Hands-Down, Utah's 5 Most Charming College Towns To Visit, According To Reviews

The picturesque state of Utah is growing into one of the nation's premier travel destinations. The Beehive State is experiencing a surge in visitors, and Travel and Tour World forecasts nearly a 20% increase in visitors for 2026, a trend that is consistent with the steady growth in tourism Utah has seen in recent years. There are plenty of unique attractions across the state that are sure to appeal to an array of interests, from hidden passageways in Utah's Canyons to a mountain chalet considered the world's best ski hotel.

For travellers searching for vibrant, charming locations in Utah with unique attractions, an excellent place to start is by looking at college towns. College towns aren't just appealing to prospective or current students — they have qualities that appeal to people of all ages and experiences. After meticulously researching the various college towns around the state, we have selected the five cities in Utah that best exemplify these qualities.

The cities listed below not only have some of the best colleges in the state, but each also brings its own unique spin to college-town charm. No two cities on this list are the same; whether your interests lie in exploring the state's robust natural landscapes, learning about the unique historic sites, or participating in the diverse cultural opportunities, each city has its own distinct appeal that makes it well worth a visit.