Minnesota's Famous Fishing Lake Is A Gateway To Voyageurs National Park With Top-Tier Views

Rainy Lake is known around the country as a top spot for fishing. Fishing gear company Abu Garcia ranked Rainy Lake 54th out of the top 100 places to fish in America (via Game & Fish) — anglers can try to catch walleye, smallmouth bass, muskie, crappie, and northern pike here. It's especially well-known as one of Minnesota's best walleye lakes. Visit in May and June and head to the shallow bays and shores to try to reel in walleye, Minnesota's state fish. If you're really lucky, you may even be able to hook a rare sturgeon here.

Rainy Lake abounds with natural beauty. Island View Lodge notes the "unspoiled natural vistas" at this stunning destination, with water, forest, and rocky cliffs creating incredible panoramas. Wildlife abounds: One Tripadvisor reviewer who took a boat tour from the national park said they saw eagles, loons, and bears. The sunsets and starry skies are beautiful — particularly as Voyageurs is an International Dark Sky Park. Lucky visitors might even see the northern lights from Rainy Lake. Peak season for aurora spotting is from October to March, and the upper parking lot of the park's Rainy Lake Visitor Center is an accessible recommended viewing spot.

Rainy Lake is close to the communities of International Falls and Ranier — it's about a 20-minute drive from International Falls to Rainy Lake Visitor Center, which is an easy-to-access introduction to the lake and park. It's possible to fly into Falls International Airport, which is on the U.S.-Canada border and has daily flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Alternatively, fly into MSP and make the 5-hour drive north to Rainy Lake. Extend your trip with a visit to the summer vacation paradise of Kabetogama Lake, which is also in Voyageurs National Park.