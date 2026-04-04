Michigan's Smallest State Park Features An Easy Walk To A Lovely Waterfall

National parks that engulf millions of acres of stunning wilderness are a joy to explore, but sometimes, it's nice to visit an outdoor space that's a little more manageable. Wagner Falls Scenic Site, named after a picturesque waterfall in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is one such location. At 22 acres, it's the smallest state park in Michigan, about equivalent to the size of Alcatraz, San Francisco's infamous former island penitentiary.

Wagner Falls makes up for its lack of scale with fetching surroundings: sun splitting the canopy of hemlock and pine trees, shaded forest trails, a wooden observation deck, and the eponymous falls sliding over slabs of dark rock in the gorge. The trail from the parking lot is only half a mile, and it's fairly flat, so you don't need any real hiking prowess to reach the falls at the end. During Michigan's notoriously brutal winters, the 20-foot cascade looks like the backdrop for a Christmas greetings card, with snow clumped around the banks of the fall and icicles dangling from the rocky steps. The parking area is usually plowed in winter, making the state park accessible year round, but the spring snowmelt season is probably the best time to visit, when water starts to thunder as it makes its way downriver.

Keen hikers can hop the fence and follow an unmarked trail to waterfalls further up the creek. But even if you'd prefer to stick to the short, well-worn track to Wagner Falls, you'll be well rewarded. On AllTrails, one of the most popular hiking apps around, the trail received 4.7 stars across more than 700 user reviews. Wagner Falls isn't really a substitute for one of the long and dazzling waterfall trails with scenic views found throughout Michigan, but it's a laid back, family-friendly alternative.