Situated Between Toronto And Detroit, The 'Stonetown' Offers Outdoor Fun, Local Shops, And Museums
Given Detroit's proximity to Ontario, Canada, there are a number of day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible from this surprising city, known as 'the Paris of the Midwest'. One place to consider within this Canadian province is St. Marys. Situated between Toronto and Detroit, it's less than a three-hour drive from either city. St. Marys is a riverfront town where one can escape to indulge in outdoor activities, shopping, and even museums. That is, it's a small yet bustling destination, and one that architecture enthusiasts will perhaps especially appreciate.
Also referred to as the "Stonetown," this peculiar nickname is a nod to St. Marys' limestone structures. Found throughout town (even the building that houses the St. Marys Museum is made of limestone), many date back to the 1800s, providing St. Marys with its characteristic old-world look. St. Marys once had active and thriving limestone quarries. Although now long-defunct, the "Stonetown" lives on, as do the quarries, albeit with a different purpose.
The St. Marys Quarry found a second life in the 1940s and has since been used as a seasonal freshwater pool, with one individual on Google calling it "A hidden gem and true treat to have here in Southern Ontario." Between June and September, visitors can swim and play at this historic site for a nominal fee. Not to mention that the St. Marys Quarry is home to Super Splash, an inflatable waterpark offering even more outdoor fun. Plus, you can access this attraction from Downtown St. Marys, home to a variety of local shops, via the Riverview Walkway.
Enjoy St. Marys' downtown and leisurely activities
St. Marys' timeless atmosphere and its downtown await. Much of this area is concentrated on and around Queen Street East, and of course, it features limestone structures like St. Marys Town Hall (built in 1891, the building has an eye-catching castle-like silhouette). However, Queen Street East is also a great place to get some shopping done at stores like O'Grady's. This local mother and daughter run boutique has a 4.9 rating on Google and offers trending casual and outdoor apparel for men and women, with an emphasis on Canadian brands.
If you prefer purchasing pre-loved items, whether it be books, dishes, or art, check out Eclectic Treasure Something Old Something New. Reviewers on Google, where the antique store has a 4.4 rating, say that this establishment has a maze-like quality to it and that the owner is eager to help customers. For culinary enthusiasts, there's Troyer's Spices. This family-owned store with a brick facade is stocked with herbs and blends that may not be readily available at your local grocery store. "The variety and quality is incredible and we always find new things to experiment with in the kitchen," states a review.
In addition to shopping downtown, you can enjoy a stroll along the Riverview Walkway. This paved path provides views of the Thames River, waterfalls, and more (and as previously mentioned, it will take you to the St. Marys Quarry). There are, of course, other outdoor adventures in St. Marys. At Milt Dunnell Field (a park that is known as "The Flats"), you can launch a kayak and unwind on the Thames River. In fact, free on-site rentals are available at the Yak Shack, but note that this is only offered during the warmer months.
St. Marys is home to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
Although shopping and outdoor activities in St. Marys will keep you busy, there's more to experience, namely, Stonetown's cultural attractions. Minutes away from downtown is the St. Marys Museum at Cadzow Park. You can tour the stately limestone home, built in 1854, while you familiarize yourself with St. Marys' past and legacy. As one individual said, it's a "Great Local History museum covering industry, architecture, heritage, sports, and business." Speaking of sports, did you know that St. Marys is home to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (and has been since the 1990s)?
Here, you can step into the world of this game and the Canadian figures that have made a lasting impact on this sport. Of course, there's plenty of memorabilia and other items on display, including from when the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series (via the CBC). Keep in mind that hours for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum vary based on the season. Likewise, it's worth mentioning that their annual Induction Day ceremony, typically held in June, is open to the public. For more information, head to their website.
If you're planning to stay in St. Marys for a few days, the Westover Inn is a historic property offering accommodations in three different structures set on lush greenery. However, if you're in town during summer or early fall, you could consider camping at the Wildwood Conservation Area, where you can fish, bike, and more. Did you like learning about St. Marys? Read up on other Ontario destinations like Owen Sound, where crystal clear waters and cascading falls create the ultimate natural retreat, and Sudbury, Canada's artsy city surrounded by lakes.