Visit The Welcoming West African Country That Stole Stevie Wonder's Heart

"Isn't She Lovely?" could be recast as Stevie Wonder's anthem about his new country of nationality, Ghana. In 2021, Wonder announced he was moving to Ghana, a country he believes his ancestors came from. He mentioned a desire to move there at the height of his fame in the mid-1970s, and in 1994 (via CNN), he praised Ghana's "sense of community," which he felt made the country more welcoming than the United States. In 2024, Wonder was granted Ghanaian citizenship, making him one of many members of the African diaspora whom Ghana has extended citizenship to in recent years. Even if you have no interest in citizenship, visiting Ghana means you can experience the community that Wonder holds so dearly, while exploring the country's natural beauty and lively streets.

For travelers unfamiliar with the geography of Ghana, it sits on Africa's sub-Saharan west coast, in between Côte d'Ivoire and Togo, a West African gem with a bustling voodoo market. That lends the country a major advantage: its palm-lined Atlantic coastline where the capital city of Accra lies. The city is home to Kokrobite Beach, a laidback beach for surfing and dancing . Meanwhile, the inland regions of Ghana have some incredible national parks, including Mole National Park, which is famed for its elephants. For all its natural beauty, though, it's the culture and community that Wonder spoke of that cements the meaningfulness of a trip. "You will be welcomed with open arms everywhere and before you know, you are part of a very special celebrating culture," wrote travel blogger Odysseyer. "You will feel it everywhere in Ghana: that special joy for life."