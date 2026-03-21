These Are Minnesota's 5 Deepest Lakes Outside Of The Great Lakes

Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. In reality, that number is even bigger: Depending on how you define a lake, Minnesota is the land of 11,842 lakes; the land of 14,380 lakes; or the land of 21,871 lakes. One thing everyone can agree on is that Minnesota's deepest lake is Lake Superior: it's 1,332 feet at its deepest point and has an average depth of nearly 500 feet. This Great Lake borders the northeastern part of Minnesota, as well as parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada. But what about the rest of Minnesota's lakes?

From Lake Minnetonka, the largest lake in the Twin Cities area, to Saganaga Lake, a crystal-clear Midwest gem for swimming and paddling on the Canadian border, Minnesota's lakes are attractions for anyone who loves the outdoors. Some lakes attract thousands of beachgoers on the summer weekends, making for a bustling atmosphere. Others are remote and scenic, drawing people who are looking for a quiet day in nature. Using maximum depth data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, we found the five deepest lakes in Minnesota outside the Great Lakes, below.