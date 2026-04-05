Wilmington's Premiere Winery Is Top-Rated With Extensive World-Class Wines Near The Beach
A trip to the coast is a perfect summer activity. If you're in the southern United States — or planning a visit — Wilmington, North Carolina, offers an unexpected delight. While top-rated wineries are often associated with the West Coast, Wilmington is home to one producing award-winning wines, with the added bonus of letting you make your own.
Just miles from the beach, the family-owned Noni Bacca Winery has over 50 wines available in its tasting room. It's open seven days a week, outside of holidays. Specializing in Old World-style winemaking, Noni Bacca Winery has earned over 179 international medals from the Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition — an impressive number for a winery that's only been open since 2007. You can see the medals on display as you sip.
Noni Bacca Winery is around 85 miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina. This airport has great reviews and some low average fares, so it's a good choice. However, if you want to get straight to your wine tasting, Wilmington is also served by Wilmington International Airport, located roughly 6 miles from the winery.
All about Noni Bacca Winery in Wilmington, North Carolina
If you're planning a tasting at Noni Bacca Winery, owners Toni and Ken Incorvaia offer a wide range of wines to choose from, including cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, sangiovese, chardonnay, viognier, pinot grigio and chianti, as well as moscato, ports, and VQA-certified icewine. A number of reviews mention the friendliness of the owners, and while the wine is why you're there, it's always a bonus to have a great experience. Plus, you can bring your dog if you call ahead.
Ratings for Noni Bacca Winery remain strong. A Tripadvisor reviewer who visited in late 2025 wrote, "This is the most amazing winery we have ever visited ... Go there, you won't be disappointed." Reviewers also often mention generous pours, reasonable prices, and a welcoming atmosphere. As of this writing, the winery holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor based on more than 260 reviews.
On Yelp, it maintains a 4.5 out of 5 rating across more than 130 reviews. Recent visitors describe it as an "unexpected, wonderful experience," while another reviewer notes the variety of wines beyond North Carolina's traditional muscadine offerings. "Very welcoming to my friendly dog, but more importantly some of the best wine in NC ... Not just sweet muscadine wine," they mused. "A ton of fantastic red and white wines that reminded me of New England and California wines."
Making your own wine at Noni Bacca Winery, and visiting the nearby beach
Noni Bacca Winery has earned multiple Certificates of Excellence from Tripadvisor and offers a distinctive hands-on experience: the Noni Bacca Winery Wine Making Program, which lets you try your hand at making your own wines.
The winery sells fresh wine juices as a starter, but you also have the option to make it right on-site with staff guidance. You get around 27 bottles of wine from their six-gallon juices, and you can create your own custom labels. On-site production incurs extra costs, and juice deliveries are available twice a year. Additionally, on the first and third Saturday of each month, the winery typically hosts Psychic Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring a medium and tarot card reader.
One of the biggest draws in this sunny area of the country is the beach, and Noni Bacca Winery is only 4.5 miles from the charming and lively Wrightsville Beach. Known for its clear water and active atmosphere, the beach offers surfing, paddleboarding, and a lively mix of shops and nightlife. Wrightsville Beach has been recognized by National Geographic as one of the top beach towns in the U.S. and by Outside as one of the nation's best SUP (stand-up paddleboard) hubs. While you're in Wilmington, you may also want to visit some of its most beloved historic attractions that locals say you can't miss.