Nestled Between Detroit And Mackinaw City Is A Michigan Community With Fishing, Camping, And Natural Beauty

Eight states border the Great Lakes, but Michigan is the only one that is nicknamed "The Great Lakes State." It's two peninsulas, over 3,000 miles of dreamy, big-lake shoreline, and plenty of well-known and world-class destinations, like Traverse City's Italian vibes and underappreciated wine scene. But beyond the nationally recognized lakefront and vacation spots, the Great Lakes State does small-town magic really well. Combine those small locales with millions of acres of forest and thousands of inland lakes, and it's safe to say Michigan has a lifetime worth of hidden gems like the town of Mio.

Located in Oscoda County in the north of Michigan's Lower Peninsula (roughly 3 hours from Detroit), Mio is a small community of under 2,000 residents. It's not well-documented how the town got its unique name. The legend is that whenever friends and family of local woman Marla Deyarmond would visit her, it was called "going to Aunt Mioe's." As the burgeoning settlement grew, a local newspaper coined the name "Mioe," and eventually the "e" would get dropped somewhere along the way.

As an unincorporated village up in northern Michigan, Mio is an oasis for nature lovers, sitting on the Au Sable River and on the edge of the large Mio Dam Pond, and it's all tucked amongst the more than 400,000-acre Huron National Forest. It's perfect for those looking to escape on nature trails, pitch a tent at a lakeside campground, or cast quiet fishing lines from shore or in a kayak. It's a place where you can tube downriver with friends and then spend the evening around the fire under the stars before tucking into a quiet cabin to doze off to the sound of the summer cicadas.