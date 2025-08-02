Virginia's 'Lake Tahoe Of The East' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Utopia Full Of Parks, Beaches, And Cute Rentals
Lake Tahoe is world-renowned for its stunning views, four distinct seasons of incredible outdoor activities, and crystal-clear sapphire waters. Despite being 2,500 miles away, central Virginia boasts Smith Mountain Lake, "the Jewel of the Blue Ridge," a more temperate, East Coast version of "the Jewel of the Sierras." Incredible parks with sandy beaches and a plethora of rental properties and marinas ring this world-class four-season vacation destination. Along with turquoise waters and stunning sunsets, SML (its local abbreviation) is also a centerpiece for gorgeous fall foliage, like its counterpart out West.
Unlike Lake Tahoe, which is natural, Smith Mountain Lake was created in 1966 for $66 million when Appalachian Power dammed the Roanoke River between Roanoke and Lynchburg. Initially, some locals opposed the project due to fears of a loss of taxes, environmental damage, and a loss of farmland. However, those concerns turned out to be largely unfounded. After the project was finished, the 500 miles of shoreline around the lake supported an incredible ecosystem and biodiversity, including excellent bird-watching and fishing. Moreover, the lake has also supported the development of a lakeside summer vacation destination, especially for boating enthusiasts.
Major metropolitan areas such as Washington, Norfolk, and Charlotte are all a few hours away from Smith Mountain Lake, making it an easy weekend destination away from the hustle and back to nature. The closest airports are in Roanoke and Lynchburg, both less than an hour away. If you're flying into either city, stop in the small town of Bedford, the ultimate family-friendly fall getaway and home to the National D-Day Memorial on the way.
What to do at Smith Mountain Lake State Park
Whether you're admiring SML's postcard-worthy scenery from the lake or the shore, you'll have a gorgeous backdrop in store. The elongated, 40-mile-long lake surface has two large public parks that are full of amenities for a perfect day out, including a normally smooth surface and easy put-ins, along with warm water temperatures in the 70s during the summer and early fall.
The incredibly popular Smith Mountain Lake State Park has boats, kayaks, and other watercraft available for rent along its splendid beaches, and recently won second place nationally in a USA Today Reader's Choice competition. If you're looking for a private summer getaway, this isn't the place. Roughly 40,000 visitors swam in the lake last summer when the beach was open, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Swimming is allowed in other areas of the state park; however, it's not recommended. For a quieter experience, grab a picnic lunch and head to Smith Mountain Community Park on the west end of the north shore. The 37-acre public park has a small beach and launch for kayaks and paddleboards. While you can rent and lug water sporting equipment from nearby marinas, a handful of local businesses, such as Smith Mountain Paddle Company and Paddlebox, make getting on the water easy in a less crowded environment.
Like the secret trails and bluebird skies of its California counterpart, hikers and visitors itching to see the picturesque SML lakeshore shouldn't miss visiting the Smith Mountain Cooperative along the less-developed southeastern section of the lake. This 5,000-acre lush outdoor paradise is full of wildlife and a challenging 10-mile (up and back) walking trail leading to a panorama of the lake.
Accommodation at Smith Mountain Lake
What was once a backwoods destination dotted with lakeside cottages has become a gorgeous spectrum of second homes, condos, and single-family homes that can be rented out. SML sits in three different counties, with different regulations for short-term renters. Franklin County (west of the Hales Ford Bridge) and Bedford County (north and east of the Hales Ford Bridge) both currently levy a 7% short-term rental tax on visitors. Stay around Westlake Town Center and you'll be near a supermarket, dining, and a movie theatre, or down south around the calm bays in Union Hall. Two beloved fishing charters, Patriot Fishing Charters and Clint's Striper Guide Service, are both highly rated and offer half and full-day trips to help you catch the fish of a lifetime.
If a short-term rental is out of budget, there are more affordable options at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The park's 20 cute and charming cabins are available for rent, with peak-season prices starting at $161 per night for a 2-bedroom cabin for non-Virginia residents; Virginians pay $139. Visitors booking more than three months in advance will have to book a minimum of one week, starting on a weekend. Even though the cabins do have basic furniture and amenities, you'll need to bring all bedding and towels.
Although Smith Mountain Lake's beaches and parks draw thousands of summer tourists, the non-peak fall season is also a splendid time to visit Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Wherever you're heading back to, be sure to take the scenic route and experience the gorgeous Blue Ridge Parkway, "America's Favorite Drive," on your way to or from the lake.