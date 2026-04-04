North Carolina's Underrated Lake Is A Pristine Blue Ridge Gem With Crystal-Clear Water And Serene Beauty

Dozens of scenic lakes are tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, notably the gorgeous Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, nicknamed the "Lake Tahoe of the East." There's a particularly high concentration in the western part of North Carolina. One of the region's loveliest gems is Lake Rhodhiss, a pristine reservoir on the Catawba River. Quiet and peaceful, with crystal-clear water, it's an underrated escape for boating and relaxing.

Located in the Blue Ridge foothills, the 3,060-acre lake is manmade, like the picturesque Lake Jocassee in South Carolina. Lake Rhodhiss was formed when Duke Energy built the nearby Rhodhiss Hydro Station in 1925. The project turned the river's power into electricity for the region's textile mills — and it created a recreational space for area residents, too. Lake Rhodhiss is large, with 90 miles of shoreline and several public access points, but it's somewhat unconventional in shape. The reservoir is narrow and winding, following the path of the natural river basin between Lake Hickory and Lake James, a stunningly clear Blue Ridge Lake ideal for fishing and camping.

Since the water is remarkably clear, you can peer down to the reservoir's sandy bottom in shallower areas — and the lake's serene surface is like a giant mirror reflecting the silhouette of the beautiful surrounding forest and the mountains beyond. "Some of the most breathtaking views in North Carolina," wrote one past visitor on Google Maps.