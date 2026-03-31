Stephen King's Stand By Me Movie Adaptation Featured This Scenic Bridge That You Can Still Take Photos Of Today

Stephen King is one of the most influential and prolific modern writers, with more than 60 novels to his name. Many have been adapted into feature films, miniseries, or television shows, bringing his dark and inspiring worlds to life in real locations. The state of Maine — where King was born and spent much of his childhood — has inspired many of these settings. Places like Bangor, Runaround Pond, and Orrington are just some of the five unsettling Maine destinations that inspired Stephen King at various points in his career.

Runaround Pond was supposedly where King saw his first dead body. It was this life-changing moment that inspired his novella, "The Body", which was later adapted into the 1986 film, "Stand By Me". But Runaround Pond isn't necessarily the most iconic destination for fans of the movie. That distinction may belong to the railway bridge that the four boys walked (and inevitably ran) over during the film's famous nail-biting train scene. While the bridge is no longer part of an active railway, you can still visit it today just north of Burney, California.

Burney is a small Northern California town surrounded by national forests, about a 3.5- hour drive from Sacramento. From Burney, drive roughly 13 miles north along state routes 89 and 299 to reach the "Stand By Me" bridge. Along the way, you'll pass the McArthur-Burney Falls, called "The Eighth Wonder of the World" by former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. After crossing Lake Britton Bridge, turn onto Eagle Mountain Lane, an unpaved road that leads toward the bridge. From there, you can pull over and take in one of the most recognizable filming locations tied to King's work.