Nestled Between Detroit And Mackinaw City Is A Michigan Community With Fishing, Camping, And Natural Beauty
Eight states border the Great Lakes, but Michigan is the only one that is nicknamed "The Great Lakes State." It's two peninsulas, over 3,000 miles of dreamy, big-lake shoreline, and plenty of well-known and world-class destinations, like Traverse City's Italian vibes and underappreciated wine scene. But beyond the nationally recognized lakefront and vacation spots, the Great Lakes State does small-town magic really well. Combine those small locales with millions of acres of forest and thousands of inland lakes, and it's safe to say Michigan has a lifetime worth of hidden gems like the town of Mio.
Located in Oscoda County in the north of Michigan's Lower Peninsula (roughly 3 hours from Detroit), Mio is a small community of under 2,000 residents. It's not well-documented how the town got its unique name. The legend is that whenever friends and family of local woman Marla Deyarmond would visit her, it was called "going to Aunt Mioe's." As the burgeoning settlement grew, a local newspaper coined the name "Mioe," and eventually the "e" would get dropped somewhere along the way.
As an unincorporated village up in northern Michigan, Mio is an oasis for nature lovers, sitting on the Au Sable River and on the edge of the large Mio Dam Pond, and it's all tucked amongst the more than 400,000-acre Huron National Forest. It's perfect for those looking to escape on nature trails, pitch a tent at a lakeside campground, or cast quiet fishing lines from shore or in a kayak. It's a place where you can tube downriver with friends and then spend the evening around the fire under the stars before tucking into a quiet cabin to doze off to the sound of the summer cicadas.
Fishing, camping, and nature in Mio, Michigan
For overnight stays, there are a few small spots in downtown Mio, like the well-rated AuSable Valley Inn and the Mio Motel, but this region in Huron National Forest is all about camping and cabin rentals, and the options are numerous. The Mio Pond State Forest Campground has 24 rustic, private sites suitable for tents or small campers and 10 paddle-in sites, all on a first-come, first-served basis with vault toilets and drinking water available. It's ideal for a quiet weekend paddling the large, tree-lined 670-acre Mio Dam Pond. For more amenities, the Mio Pine Acres Cabins Campground is on the edge of town and offers RV sites, cabins, a laundry room, hand-tossed pizza, and more.
Just 10 minutes outside of Mio, on the western side of the Mio Dam Pond, is the Rainbow Resort Canoes and Cabins. It has seven overnight cabins and offers organized river excursions from 1.5-hour casual paddles to 3-day overnight adventures. "Wonderful time enjoying our cabin in nature-filled Mio," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "Very fun kayak trip from Parmalee to Mio! Also, there are Amish [and] Mennonite farms nearby with fresh produce and delicious restaurants in the downtown. Can't wait to come back!"
Beyond casual cruises downriver, all the freshwater around Mio means it has incredible fishing. The Mio Dam Pond has two boat launches and top-notch fishing for bass, blue gill, walleye, and pike. But the Au Sable River is famous nationwide for its fly fishing, and anglers from across the country try to pull trout from this 130-mile river before it empties into Lake Huron. Mio makes the perfect home base for a combination camping-fishing trip in northeast Michigan, but its downtown shouldn't be completely overlooked.
Mio's highly-rated downtown favorites
The Mio area is rightfully known as a natural paradise for relaxing days near the water, but if you look a bit deeper, you see that the town has several restaurants that are beloved local institutions. For breakfast, Ellie's 12 Tables is at the south end of town and is open until 2 p.m. The establishment uses locally sourced ingredients for a breakfast menu featuring waffles, Chorizo-style hash browns, and more.
A few blocks north is Mio Pizza Shop, a no-frills restaurant with over 1,000 reviews on Google. "This place is a true gem," wrote one past patron on Google Reviews. "It's a family business that cares about its product. The food was incredible, all made from scratch and made to order. Their dough recipe is one of the top handful that I've eaten. ... I can't recommend this place enough."
On the north end of Mio is the Paddle Inn Restaurant, yet another place over 1,000 reviewers have raved about on Google Reviews, saying things like, "Excellent food. Big portions and great service." With classic American cuisine, the Paddle Inn serves omelets and diner-style fare, while its lunch and dinner menus feature burgers, sandwiches, and battered lake perch. All are perfect stops when you get tired of roasting hot dogs over the fire or if you're passing through Oscoda County on your way north to places like Mackinaw City, a top-of-the-list Michigan escape. In the evening, you could swing by Mio Saloon, and any supplies you might have forgotten can be picked up at AuSable River Outfitters downtown.