Sky Park. Lucky visitors might even see the northern lights from Rainy Lake. Peak season for aurora spotting is from October to March, and the upper parking lot of the park's Rainy Lake Visitor Center is an accessible recommended viewing spot.
Rainy Lake is close to the communities of International Falls and Ranier — it's about a 20-minute drive from International Falls to Rainy Lake Visitor Center, which is an easy-to-access introduction to the lake and park. It's possible to fly into Falls International Airport, which is on the U.S.-Canada border and has daily flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Alternatively, fly into MSP and make the 5-hour drive north to Rainy Lake. Extend your trip with a visit to the summer vacation paradise of Kabetogama Lake, which is also in Voyageurs National Park.