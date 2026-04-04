Situated Between Toronto And Detroit, The 'Stonetown' Offers Outdoor Fun, Local Shops, And Museums

Given Detroit's proximity to Ontario, Canada, there are a number of day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible from this surprising city, known as 'the Paris of the Midwest'. One place to consider within this Canadian province is St. Marys. Situated between Toronto and Detroit, it's less than a three-hour drive from either city. St. Marys is a riverfront town where one can escape to indulge in outdoor activities, shopping, and even museums. That is, it's a small yet bustling destination, and one that architecture enthusiasts will perhaps especially appreciate.

Also referred to as the "Stonetown," this peculiar nickname is a nod to St. Marys' limestone structures. Found throughout town (even the building that houses the St. Marys Museum is made of limestone), many date back to the 1800s, providing St. Marys with its characteristic old-world look. St. Marys once had active and thriving limestone quarries. Although now long-defunct, the "Stonetown" lives on, as do the quarries, albeit with a different purpose.

The St. Marys Quarry found a second life in the 1940s and has since been used as a seasonal freshwater pool, with one individual on Google calling it "A hidden gem and true treat to have here in Southern Ontario." Between June and September, visitors can swim and play at this historic site for a nominal fee. Not to mention that the St. Marys Quarry is home to Super Splash, an inflatable waterpark offering even more outdoor fun. Plus, you can access this attraction from Downtown St. Marys, home to a variety of local shops, via the Riverview Walkway.