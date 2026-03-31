Stephen King's Stand By Me Movie Adaptation Featured This Scenic Bridge That You Can Still Take Photos Of Today
Stephen King is one of the most influential and prolific modern writers, with more than 60 novels to his name. Many have been adapted into feature films, miniseries, or television shows, bringing his dark and inspiring worlds to life in real locations. The state of Maine — where King was born and spent much of his childhood — has inspired many of these settings. Places like Bangor, Runaround Pond, and Orrington are just some of the five unsettling Maine destinations that inspired Stephen King at various points in his career.
Runaround Pond was supposedly where King saw his first dead body. It was this life-changing moment that inspired his novella, "The Body", which was later adapted into the 1986 film, "Stand By Me". But Runaround Pond isn't necessarily the most iconic destination for fans of the movie. That distinction may belong to the railway bridge that the four boys walked (and inevitably ran) over during the film's famous nail-biting train scene. While the bridge is no longer part of an active railway, you can still visit it today just north of Burney, California.
Burney is a small Northern California town surrounded by national forests, about a 3.5- hour drive from Sacramento. From Burney, drive roughly 13 miles north along state routes 89 and 299 to reach the "Stand By Me" bridge. Along the way, you'll pass the McArthur-Burney Falls, called "The Eighth Wonder of the World" by former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. After crossing Lake Britton Bridge, turn onto Eagle Mountain Lane, an unpaved road that leads toward the bridge. From there, you can pull over and take in one of the most recognizable filming locations tied to King's work.
No trains but caution is still advised
Although you can see the trestle bridge and take photos of it, walking on or across it is prohibited. A giant concrete barrier with wire fencing on either side and barbed wire running above it stops people from getting onto the bridge. These measures were reinforced around 2021 after a fatal accident involving a visitor from Reno, Nevada, attempting a stunt jump into the lake below. Today, you can still take photos of the bridge and the surrounding landscape from safe vantage points near the barrier.
It does, however, take a little of the joy away when you stand at one end and shout "Train!" like Gordie in the film. People have removed parts of the fencing and barbed wire in the past. If that's the case when you visit, it's still not advisable to walk across the old, disused bridge. That could change in the future, though. The bridge is expected to become part of the Great Shasta Rail Trail, an 80-mile route planned between McCloud and Burney. If all goes to plan, you'll be able to walk, cycle, and even ride your horse over it.
Speaking of walking, it's possible to visit the southern end of the bridge by hiking the part of The Great Shasta Rail Trail that's open near Burney. You can also reach it by walking along a section of the Pacific Crest Trail just off the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway. Give yourself ample time and wear proper hiking shoes, especially if you want to walk the entire 10.2-mile route from McArthur-Burney Falls to Baum Lake. If you're still on the hunt for Stephen King filming locations after visiting the bridge, check out Canada's Wonderland, an amusement park featured in "The Dead Zone" movie adaptation.