North Carolina's Underrated Lake Is A Pristine Blue Ridge Gem With Crystal-Clear Water And Serene Beauty
Dozens of scenic lakes are tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, notably the gorgeous Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, nicknamed the "Lake Tahoe of the East." There's a particularly high concentration in the western part of North Carolina. One of the region's loveliest gems is Lake Rhodhiss, a pristine reservoir on the Catawba River. Quiet and peaceful, with crystal-clear water, it's an underrated escape for boating and relaxing.
Located in the Blue Ridge foothills, the 3,060-acre lake is manmade, like the picturesque Lake Jocassee in South Carolina. Lake Rhodhiss was formed when Duke Energy built the nearby Rhodhiss Hydro Station in 1925. The project turned the river's power into electricity for the region's textile mills — and it created a recreational space for area residents, too. Lake Rhodhiss is large, with 90 miles of shoreline and several public access points, but it's somewhat unconventional in shape. The reservoir is narrow and winding, following the path of the natural river basin between Lake Hickory and Lake James, a stunningly clear Blue Ridge Lake ideal for fishing and camping.
Since the water is remarkably clear, you can peer down to the reservoir's sandy bottom in shallower areas — and the lake's serene surface is like a giant mirror reflecting the silhouette of the beautiful surrounding forest and the mountains beyond. "Some of the most breathtaking views in North Carolina," wrote one past visitor on Google Maps.
Get out on the water at quiet Lake Rhodhiss
Today, visitors can launch kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards from one of the lake's four boat ramps. If you don't have your own equipment, try the family-run Rad's Rentals at the waterfront Valdese Lake Park, right near a public dock where you can begin your adventure on the reservoir, taking in serene views of Table Rock Mountain. If you're interested in fishing (license required), you can cast a line from your canoe and try to catch striped, largemouth, and spotted bass.
Borrow a kayak ($25 for two hours or $40 per day), a canoe ($35 for two hours or $50 per day), or a paddleboard ($25 for two hours or $40 per day. The company also rents pontoons from $269 per half-day, but they launch from another spot on the lakeshore: Castle Bridge Public Boat Launch. "Couldn't have asked for a better experience!" said a visitor who rented a 23-foot pontoon boat for a family afternoon on the lake. "We were able to visit more shallow areas of the lake that we'd never been able to visit before." As another traveler, who rented a canoe from the outfitter, commented, "This place is beautiful and quiet."
Indeed, the calm atmosphere is a large part of what makes the relatively under-the-radar Lake Rhodhiss so special, according to many reviewers on Google Maps. "The lake was quiet, calm, and it [was] nice to have it basically all to myself," said one visitor. Though it may not be especially well-known to tourists, the lake is easy to get to: It's roughly an hour's drive from both Asheville and Charlotte. If you're planning to boat from Valdese Lake Park, pick up picnic supplies on the way in at Food Lion in Valdese.