Near The 'Crown Jewel Of Custer State Park' Is A Camping Dream With Scenic Views And Cozy Amenities
Spanning 1.2 million acres, Black Hills National Forest astounds visitors with epic scenery and outdoor adventures. One of the best ways to experience the area is to head to underrated Custer State Park in South Dakota, for fun activities and opportunities to spot wildlife — as well as superb campsites. Located within the state park and a short 15-minute drive from the Black Hills city of Custer, Sylvan Lake is widely known as the "crown jewel of Custer State Park."
The lake is beautiful, with imposing rocky granite cliffs around the shoreline, pretty pine trees, and serene water creating picturesque reflections. Not only is it one of the most photographed spots in the Black Hills, but some of the top hiking trails in the area begin here, too. With its convenient access to the city, natural surroundings, and spectacular lake hikes, Sylvan Lake provides one of the best campgrounds in the area, Sylvan Lake Campground.
The campground has 39 sites and is less than a half-mile from stunning Sylvan Lake. Trail access is a big perk at Sylvan Lake Campground — there's a scenic trail that connects the campground and the lake, offering an easy start to the 1.1-mile Sylvan Lake Shore Trail that loops the lake. It's also possible to summit Black Elk Peak, the highest point in South Dakota, on a 7-mile trek. Besides dreamy hikes, other highlights of Sylvan Lake Campground are the incredible campsite views and the convenient amenities.
Discover spectacular vistas and practical features at Sylvan Lake Campground
At 6,200 feet, Sylvan Lake Campground is the highest campground in Custer State Park. While the campground doesn't have a view of the lake itself, sites are hidden away between trees with forest views. Book one of the remote tent sites, such as Site 15 (pictured above), for unforgettable, breathtaking panoramas — it's possible to see quintessential Black Hills landscapes, with dramatic rock formations and pine trees.
One reviewer on The Dyrt camped at a walk-in site and said, "A bit of work to get everything up the hill, but it was worth it. The views and seclusion were amazing. There are huge rocks my kids enjoyed scrambling up. They said it was the best campsite they'd ever stayed at — and I agree." Numerous other reviewers on The Dyrt highlight the views and scenery at the campground. Note that the campground is not suitable for large tents or RVs over 27 feet.
Sylvan Lake Campground has modern amenities that give the site a cozy and home-like vibe. There are flush toilets, showers, and drinking water here, plus the general store at the lake is within walking distance in case you forget any essentials. Electric hookups are available to keep campers powered up. The campsite is popular though, so book early — Sylvan Lake Campground is open from May to September, and reservations open a year in advance. If you'd rather spend the night in more comfort, check into State Game Lodge, the oldest and largest resort in South Dakota, at the other end of Custer State Park.