Near The 'Crown Jewel Of Custer State Park' Is A Camping Dream With Scenic Views And Cozy Amenities

Spanning 1.2 million acres, Black Hills National Forest astounds visitors with epic scenery and outdoor adventures. One of the best ways to experience the area is to head to underrated Custer State Park in South Dakota, for fun activities and opportunities to spot wildlife — as well as superb campsites. Located within the state park and a short 15-minute drive from the Black Hills city of Custer, Sylvan Lake is widely known as the "crown jewel of Custer State Park."

The lake is beautiful, with imposing rocky granite cliffs around the shoreline, pretty pine trees, and serene water creating picturesque reflections. Not only is it one of the most photographed spots in the Black Hills, but some of the top hiking trails in the area begin here, too. With its convenient access to the city, natural surroundings, and spectacular lake hikes, Sylvan Lake provides one of the best campgrounds in the area, Sylvan Lake Campground.

The campground has 39 sites and is less than a half-mile from stunning Sylvan Lake. Trail access is a big perk at Sylvan Lake Campground — there's a scenic trail that connects the campground and the lake, offering an easy start to the 1.1-mile Sylvan Lake Shore Trail that loops the lake. It's also possible to summit Black Elk Peak, the highest point in South Dakota, on a 7-mile trek. Besides dreamy hikes, other highlights of Sylvan Lake Campground are the incredible campsite views and the convenient amenities.