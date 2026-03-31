Indianapolis' Historic Urban Enclave Offers Cultural Corridors, Walkable Charm, And Diverse Dining

For travelers looking to explore Indianapolis, there's no better way to experience the Circle City than with a stay in the Chatham Arch neighborhood. Located just north of Indianapolis' oldest downtown neighborhood of Lockerbie Square, Chatham Arch also has deep roots in the city that date back nearly two centuries to 1836. Since then, the neighborhood has seen eras of prosperity and hardship, and in the 1980s, it landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in order to protect the area from nearby highway construction. Nowadays, it's known for its restored brick alleys and well-preserved historic homes, ranging from colorful Queen Annes with towers and porches to symmetrical, stately Federal-style houses and Italianate townhomes with detailed wooden brackets.

For such a storied neighborhood, though, Chatham Arch is far from stuck in the past. Many locals consider it to be one of the hippest neighborhoods in the city, especially for young professionals who want the best Indy has to offer within walking distance. Chatham Arch is home to the scenic district of Massachusetts Avenue, which features some of Indiana's most famous establishments. Hoosiers simply refer to it as Mass Ave. This popular corridor is known for all things artistic, with a wealth of well-known restaurants, quirky boutiques, and a mix of dive bars and clubs where you can dance the night away.

At the far north end of Mass Ave, you'll find the Bottleworks District, a massive mixed-use development nestled in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant. Opened in 2020, the campus is one of the newest additions to the area, but it has quickly made a name for itself, thanks to The Garage Food Hall (the first food hall in Indianapolis), alongside nearby shopping and entertainment options.