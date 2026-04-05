Wilmington's Premiere Winery Is Top-Rated With Extensive World-Class Wines Near The Beach

A trip to the coast is a perfect summer activity. If you're in the southern United States — or planning a visit — Wilmington, North Carolina, offers an unexpected delight. While top-rated wineries are often associated with the West Coast, Wilmington is home to one producing award-winning wines, with the added bonus of letting you make your own.

Just miles from the beach, the family-owned Noni Bacca Winery has over 50 wines available in its tasting room. It's open seven days a week, outside of holidays. Specializing in Old World-style winemaking, Noni Bacca Winery has earned over 179 international medals from the Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition — an impressive number for a winery that's only been open since 2007. You can see the medals on display as you sip.

Noni Bacca Winery is around 85 miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina. This airport has great reviews and some low average fares, so it's a good choice. However, if you want to get straight to your wine tasting, Wilmington is also served by Wilmington International Airport, located roughly 6 miles from the winery.