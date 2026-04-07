North Carolina's Award-Winning Steakhouse In Charlotte Is An Upscale Stop With Mouth-Watering Bites
Set inside one of North Carolina's best hotels, The Ballantyne, one restaurant has built a reputation as one of Charlotte's swankiest and most delicious steakhouses. Gallery Restaurant has earned plenty of praise for its fare and execution — something it refers to as "The Art of Steak." Most recently, Gallery Restaurant was a 2026 Star Award winner from Forbes Travel Guide, recommended for its "verified luxury." As Forbes describes, "Seemingly simple entrées like steak and eggs are elevated to the extraordinary ... Gallery's adjacent bar is a destination in and of itself."
At Gallery, prime steak cuts are dry-aged, flame-grilled, and paired with a seasonal menu sourced from regional purveyors and local farms. Part of its appeal also comes from the upscale setting. The Ballantyne Hotel (also a Forbes 2026 Star Award winner) is known for its landscaped grounds, multiple pools, and resort-style amenities, and the restaurant offers an equally polished atmosphere, with high ceilings, large windows, and fine-dining table settings. Although Gallery Restaurant isn't North Carolina's first Michelin-starred restaurant, the delicious, seasonal options and elegant vibe make this dining experience one-of-a-kind.
Gallery is located about 17 miles from the city center, so those planning a dinner stop away from the crowds may find the location convenient for a quieter evening in South Charlotte. If you don't want to make the trip from the center, Wesley Heights is another neighborhood with restaurants and nightlife worth checking out.
The Gallery offers classic steakhouse cuts and seasonal Southern flavors
Gallery Restaurant's menu centers on traditional steakhouse favorites paired with seasonal ingredients that reflect North Carolina's regional cuisine. Angus beef selections anchor the dinner selection, including cuts like filet, ribeye, strip, and the special Gallery Cut. You can pair your dish with compound butters incorporating flavors like truffle, black garlic, and bone marrow. Seafood lovers will be happy to see sea bass, scallops, oysters, and a seafood tower, depending on availability. Entrées can be paired with classic sides such as truffle fries, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, creamed spinach, asparagus, and exotic mushrooms.
Another feature that sets Gallery Restaurant apart is that it's open for each meal — there's even a late-night menu. In addition to dinner starting at 5 p.m., the restaurant serves breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a weekend brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast includes Southern faves like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and flapjacks. The lunch menu features upscale burgers and sandwiches (think French dips and lobster rolls), as well as mains such as seared salmon and hangar steak. Weekend brunch draws diners in for dishes such as lobster Benedict, steak and eggs, and brioche French toast.
Reviewers also rave about Gallery Restaurant's overall classy vibes. One Google reviewer writes, "Walking into the grand hall with the piano as a centerpiece immediately set the tone." Its location makes it a practical stop for travelers staying in the area or visiting the world-class spa and the nearby Ballantyne Country Club, complete with a championship golf course. Diners can easily take a post-meal walk through the hotel grounds or wrap up an evening with a nightcap before heading home (or to your room).