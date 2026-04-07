North Carolina's Award-Winning Steakhouse In Charlotte Is An Upscale Stop With Mouth-Watering Bites

Set inside one of North Carolina's best hotels, The Ballantyne, one restaurant has built a reputation as one of Charlotte's swankiest and most delicious steakhouses. Gallery Restaurant has earned plenty of praise for its fare and execution — something it refers to as "The Art of Steak." Most recently, Gallery Restaurant was a 2026 Star Award winner from Forbes Travel Guide, recommended for its "verified luxury." As Forbes describes, "Seemingly simple entrées like steak and eggs are elevated to the extraordinary ... Gallery's adjacent bar is a destination in and of itself."

At Gallery, prime steak cuts are dry-aged, flame-grilled, and paired with a seasonal menu sourced from regional purveyors and local farms. Part of its appeal also comes from the upscale setting. The Ballantyne Hotel (also a Forbes 2026 Star Award winner) is known for its landscaped grounds, multiple pools, and resort-style amenities, and the restaurant offers an equally polished atmosphere, with high ceilings, large windows, and fine-dining table settings. Although Gallery Restaurant isn't North Carolina's first Michelin-starred restaurant, the delicious, seasonal options and elegant vibe make this dining experience one-of-a-kind.

Gallery is located about 17 miles from the city center, so those planning a dinner stop away from the crowds may find the location convenient for a quieter evening in South Charlotte. If you don't want to make the trip from the center, Wesley Heights is another neighborhood with restaurants and nightlife worth checking out.