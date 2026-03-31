New York's Sweet Village On The Hudson Has Charming Cafes And Indie Shops Under An Hour From Manhattan

Do you desperately need to escape the busy streets of New York City? In less than an hour, you could start exploring a picturesque destination along the Hudson River. Croton-on-Hudson is full of cute restaurants and locally owned stores — no wonder this spot is considered one of the most beautiful in New York.

This nearly 5-square-mile area, bordering the Hudson and Croton Rivers, was originally the home of the Kitchawanc people. When Dutch settlers arrived in the mid-17th century, they started changing the landscape with farms and mills. In the following century, an aqueduct, dams, and the railroad altered it even more, and by 1898, the thriving village of Croton-on-Hudson was officially established. Today, the artsy, diverse suburb is now home to about 8,200 people.

Croton-on-Hudson lies just 35 miles north of New York City. The village, along with Buchanan, is part of the town of Cortlandt. They are all in Westchester County, nestled in the Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes. Trains on both Amtrak and Metro-North depart Manhattan regularly for the Croton-Harmon Train Station. Amtrak trains leave from Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall, while Metro-North's Hudson Line departs from Grand Central Terminal. Be sure to sit on the left side of the train for gorgeous views of the Hudson River during the less than one-hour trip.