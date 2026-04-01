The 5 Most Germ-Ridden Spots In Your Rental Car, According To Research

Drivers on vacation shouldn't spend time and energy pinpointing the dirtiest part of a rental car. Yet they do. No one wants to plop behind the wheel of a rental and immediately think, "Gross!" Fortunately, researchers have spent an inordinate amount of time trying to find the five most germ-ridden spots in your rental car. The results, ultimately, aren't grossly out of line with expectations.

A 2014 study of car interiors conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, in tandem with the Ford Motor Company, found a direct correlation between human contact and a long list of bacteria. They focused on several high-traffic areas, from the radio volume knob to the window controls, testing for several strains of bacteria. The study's findings were measured in colony-forming units (CFUs) across a square centimeter in cars either in Ford's company fleet or community-shared Zipcars. Despite all the gross things that can happen in a rental car, the study concluded that the biggest source of bacteria remains the people inside the cabin. Namely, their hands. "The most highly colonized locations [...] were areas of frequent touching by the occupants," the study concluded. Other studies have echoed the results two decades after it was published.

Research by the insurance company Netquote found rental cars, while harbingers of more bacteria than toilet seats, pale in comparison to rideshares (which anyone who has taken an Uber at 2 a.m. on a Friday night can probably attest to). The humble taxi, meanwhile, had by far the fewest germs. Netquote's research also found that the types of bacteria vary by location. So, what gets the most microbial traffic inside a rental car? And if you're interested in more germ-y facts, be sure to check out the list of dirtiest surfaces in a hotel room.