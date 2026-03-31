Visit The Welcoming West African Country That Stole Stevie Wonder's Heart
"Isn't She Lovely?" could be recast as Stevie Wonder's anthem about his new country of nationality, Ghana. In 2021, Wonder announced he was moving to Ghana, a country he believes his ancestors came from. He mentioned a desire to move there at the height of his fame in the mid-1970s, and in 1994 (via CNN), he praised Ghana's "sense of community," which he felt made the country more welcoming than the United States. In 2024, Wonder was granted Ghanaian citizenship, making him one of many members of the African diaspora whom Ghana has extended citizenship to in recent years. Even if you have no interest in citizenship, visiting Ghana means you can experience the community that Wonder holds so dearly, while exploring the country's natural beauty and lively streets.
For travelers unfamiliar with the geography of Ghana, it sits on Africa's sub-Saharan west coast, in between Côte d'Ivoire and Togo, a West African gem with a bustling voodoo market. That lends the country a major advantage: its palm-lined Atlantic coastline where the capital city of Accra lies. The city is home to Kokrobite Beach, a laidback beach for surfing and dancing . Meanwhile, the inland regions of Ghana have some incredible national parks, including Mole National Park, which is famed for its elephants. For all its natural beauty, though, it's the culture and community that Wonder spoke of that cements the meaningfulness of a trip. "You will be welcomed with open arms everywhere and before you know, you are part of a very special celebrating culture," wrote travel blogger Odysseyer. "You will feel it everywhere in Ghana: that special joy for life."
What to see and do in Ghana
Many past visitors to Ghana recommend starting at its capital, Accra, a burgeoning art-lovers haven and one of Africa's safest cities. Accra is full of bustling markets, stunning beaches, mouthwatering street food, and historic landmarks. One of the city's must-visit sites is the Christiansborg (Osu) Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a good place for some historical context, as the castle fortress was integral to both gold trade with Europe and the harrowing transatlantic slave trade. If you want to soak up some sun, Labadi Beach is a popular destination that's just a 15-minute drive from Accra's city center. It can get busy, but reviewers have enjoyed its festive atmosphere and live music.
You'll likely encounter many vendors selling crafts and food up and down the beach, which you'll also find in the city's large, open-air markets like Makola Market. At some point in your trip, it's essential to try waakye, a common street food dish of rice, beans, and dried millet leaves. "Trust me, once you've had a good plate of waakye, you'll understand why it's considered comfort food for so many Ghanaians," a Reddit poster shared.
If you're drawn to the wildlife side of West Africa, Ghana's Mole National Park is an essential outing. It's a huge park (over 1,700 square miles) encompassing a richly biodiverse savannah landscape, with elephants, antelopes, lions, and over 300 bird species. Travelers typically stay overnight at the park for two or three days. There's a motel on the park grounds that sits next to a reservoir frequented by wildlife, giving you a chance to see elephants and antelopes without even trekking out into the wild.
Things to know before visiting Ghana
Before you travel to Ghana, it's best to get a visa online in advance. Luckily, the qualifications for getting a travel visa to Ghana are pretty lax — as long as you're not a security risk or medically unfit to travel, you should be fine to get approved. The one thing to note is that you'll need proof of yellow fever vaccination. There are also Emergency Entry Visas offered on arrival, but these are mainly aimed at travelers who don't have a Ghanaian Embassy in their home country. In any case, if you're traveling from overseas, you'll likely land at Accra International Airport, which has arrivals from major hubs like New York, London, and Amsterdam.
If you're staying in Accra, you have many accommodation options, including lots of affordable hotels. When traveling more inland (to Mole National Park, for example), you're more likely to encounter eco-lodges and smaller guesthouses for accommodations. The Tagbo Falls Lodge in Ghana's hilly, waterfall-filled Volta Region is one that gets strong praise from past visitors.
Ghana is considered a relatively safe country, with Numbeo rating its crime level as moderate and reporting high safety for walking alone during the day. One potential inconvenience is police checkpoints. "The only consistently negative interactions were at police checkpoints during road travel [...] This happened around 7 times (!) during my trip," a Reddit user shared, but added, "These moments didn't define the trip and the warmth and kindness of people far outweighed them."