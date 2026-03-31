Indianapolis' Historic Urban Enclave Offers Cultural Corridors, Walkable Charm, And Diverse Dining
For travelers looking to explore Indianapolis, there's no better way to experience the Circle City than with a stay in the Chatham Arch neighborhood. Located just north of Indianapolis' oldest downtown neighborhood of Lockerbie Square, Chatham Arch also has deep roots in the city that date back nearly two centuries to 1836. Since then, the neighborhood has seen eras of prosperity and hardship, and in the 1980s, it landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in order to protect the area from nearby highway construction. Nowadays, it's known for its restored brick alleys and well-preserved historic homes, ranging from colorful Queen Annes with towers and porches to symmetrical, stately Federal-style houses and Italianate townhomes with detailed wooden brackets.
For such a storied neighborhood, though, Chatham Arch is far from stuck in the past. Many locals consider it to be one of the hippest neighborhoods in the city, especially for young professionals who want the best Indy has to offer within walking distance. Chatham Arch is home to the scenic district of Massachusetts Avenue, which features some of Indiana's most famous establishments. Hoosiers simply refer to it as Mass Ave. This popular corridor is known for all things artistic, with a wealth of well-known restaurants, quirky boutiques, and a mix of dive bars and clubs where you can dance the night away.
At the far north end of Mass Ave, you'll find the Bottleworks District, a massive mixed-use development nestled in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant. Opened in 2020, the campus is one of the newest additions to the area, but it has quickly made a name for itself, thanks to The Garage Food Hall (the first food hall in Indianapolis), alongside nearby shopping and entertainment options.
Choose from global cuisines on Mass Ave
When visiting Chatham Arch, you ought to come on an empty stomach, because the dining options are near-endless. Starting at the northern end of the neighborhood, The Garage Food Hall has a vendor line-up that spans poke spots, taquerias, and even a British fish and chips shop. Continue southwest along Mass Ave and the options only multiply, with the perfect place to grab a bite for almost any occasion. For something on the upscale end, Union 50 is a standout eatery known for its innovative fusion twists on standard American fare. Other nearby establishments include modern sushi lounge FortyFive Degrees and Bavarian beer hall the Rathskeller, spanning entire continents of cuisine in just a few blocks. For a late night out on the town, head to Metro, an LGBTQ+ bar with two stories, giving you double the room to dance.
While exploring the food scene that's made Mass Ave famous, you'll encounter an array of vibrant local shops and longstanding cultural institutions sandwiched between the restaurants. The Old National Centre is a popular venue for live acts, and it's home to the historic Murat Theatre, which has operated in the same spot for over 100 years. Down the street, the District Theatre is a hub for stage shows across both its main stage and a smaller, cabaret-style space. Throughout the area, you'll encounter public art installations along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, including the locally famous "dancing woman" (officially titled "Ann Dancing"), an electronic sculpture of an amber-outlined woman who is always dancing, rain or shine.
Where to stay and getting around Chatham Arch
If you're staying in the Chatham Arch neighborhood, there's the Bottleworks Hotel, a four-star hotel on the Bottleworks campus. You can stay in a classic boutique bedroom or go all-out for a truly swanky suite with views of the city below. However, there are also a number of Airbnbs and private rentals situated in the area's historic homes, offering you the chance to stay in a tucked-away townhome or a penthouse suite in the heart of the action.
Highway access from Chatham Arch is near-immediate, as the neighborhood is located right off of the Interstate 70 and Interstate 65 interchange. Indianapolis International Airport is roughly 15 miles away, just southwest of downtown Indy, with bus service from the airport to downtown available via IndyGo route 8.
Luckily, once you arrive in Chatham Arch, there's little need to rely on a car to get around; Homes.com scores the neighborhood as very walkable and fairly bike-friendly. From practically anywhere in the neighborhood, you're just a few blocks from restaurants, bars, and shops along Mass Ave or in the Bottleworks District. Plus, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail passes through the area, connecting you by foot or by bike to the city's other cultural districts and attractions, such as White River State Park. No bike? No problem — this cool cultural trail has bike promenades (with rentals available) directly in the neighborhood, so you can hop on for $2 and keep riding for 20 cents per minute, at the time of writing.