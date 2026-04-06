South Carolina's Fine Dining Restaurant In Charleston Is Top-Rated, Classy, And Serves Elegant Dishes

If you could only eat at one restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, High Cotton would be a wise choice. With its white tablecloths and exposed brick walls, High Cotton is a distinguished setting, just right for romantic dinners and special occasions. The restaurant is well known for its haute cuisine and thoughtful presentation — even in a food-forward town like Charleston, High Cotton stands out with its expansive menu and well-reviewed customer service.

"I was so impressed by the friendliness of the staff," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "The hostess was so wonderful, she walked us to [the] road our hotel was on and then came all the way to the hotel later to give me my credit card I had left." It's hard to find a more shining example of Southern hospitality.

Opened in 1999 as a traditional steakhouse, High Cotton was well anchored in the Charleston dining scene before Hall Management Group took it over in 2015. The company's owners, the Hall family, were well acquainted with this culinary genre: The late patriarch Bill Hall had worked for four decades in the restaurant business, and his family had opened Halls Chophouse Charleston only six years earlier. Yet High Cotton has evolved in the past decade; porterhouse steak and prime ribeye are still served, but the menu also leans into "Lowcountry" specialties like seafood bouillabaisse, shrimp and grits, or whole fish (pictured above). One of High Cotton's hallmarks is the she-crab soup, one of the five must-eat dishes when visiting Charleston, according to local food guides.