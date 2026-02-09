5 Unsettling Maine Destinations That Inspired Stephen King

One of Stephen King's trademarks is his regular use of settings in Maine, like the towns of Haven, Derry, and Castle Rock. While it's unfortunately not possible to visit these fictional locations (or maybe that's a good thing, considering all of the horrifying things that happen in King's stories), the real places that inspired these invented locales can be explored.

The most famous real-world inspiration for a Stephen King work is the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which has been known as one of the world's most haunted destinations since guests started reporting paranormal activity in room 217 in the late 1950s, well before King's 1974 stay that inspired "The Shining." Intriguingly, the Stanley Hotel does have a Maine connection; inventor F.O. Stanley, who built the hotel, was born in Kingfield, Maine in 1849 and lived in the state until the 1890s.

Like Stanley, King was born in Maine. He spent his first few years in Portland, moved to Durham as a pre-teen, went to college in Orono, taught high school in Hampden, and, since the 1980s, has split his time between Center Lovell and Bangor. With so much of his life spent in Maine, it's no surprise that it's become integral to his identity as a writer. Many of King's stories have a direct Maine inspiration, often something that can be linked to a real place he visited over his decades in the state. Here are five places Stephen King fans can visit to feel like they're immersed in the renowned horror writer's world.