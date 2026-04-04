The Tiny Channel Island With 65 Residents That Chefs And Foodies Go Out Of Their Way To Visit

The island of Herm may be less than a single square mile in size, but you could spend a whole weekend trying out a new restaurant here each day. The little island, one of the roughly half-dozen in the English Channel, has three formal restaurants and a population to match — just 65 permanent residents, according to the island's website. That may be a humble number, but the community of Herm has a secret weapon native to the island that's lured food bloggers and chefs to make the trip over. That specialty is an exclusive variety of shellfish, Herm oysters, that benefit from the tidal flows and closed-loop cultivation on the island.

In 2024, Herm even got the attention of a Michelin-starred French restaurant chef, Michel Roux Jr., Visit Guernsey reported. On his visit, Roux tried some of the local delicacies, stating, "[The oysters] really are very very good. Very purse in flavour, not too salty and I think you can say the equivalent of 'terroir' in French which means that they take the flavour of where they're growing." To get a sample of this singular "terroir" requires a bit of effort — first involving a trip to Guernsey, then a separate ferry from Guernsey to Herm. Plus, Herm, like another Channel Island called Sark, is car-free. Its journey is justified, however, not only for the oysters, but also for its paths tracing coastal cliffs and gorgeous cove beaches.