Hands-Down, Utah's 5 Most Charming College Towns To Visit, According To Reviews
The picturesque state of Utah is growing into one of the nation's premier travel destinations. The Beehive State is experiencing a surge in visitors, and Travel and Tour World forecasts nearly a 20% increase in visitors for 2026, a trend that is consistent with the steady growth in tourism Utah has seen in recent years. There are plenty of unique attractions across the state that are sure to appeal to an array of interests, from hidden passageways in Utah's Canyons to a mountain chalet considered the world's best ski hotel.
For travellers searching for vibrant, charming locations in Utah with unique attractions, an excellent place to start is by looking at college towns. College towns aren't just appealing to prospective or current students — they have qualities that appeal to people of all ages and experiences. After meticulously researching the various college towns around the state, we have selected the five cities in Utah that best exemplify these qualities.
The cities listed below not only have some of the best colleges in the state, but each also brings its own unique spin to college-town charm. No two cities on this list are the same; whether your interests lie in exploring the state's robust natural landscapes, learning about the unique historic sites, or participating in the diverse cultural opportunities, each city has its own distinct appeal that makes it well worth a visit.
Salt Lake City
While Salt Lake City is not typically what one thinks of when describing a college town, the city is home to several esteemed institutions, including Westminster University, Salt Lake Community College, and the University of Utah, the oldest higher education institution in the state. It is easy to see why the city was listed among Business Insider's ranking of the "20 Best College Towns Across the U.S.," as the city is a unique blend of history, nature, and entertainment.
Despite being the largest city in the state, Salt Lake City maintains a college-town vibe thanks to its abundance of social and cultural attractions. One Yelp comment describes the city as having "a diverse downtown area with a little something for everyone." To learn about the area's history, the Natural History Museum of Utah is an interactive museum located on the University of Utah's campus. The campus is also home to the stunning Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, the largest botanical garden in the Intermountain West. The most historic part of this city, however, is Temple Square, the most visited place in Utah. Temple Square, established in 1847, is home to the historic Salt Lake Temple and many attractions related to Mormon history.
Salt Lake City also places you in proximity to some impressive natural scenes. Nestled between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Mountains, the area has tons of opportunities to explore the outdoors. The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, and the high salt content creates a unique experience for visitors, as it makes it very easy to float. "The landscape here is gorgeous," wrote one reviewer on Niche. "There's a lot to experience here, and you will come across so many kinds of people."
Ogden
About 40 miles north of Salt Lake City is Ogden, a charming mountain town full of history and art. Set against the backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, this area has a robust cultural scene and lots of history. "I love it because it allows me to meet and befriend tons of different people," said one review on Niche. "Plus, being near Weber State University means we get all kinds of people from all over the world."
The best area to visit to get a sense of Ogden is the historic 25th Street. Though the city began as a Mormon settlement in 1847, 25th Street became a magnet for rugged and dangerous characters. Even the notorious Al Capone is believed to have thought Ogden was too much for him. Now, the area has something for everyone, lined with several locally-owned restaurants, bars, art galleries, and shops. Grab a bite to eat at the upscale Hearth on 25th, which features picturesque mountain views from the second story. A few steps away is Roosters Brewing; with 4.3 stars on Google, it's noted for its welcoming atmosphere.
25th Street is also where you can find Ogden Contemporary Arts, a museum featuring works and exhibitions from local and regional artists. It is located in the historic Monarch Building, which was built in 1929. One of the most unique attractions in Ogden lies just off 25th Street on Washington Avenue: Peery's Egyptian Theatre. Built in 1924, it was originally a lavish movie palace modeled after ancient Egyptian architecture. It's now a performing arts center.
Logan
For small-town charm and picturesque scenery, visit Logan, a riverside college city that is a cultural oasis. The tranquil, friendly atmosphere encourages visitors to slow down and take everything in, and the city has plenty of ways for you to do just that. Logan is home to Utah State University (USU), which earned the top spot in Niche's ranking of the "Best College Campuses in Utah." "Most people that come to visit or to get a degree never seem to leave," states one Niche reviewer. Situated on a hill, this stunning campus provides views of the Wellsville Mountains, making it a great area for a scenic stroll. The campus is also where visitors can find the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, a free contemporary art museum. Afterwards, treat yourself at Aggie Ice Cream, where Utah State students have made the beloved ice cream themselves since 1888.
Downtown Logan is a quiet, peaceful area filled with history and entertainment. "I love the downtown area, there are always local events being put on," one resident wrote on Niche. "The festivity and community make it feel like a Hallmark movie." Take a tour of the historic Logan Tabernacle, which still contains a pipe organ from 1908 with over 2,800 pipes.
Afterwards, head a block over to catch a show at the Ellen Eccles Theatre. The theater opened in 1923, and currently, there are over 100 performances each year, from local stage productions to stand-up comedy shows and improv performances. A stroll through downtown will also reveal Logan's robust food scene; a local favorite is Angie's Restaurant, a Logan staple since it opened in 1983 and an excellent option for classic American dishes.
Provo
Heading south, the next entry on our list is the walkable city of Provo, nestled in Utah's Mormon corridor. Despite being the third-largest city in the state, Provo offers a small-town feel due to the close community and family-friendly atmosphere. "I love the tight-knit community!" wrote one Niche reviewer. "There is always something to do to get out of the house, and everyone is very open to meeting new people!"
Provo, named WalletHub's third-best small college city in the nation in 2022 (via News4Utah), is home to Brigham Young University (BYU), a school known for its strong religious ties and its unique museums. The BYU Museum of Art (MOA) is the school's best-known museum, as it is one of the largest and most visited art museums in the Mountain West. One Reddit user notes that the university brings people to Provo "from every country in the world. You'll meet people here from places that you have never heard of."
One of Provo's biggest draws is its proximity to breathtaking nature and outdoor recreation, as the city is nestled between Utah Lake and the Wasatch Mountains. Heading west of the city will bring you to Utah Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the state. The state park begins the long, scenic Provo River Parkway System, a trail that stretches for over 15 miles and concludes in the beautiful Provo Canyon. To the east, the tall mountains of the Wasatch area offer a whole other world of outdoor activity. There is the popular Y Mountain Trail, a 2.25-mile dirt-and-gravel trail that BYU students have hiked as a school tradition since 1906. For those with a more adventurous spirit, Rock Canyon is a unique geological area that offers a wide array of opportunities, such as hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing.
Cedar City
Cedar City is a vibrant paradise known as "Festival City, USA". Not only is it considered one of the best college towns in Utah, but it was also 2023's most affordable college town in the nation, according to Clever Real Estate. This town is home to Southern Utah University (SUU), known for hosting the world-class Utah Shakespeare Festival. Each summer, this Tony Award-winning festival features impressive performances that bring these classic plays to life, drawing more than 100,000 visitors from across the globe.
That's just one of the unique festivals the city offers; from the Spring Fiesta in May to the Holiday Tree Jubilee in December, there is always something to look forward to in Cedar City. "My favorite thing about Cedar City is that there is always something happening, and it is easy to find something to do," wrote one resident reviewer on Niche. "It really lives up to its nickname as the 'Festival City.'"
One of the biggest draws to Cedar City is its location. "You are smack dab in the middle of Utah, a land of scenic and natural wonders," writes one Reddit user, and there are plenty of national parks and monuments that are easily accessible from town, such as the impressive Cedar Breaks National Monument. Located about 35 miles away, it's a natural amphitheater situated at over 10,000 feet, spanning more than 6,000 acres. Enjoy a scenic hike in the area's Alpine Pond loop for a look into the amphitheater, or attend one of the nighttime star parties where visitors are guided up the monument to take in breathtaking views of the night sky. Among the nearby parks is Zion National Park, only 20 miles away, and the first National Park in Utah.
Methodology
There are many reasons why people love to stay in a college town, even people who are not enrolled in school. Most college towns and cities tend to share certain desirable characteristics, including walkability, affordable activities, and interesting cultural experiences. In order to narrow down the college towns chosen for this list, we focused on areas that best maintain the characteristics of a college town while also having their own distinct charm. For example, the small-town magic found in Logan differs greatly from the busy, artsy vibe in Ogden. Yet both cities possess characteristics that make them excellent college towns.
We consulted various lists that ranked the different college towns in Utah, and pulled the cities that consistently ranked highest. We only considered lists and articles published within the last five years for the most up-to-date results. From there, we consulted platforms such as Niche and Reddit to find firsthand accounts of residents and visitors in each city to find the five most distinct, charming college towns that make up this list.