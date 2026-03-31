New York's Sweet Village On The Hudson Has Charming Cafes And Indie Shops Under An Hour From Manhattan
Do you desperately need to escape the busy streets of New York City? In less than an hour, you could start exploring a picturesque destination along the Hudson River. Croton-on-Hudson is full of cute restaurants and locally owned stores — no wonder this spot is considered one of the most beautiful in New York.
This nearly 5-square-mile area, bordering the Hudson and Croton Rivers, was originally the home of the Kitchawanc people. When Dutch settlers arrived in the mid-17th century, they started changing the landscape with farms and mills. In the following century, an aqueduct, dams, and the railroad altered it even more, and by 1898, the thriving village of Croton-on-Hudson was officially established. Today, the artsy, diverse suburb is now home to about 8,200 people.
Croton-on-Hudson lies just 35 miles north of New York City. The village, along with Buchanan, is part of the town of Cortlandt. They are all in Westchester County, nestled in the Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes. Trains on both Amtrak and Metro-North depart Manhattan regularly for the Croton-Harmon Train Station. Amtrak trains leave from Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall, while Metro-North's Hudson Line departs from Grand Central Terminal. Be sure to sit on the left side of the train for gorgeous views of the Hudson River during the less than one-hour trip.
Eat your way through Croton-on-Hudson
When the train stops at the Croton-Harmon Station, you'll be right next to Croton Point Park. The 508-acre park sits on a peninsula and is home to a nature center focused on the Hudson River's flora and fauna, hiking trails (including the 3.7-mile Croton Point Park Loop), and a sprawling beach. It also has stunning river views. You immediately feel very far away from the city.
From the park, it's just a short distance into the center of town, and you'll be bombarded with one delicious temptation after another along the way. Baked by Susan is an award-winning bakery that uses vintage baking equipment. Its seasonal fruit pies come in a small size that you can eat outside on the patio. If it's too early for pie, Nella's Nutri-Bar serves healthy smoothie bowls and yogurt parfaits, while Matters Coffee is a cozy spot to get your caffeine fix with a sustainably sourced drip coffee. The latter is sitting with a 4.9 rating on Google with over 120 reviews — so be sure to give it a look.
There are plenty of charming lunch options, too. Capriccio makes almost everything from scratch, and one of its signature pizzas outside in the sun should make for a relaxing afternoon. So does a lobster roll or a lobster BLT on the back patio of The Tavern at Croton Landing. This pub is quite popular on Google, with an impressive 4.4-star rating and nearly 500 reviews. But no matter where you grab a bite to eat, be sure to leave room for a sweet treat. The Blue Pig makes homemade ice cream using Hudson Valley dairy products. Its selection changes regularly, but you'll always find both classic (like French vanilla) and unique (maybe creamy guava or pistachio chocolate flake) flavors on the menu.
Browse one-of-a-kind shops in Croton-on-Hudson
As you wander through town, you'll notice independent shops tucked in between all of the restaurants. At 3rd Universe, you can peruse board games, comic books, and trading cards. It also hosts a lot of events for aficionados, with events taking place nearly every day. Consider checking its calendar and signing up for an event ahead of your visit. To enjoy traditional artwork, venture over to Croton River Artisans Gallery. The gallery displays pieces by Westchester artists, and it also sells locally made gifts, including jewelry.
Book lovers also have two spots to check out. Croton Antiques & Art is a unique space that includes the Old Book Room and the Cornelia Cotton Gallery — it's filled to the brim with local and historical treasures. Then you'll find recently published titles at By-the-Dam Books. This cozy, independent bookstore is inside the Black Cow Coffee Co., which has been a community gathering spot for more than 30 years.
By-the-Dam Books was named for its proximity to the New Croton Dam along the New Croton Reservoir, which provides water for New York City. The dam, which is 301 feet tall, was completed in 1906, replacing the original dam from 1837. If you head up to Croton Gorge Park, you'll find fishing spots, hiking trails, and spectacular views of the dam. The Briarcliff-Peekskill Trailway goes right over the top of it, offering some of the most striking views in the region. This 12-mile trail extends from Peekskill's Blue Mountain Reserve down to Ossining, a cute riverside gem with hillside views and quaint shops. Just keep an eye on the time. You don't want to miss your train back to the city. Or do you?